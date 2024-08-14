Hello User
Bharti Airtel Share Price Live blog for 14 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:18 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live Updates : Bharti Airtel stock price went up today, 14 Aug 2024, by 0.04 %. The stock closed at 1459.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1459.65 per share. Investors should monitor Bharti Airtel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live Updates

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bharti Airtel opened at 1461 and closed slightly lower at 1459.1. The stock reached a high of 1478 and dipped to a low of 1450.3. The market capitalization stood at 830505.69 crore. Bharti Airtel's 52-week high is 1539.1, while the 52-week low is 847.6. The volume of shares traded on the BSE was 109861.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 Aug 2024, 08:18 AM IST Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: Bharti Airtel volume yesterday was 4 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 5257 k

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 12.42% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 109 k.

14 Aug 2024, 08:00 AM IST Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: Bharti Airtel closed at ₹1459.1 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1478 & 1450.3 yesterday to end at 1459.65. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

