Bharti Airtel Share Price Live blog for 07 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:10 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live Updates : Bharti Airtel stock price went down today, 07 Jun 2024, by -0.14 %. The stock closed at 1371.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1369.85 per share. Investors should monitor Bharti Airtel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live Updates

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Bharti Airtel's stock opened at 1371.7, reached a high of 1375.2, a low of 1363, and closed at 1371.75. The market capitalization was 778213.16 crore. The 52-week high was 1420 and the 52-week low was 819. The BSE volume for the day was 19846 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Jun 2024, 10:10 AM IST Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live:

07 Jun 2024, 09:50 AM IST Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: The share price of Bharti Airtel has decreased by 0.13% to 1369.95, while its competitors like Vodafone Idea, Tata Communications, Tata Teleservices Maharashtra, and Tanla Platforms are experiencing gains today. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.48% and 0.44% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Bharti Airtel1369.95-1.8-0.131420.0819.0774317.42
Vodafone Idea15.40.42.6718.427.0377184.52
Tata Communications1794.33.70.212085.01361.0551137.55
Tata Teleservices Maharashtra74.450.140.19109.162.8314554.44
Tanla Platforms915.317.61.961317.7775.0512307.11
07 Jun 2024, 09:40 AM IST Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: Futures trading higher by 0.13%; Futures open interest increased by 0.03%

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: An increase in futures price and open interest in Bharti Airtel indicates a potential for upward price movement in the near future. Traders are advised to maintain their long positions.

07 Jun 2024, 09:30 AM IST Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: Bharti Airtel closed at ₹1371.75 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1375.2 & 1363 yesterday to end at 1371.75. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

