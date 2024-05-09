Hello User
Bharti Airtel Share Price Live blog for 09 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:15 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bharti Airtel stock price went up today, 09 May 2024, by 0.17 %. The stock closed at 1284.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1287 per share. Investors should monitor Bharti Airtel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bharti Airtel Stock Price Today

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today : On the last day, Bharti Airtel opened at 1272.15 and closed at 1284.85. The high for the day was 1299.65, while the low was 1272.15. The market cap stood at 729817.8 cr with a 52-week high of 1364.05 and a 52-week low of 783.6. The BSE volume for the day was 24742 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 May 2024, 08:15 AM IST Bharti Airtel share price Today : Bharti Airtel volume yesterday was 2 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 7242 k

The trading volume yesterday was 62.61% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 24 k.

09 May 2024, 08:02 AM IST Bharti Airtel share price Live :Bharti Airtel closed at ₹1284.85 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 1299.65 & 1272.15 yesterday to end at 1284.85. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend

