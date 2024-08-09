Bharti Airtel Share Price Live blog for 09 Aug 2024

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, Bharti Airtel's stock opened at ₹1430, reached a high of ₹1466.45, and closed at ₹1441.7. The market capitalization of the company was ₹825,953.88 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were ₹1539.1 and ₹847.6, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 97,547 shares traded.
Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 13.66% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 97 k.
Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1466.45 & ₹1430 yesterday to end at ₹1451.65. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.