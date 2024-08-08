Hello User
Bharti Airtel Share Price Live blog for 08 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:15 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live Updates : Bharti Airtel stock price went down today, 08 Aug 2024, by -0.13 %. The stock closed at 1443.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1441.7 per share. Investors should monitor Bharti Airtel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live Updates

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Bharti Airtel's stock opened at 1450.05, closed at 1443.55, with a high of 1454.35 and a low of 1422.3. The market capitalization was 820,292.57 crore, with a 52-week high of 1539.1 and a 52-week low of 847.6. The BSE volume for the day was 207,940 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Aug 2024, 09:15 AM IST Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: The share price of Bharti Airtel has decreased by -0.76% and is currently trading at 1430.70. Over the past year, Bharti Airtel's shares have seen an impressive increase of 62.84% to 1430.70. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 23.98% to 24297.50 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-3.34%
3 Months3.44%
6 Months27.1%
YTD39.68%
1 Year62.84%
08 Aug 2024, 08:45 AM IST Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Bharti Airtel on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11459.03Support 11426.73
Resistance 21473.12Support 21408.52
Resistance 31491.33Support 31394.43
08 Aug 2024, 08:35 AM IST Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1570.0, 8.9% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 990.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1760.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy99910
    Buy1111118
    Hold7767
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell0000
08 Aug 2024, 08:19 AM IST Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: Bharti Airtel volume yesterday was 5 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 5222 k

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 13.15% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 207 k.

08 Aug 2024, 08:03 AM IST Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: Bharti Airtel closed at ₹1443.55 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1454.35 & 1422.3 yesterday to end at 1441.7. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

