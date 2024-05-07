Bharti Airtel Share Price Live blog for 07 May 2024

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today : On the last day, Bharti Airtel opened at ₹1279.95, closed at ₹1276.75, with a high of ₹1298.5 and a low of ₹1276. The market capitalization was ₹728,400.13 crore. The 52-week high was ₹1364.05 and the low was ₹774. The BSE volume for the day was 40,436 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1295.0, 0.82% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹820.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1520.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|10
|10
|9
|11
|Buy
|8
|8
|8
|7
|Hold
|7
|7
|7
|6
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
The trading volume yesterday was 24.69% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 40 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹1298.5 & ₹1276 yesterday to end at ₹1276.75. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!