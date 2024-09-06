Bharti Airtel Share Price Live blog for 06 Sep 2024

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bharti Airtel opened at ₹1560.95 and closed at ₹1562. The stock reached a high of ₹1562.65 and a low of ₹1541.15. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹880,234.18 crore. Over the past year, the stock has seen a 52-week high of ₹1617 and a low of ₹858.55, with a trading volume of 68,729 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Bharti Airtel on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1558.97
|Support 1
|1537.47
|Resistance 2
|1571.73
|Support 2
|1528.73
|Resistance 3
|1580.47
|Support 3
|1515.97
Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1597.5, 3.26% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1175.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2140.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|8
|8
|9
|10
|Buy
|13
|13
|11
|9
|Hold
|6
|6
|7
|6
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 1.9% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 68 k.
Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1562.65 & ₹1541.15 yesterday to end at ₹1547.05. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend