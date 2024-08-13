Bharti Airtel Share Price Live blog for 13 Aug 2024

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bharti Airtel opened at ₹1463 and closed slightly higher at ₹1463.9. The stock reached a high of ₹1477.65 and a low of ₹1445.05. It has a market capitalization of ₹830192.75 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock has ranged between a high of ₹1539.1 and a low of ₹847.6. A total of 51,244 shares were traded on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: Bharti Airtel's share price has increased by 0.60% today, trading at ₹1467.85. Over the past year, the share price has surged by 67.55% to reach ₹1467.85. In comparison, the Nifty index has risen by 25.28%, reaching 24347.00 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.48%
|3 Months
|3.64%
|6 Months
|30.38%
|YTD
|41.31%
|1 Year
|67.55%
Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Bharti Airtel on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1477.03
|Support 1
|1444.53
|Resistance 2
|1493.52
|Support 2
|1428.52
|Resistance 3
|1509.53
|Support 3
|1412.03
Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1580.0, 8.29% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹990.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2140.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|8
|9
|9
|10
|Buy
|12
|11
|11
|8
|Hold
|7
|7
|7
|7
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: Bharti Airtel volume yesterday was 4 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 5196 k
Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 21.49% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 51 k.
Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: Bharti Airtel closed at ₹1463.9 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1477.65 & ₹1445.05 yesterday to end at ₹1459.1. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.