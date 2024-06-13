Bharti Airtel Share Price Live blog for 13 Jun 2024

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Bharti Airtel's stock opened at ₹1422 and closed at ₹1427.5. The high for the day was ₹1447.5 and the low was ₹1422. The market capitalization was ₹817,184.89 crore. The 52-week high was at ₹1436.45 and the low was at ₹819. The BSE volume for the day was 188,107 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 37.69% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 188 k.
Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1447.5 & ₹1422 yesterday to end at ₹1427.5. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend