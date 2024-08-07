Hello User
Bharti Airtel Share Price Live blog for 07 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:50 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live Updates : Bharti Airtel stock price went down today, 07 Aug 2024, by -1.53 %. The stock closed at 1466 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1443.55 per share. Investors should monitor Bharti Airtel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live Updates

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Bharti Airtel's stock opened at 1489.9 and closed at 1466. The high for the day was 1493.95 and the low was 1431.1. The market capitalization stood at 821345.18 crore. The 52-week high and low were 1539.1 and 847.6 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 317538 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Aug 2024, 08:50 AM IST Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Bharti Airtel on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11479.8Support 11418.0
Resistance 21517.25Support 21393.65
Resistance 31541.6Support 31356.2
07 Aug 2024, 08:30 AM IST Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1545.0, 7.03% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 990.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1760.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy99910
    Buy1111118
    Hold7767
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell0000
07 Aug 2024, 08:16 AM IST Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: Bharti Airtel volume yesterday was 8 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 5079 k

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 68.67% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 8 mn & BSE volume was 317 k.

07 Aug 2024, 08:02 AM IST Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: Bharti Airtel closed at ₹1466 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1493.95 & 1431.1 yesterday to end at 1443.55. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

