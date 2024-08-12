Bharti Airtel Share Price Live blog for 12 Aug 2024

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bharti Airtel opened at ₹1474.65 and closed at ₹1451.35. The stock reached a high of ₹1482.15 and a low of ₹1458. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹832,468.66 crore. Bharti Airtel's 52-week high is ₹1539.1, and its 52-week low is ₹847.6. The trading volume on the BSE was 253,821 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Bharti Airtel on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1478.2
|Support 1
|1453.5
|Resistance 2
|1492.45
|Support 2
|1443.05
|Resistance 3
|1502.9
|Support 3
|1428.8
Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1580.0, 7.99% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹990.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2140.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|8
|9
|9
|10
|Buy
|12
|11
|11
|8
|Hold
|7
|7
|7
|7
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 27.44% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 253 k.
Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1482.15 & ₹1458 yesterday to end at ₹1463.1. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.