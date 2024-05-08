Hello User
Bharti Airtel Share Price Live blog for 08 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 08:51 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bharti Airtel stock price went down today, 08 May 2024, by -0.05 %. The stock closed at 1283.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1282.75 per share. Investors should monitor Bharti Airtel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bharti Airtel Stock Price Today

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today : Bharti Airtel's stock price on the last day was 1285 for the opening and 1283.35 for the closing. The high for the day was 1294.1, and the low was 1271.05. The market capitalization was 727,407.76 crore, with a 52-week high of 1364.05 and a low of 783.6. The BSE volume for the day was 33,163 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 May 2024, 08:51 AM IST Bharti Airtel share price update : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for Bharti Airtel on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11296.87Support 11273.42
Resistance 21307.38Support 21260.48
Resistance 31320.32Support 31249.97
08 May 2024, 08:36 AM IST Bharti Airtel share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1295.0, 0.95% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 820.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1520.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1010911
    Buy8887
    Hold7776
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell0000
08 May 2024, 08:20 AM IST Bharti Airtel share price Today : Bharti Airtel volume yesterday was 5 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 7338 k

The trading volume yesterday was 20.97% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 33 k.

08 May 2024, 08:07 AM IST Bharti Airtel share price Live :Bharti Airtel closed at ₹1283.35 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 1294.1 & 1271.05 yesterday to end at 1283.35. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend

