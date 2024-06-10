Bharti Airtel Share Price Live blog for 10 Jun 2024

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Bharti Airtel's stock opened at ₹1428.95, closed at ₹1425.8, with a high of ₹1436.45 and a low of ₹1421.05. The market capitalization was ₹813,861.5 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹1431.2 and a 52-week low of ₹819. The BSE volume was 130,327 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates: An increase in futures price and open interest for Bharti Airtel indicates potential for positive price movement in the near future. Traders are advised to maintain their long positions.
Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: The stock price of Bharti Airtel reached a low of ₹1421.05 and a high of ₹1436.45 on the current trading day.
Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: Bharti Airtel reached a high of 1434.2 and a low of 1425.65 in the previous trading hour. During the last hour, the stock price dropped below the hourly support of 1431.2 (Support level 1), suggesting a bearish sentiment. Traders may consider reducing long positions and monitoring for additional support at 1427.9 and 1426.0.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1433.02
|Support 1
|1424.47
|Resistance 2
|1437.88
|Support 2
|1420.78
|Resistance 3
|1441.57
|Support 3
|1415.92
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|1378.24
|10 Days
|1371.75
|20 Days
|1339.51
|50 Days
|1281.71
|100 Days
|1202.86
|300 Days
|1074.07
Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Bharti Airtel share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1436.45 & ₹1421.05 yesterday to end at ₹1425.8. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend