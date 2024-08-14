Bharti Airtel Share Price Live blog for 14 Aug 2024

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bharti Airtel opened at ₹1461 and closed slightly lower at ₹1459.1. The stock reached a high of ₹1478 and dipped to a low of ₹1450.3. The market capitalization stood at ₹830505.69 crore. Bharti Airtel's 52-week high is ₹1539.1, while the 52-week low is ₹847.6. The volume of shares traded on the BSE was 109861.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 12.42% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 109 k.
Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1478 & ₹1450.3 yesterday to end at ₹1459.65. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.