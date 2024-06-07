Bharti Airtel Share Price Live blog for 07 Jun 2024

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Bharti Airtel's stock opened at ₹1371.7, reached a high of ₹1375.2, a low of ₹1363, and closed at ₹1371.75. The market capitalization was ₹778213.16 crore. The 52-week high was ₹1420 and the 52-week low was ₹819. The BSE volume for the day was 19846 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: The share price of Bharti Airtel has decreased by 0.13% to ₹1369.95, while its competitors like Vodafone Idea, Tata Communications, Tata Teleservices Maharashtra, and Tanla Platforms are experiencing gains today. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.48% and 0.44% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Bharti Airtel
|1369.95
|-1.8
|-0.13
|1420.0
|819.0
|774317.42
|Vodafone Idea
|15.4
|0.4
|2.67
|18.42
|7.03
|77184.52
|Tata Communications
|1794.3
|3.7
|0.21
|2085.0
|1361.05
|51137.55
|Tata Teleservices Maharashtra
|74.45
|0.14
|0.19
|109.1
|62.83
|14554.44
|Tanla Platforms
|915.3
|17.6
|1.96
|1317.7
|775.05
|12307.11
Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: An increase in futures price and open interest in Bharti Airtel indicates a potential for upward price movement in the near future. Traders are advised to maintain their long positions.
Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1375.2 & ₹1363 yesterday to end at ₹1371.75. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend