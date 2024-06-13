Hello User
Bharti Airtel Share Price Live blog for 13 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:15 AM IST Trade
Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live Updates : Bharti Airtel stock price went up today, 13 Jun 2024, by 0.77 %. The stock closed at 1427.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1438.45 per share. Investors should monitor Bharti Airtel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live Updates

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Bharti Airtel's stock opened at 1422 and closed at 1427.5. The high for the day was 1447.5 and the low was 1422. The market capitalization was 817,184.89 crore. The 52-week high was at 1436.45 and the low was at 819. The BSE volume for the day was 188,107 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Jun 2024, 08:15 AM IST Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: Bharti Airtel volume yesterday was 5 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 8127 k

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 37.69% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 188 k.

13 Jun 2024, 08:03 AM IST Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: Bharti Airtel closed at ₹1427.5 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1447.5 & 1422 yesterday to end at 1427.5. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

