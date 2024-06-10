Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Bharti Airtel Share Price Live blog for 10 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 01:11 PM IST Trade
Livemint

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live Updates : Bharti Airtel stock price went up today, 10 Jun 2024, by 0.48 %. The stock closed at 1425.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1432.6 per share. Investors should monitor Bharti Airtel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live Updates

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Bharti Airtel's stock opened at 1428.95, closed at 1425.8, with a high of 1436.45 and a low of 1421.05. The market capitalization was 813,861.5 crore, with a 52-week high of 1431.2 and a 52-week low of 819. The BSE volume was 130,327 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Jun 2024, 01:11 PM IST Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 0.53%; Futures open interest increased by 2.94%

Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates: An increase in futures price and open interest for Bharti Airtel indicates potential for positive price movement in the near future. Traders are advised to maintain their long positions.

10 Jun 2024, 01:06 PM IST Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: Bharti Airtel share price live: Today's Price range

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: The stock price of Bharti Airtel reached a low of 1421.05 and a high of 1436.45 on the current trading day.

10 Jun 2024, 12:33 PM IST Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: Bharti Airtel reached a high of 1434.2 and a low of 1425.65 in the previous trading hour. During the last hour, the stock price dropped below the hourly support of 1431.2 (Support level 1), suggesting a bearish sentiment. Traders may consider reducing long positions and monitoring for additional support at 1427.9 and 1426.0.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11433.02Support 11424.47
Resistance 21437.88Support 21420.78
Resistance 31441.57Support 31415.92
10 Jun 2024, 12:24 PM IST Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days1378.24
10 Days1371.75
20 Days1339.51
50 Days1281.71
100 Days1202.86
300 Days1074.07
10 Jun 2024, 12:24 PM IST Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: Bharti Airtel Short Term and Long Term Trends

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Bharti Airtel share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

10 Jun 2024, 12:10 PM IST Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: Bharti Airtel closed at ₹1425.8 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1436.45 & 1421.05 yesterday to end at 1425.8. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.