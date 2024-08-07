Bharti Airtel Share Price Live blog for 07 Aug 2024

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Bharti Airtel's stock opened at ₹1489.9 and closed at ₹1466. The high for the day was ₹1493.95 and the low was ₹1431.1. The market capitalization stood at ₹821345.18 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹1539.1 and ₹847.6 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 317538 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Bharti Airtel on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1479.8
|Support 1
|1418.0
|Resistance 2
|1517.25
|Support 2
|1393.65
|Resistance 3
|1541.6
|Support 3
|1356.2
Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1545.0, 7.03% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹990.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1760.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|9
|9
|9
|10
|Buy
|11
|11
|11
|8
|Hold
|7
|7
|6
|7
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 68.67% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 8 mn & BSE volume was 317 k.
Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1493.95 & ₹1431.1 yesterday to end at ₹1443.55. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.