Bharti Airtel Share Price Live blog for 13 May 2024

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today : On the last day, Bharti Airtel's stock opened at ₹1274.1, closed at ₹1275.6 with a high of ₹1308.2 and a low of ₹1272. The market capitalization stood at ₹736,083.92 crore. The 52-week high was ₹1364.05 and the 52-week low was ₹783.6. BSE volume recorded 201,241 shares traded.
The share price of Bharti Airtel has dropped by -0.69% and is currently trading at ₹1293.60. Over the past year, Bharti Airtel shares have gained 64.99% to reach ₹1293.60. In contrast, Nifty has increased by 20.42% to 22055.20 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.86%
|3 Months
|14.44%
|6 Months
|39.09%
|YTD
|26.06%
|1 Year
|64.99%
The key support and resistance levels for Bharti Airtel on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1314.95
|Support 1
|1278.2
|Resistance 2
|1330.1
|Support 2
|1256.6
|Resistance 3
|1351.7
|Support 3
|1241.45
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1295.0, 0.23% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹820.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1520.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|10
|10
|10
|11
|Buy
|8
|8
|8
|6
|Hold
|7
|7
|7
|7
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
The trading volume yesterday was 22.28% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 201 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹1308.2 & ₹1272 yesterday to end at ₹1275.6. Although the intensity of the bullish trend has diminished, investors are advised to await a bearish short-term trend for confirmed reversal.
