Bharti Airtel Share Price Live blog for 08 Aug 2024

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Bharti Airtel's stock opened at ₹1450.05, closed at ₹1443.55, with a high of ₹1454.35 and a low of ₹1422.3. The market capitalization was ₹820,292.57 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹1539.1 and a 52-week low of ₹847.6. The BSE volume for the day was 207,940 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: The share price of Bharti Airtel has decreased by -0.76% and is currently trading at ₹1430.70. Over the past year, Bharti Airtel's shares have seen an impressive increase of 62.84% to ₹1430.70. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 23.98% to 24297.50 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-3.34%
|3 Months
|3.44%
|6 Months
|27.1%
|YTD
|39.68%
|1 Year
|62.84%
Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Bharti Airtel on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1459.03
|Support 1
|1426.73
|Resistance 2
|1473.12
|Support 2
|1408.52
|Resistance 3
|1491.33
|Support 3
|1394.43
Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1570.0, 8.9% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹990.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1760.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|9
|9
|9
|10
|Buy
|11
|11
|11
|8
|Hold
|7
|7
|6
|7
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: Bharti Airtel volume yesterday was 5 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 5222 k
Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 13.15% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 207 k.
Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: Bharti Airtel closed at ₹1443.55 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1454.35 & ₹1422.3 yesterday to end at ₹1441.7. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.