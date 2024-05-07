Hello User
Bharti Airtel Share Price Live blog for 07 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 08:31 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bharti Airtel stock price went up today, 07 May 2024, by 0.61 %. The stock closed at 1276.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1284.5 per share. Investors should monitor Bharti Airtel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bharti Airtel Stock Price Today

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today : On the last day, Bharti Airtel opened at 1279.95, closed at 1276.75, with a high of 1298.5 and a low of 1276. The market capitalization was 728,400.13 crore. The 52-week high was 1364.05 and the low was 774. The BSE volume for the day was 40,436 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 May 2024, 08:31 AM IST Bharti Airtel share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1295.0, 0.82% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 820.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1520.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1010911
    Buy8887
    Hold7776
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell0000
07 May 2024, 08:22 AM IST Bharti Airtel share price Today : Bharti Airtel volume yesterday was 5 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 7430 k

The trading volume yesterday was 24.69% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 40 k.

07 May 2024, 08:03 AM IST Bharti Airtel share price Live :Bharti Airtel closed at ₹1276.75 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 1298.5 & 1276 yesterday to end at 1276.75. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend

