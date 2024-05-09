Bharti Airtel Share Price Live blog for 09 May 2024

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today : On the last day, Bharti Airtel opened at ₹1272.15 and closed at ₹1284.85. The high for the day was ₹1299.65, while the low was ₹1272.15. The market cap stood at 729817.8 cr with a 52-week high of ₹1364.05 and a 52-week low of ₹783.6. The BSE volume for the day was 24742 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The trading volume yesterday was 62.61% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 24 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹1299.65 & ₹1272.15 yesterday to end at ₹1284.85. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend
