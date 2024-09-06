Hello User
Bharti Airtel Share Price Live blog for 06 Sep 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:47 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live Updates : Bharti Airtel stock price went down today, 06 Sep 2024, by -0.96 %. The stock closed at 1562 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1547.05 per share. Investors should monitor Bharti Airtel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live Updates

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bharti Airtel opened at 1560.95 and closed at 1562. The stock reached a high of 1562.65 and a low of 1541.15. The company's market capitalization stood at 880,234.18 crore. Over the past year, the stock has seen a 52-week high of 1617 and a low of 858.55, with a trading volume of 68,729 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Sep 2024, 08:47 AM IST Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Bharti Airtel on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11558.97Support 11537.47
Resistance 21571.73Support 21528.73
Resistance 31580.47Support 31515.97
06 Sep 2024, 08:33 AM IST Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1597.5, 3.26% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1175.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2140.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy88910
    Buy1313119
    Hold6676
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell0000
06 Sep 2024, 08:18 AM IST Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: Bharti Airtel volume yesterday was 5 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 5832 k

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 1.9% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 68 k.

06 Sep 2024, 08:02 AM IST Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: Bharti Airtel closed at ₹1562 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1562.65 & 1541.15 yesterday to end at 1547.05. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.