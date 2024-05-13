Hello User
Bharti Airtel Share Price Live blog for 13 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
5 min read . 09:18 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bharti Airtel stock price went up today, 13 May 2024, by 1.76 %. The stock closed at 1275.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1298.05 per share. Investors should monitor Bharti Airtel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bharti Airtel Stock Price Today

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today : On the last day, Bharti Airtel's stock opened at 1274.1, closed at 1275.6 with a high of 1308.2 and a low of 1272. The market capitalization stood at 736,083.92 crore. The 52-week high was 1364.05 and the 52-week low was 783.6. BSE volume recorded 201,241 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 May 2024, 09:18 AM IST Bharti Airtel share price live: Price Analysis

The share price of Bharti Airtel has dropped by -0.69% and is currently trading at 1293.60. Over the past year, Bharti Airtel shares have gained 64.99% to reach 1293.60. In contrast, Nifty has increased by 20.42% to 22055.20 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.86%
3 Months14.44%
6 Months39.09%
YTD26.06%
1 Year64.99%
13 May 2024, 08:46 AM IST Bharti Airtel share price update : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for Bharti Airtel on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11314.95Support 11278.2
Resistance 21330.1Support 21256.6
Resistance 31351.7Support 31241.45
13 May 2024, 08:36 AM IST Bharti Airtel share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1295.0, 0.23% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 820.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1520.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy10101011
    Buy8886
    Hold7777
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell0000
13 May 2024, 08:20 AM IST Bharti Airtel share price Today : Bharti Airtel volume yesterday was 5 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 7377 k

The trading volume yesterday was 22.28% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 201 k.

13 May 2024, 08:04 AM IST Bharti Airtel share price Live :Bharti Airtel closed at ₹1275.6 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Neutral near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 1308.2 & 1272 yesterday to end at 1275.6. Although the intensity of the bullish trend has diminished, investors are advised to await a bearish short-term trend for confirmed reversal.

