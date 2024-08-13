Explore
LIVE UPDATES

Bharti Airtel Share Price Live blog for 13 Aug 2024

2 min read . Updated: 13 Aug 2024, 09:15 AM IST
Livemint

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live Updates : Bharti Airtel stock price went down today, 13 Aug 2024, by -0.33 %. The stock closed at 1463.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1459.1 per share. Investors should monitor Bharti Airtel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live Updates

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bharti Airtel opened at 1463 and closed slightly higher at 1463.9. The stock reached a high of 1477.65 and a low of 1445.05. It has a market capitalization of 830192.75 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock has ranged between a high of 1539.1 and a low of 847.6. A total of 51,244 shares were traded on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Aug 2024, 09:15:08 AM IST

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: Bharti Airtel's share price has increased by 0.60% today, trading at 1467.85. Over the past year, the share price has surged by 67.55% to reach 1467.85. In comparison, the Nifty index has risen by 25.28%, reaching 24347.00 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.48%
3 Months3.64%
6 Months30.38%
YTD41.31%
1 Year67.55%
13 Aug 2024, 08:45:00 AM IST

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Bharti Airtel on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11477.03Support 11444.53
Resistance 21493.52Support 21428.52
Resistance 31509.53Support 31412.03
13 Aug 2024, 08:31:08 AM IST

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1580.0, 8.29% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 990.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2140.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy89910
    Buy1211118
    Hold7777
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell0000
13 Aug 2024, 08:15:01 AM IST

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: Bharti Airtel volume yesterday was 4 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 5196 k

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 21.49% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 51 k.

13 Aug 2024, 08:02:54 AM IST

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: Bharti Airtel closed at ₹1463.9 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1477.65 & 1445.05 yesterday to end at 1459.1. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

