Bharti Airtel Share Price Live blog for 09 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:19 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live Updates : Bharti Airtel stock price went up today, 09 Aug 2024, by 0.69 %. The stock closed at 1441.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1451.65 per share. Investors should monitor Bharti Airtel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live Updates

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, Bharti Airtel's stock opened at 1430, reached a high of 1466.45, and closed at 1441.7. The market capitalization of the company was 825,953.88 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were 1539.1 and 847.6, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 97,547 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Aug 2024, 08:19 AM IST Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: Bharti Airtel volume yesterday was 6 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 5352 k

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 13.66% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 97 k.

09 Aug 2024, 08:04 AM IST Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: Bharti Airtel closed at ₹1441.7 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1466.45 & 1430 yesterday to end at 1451.65. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

