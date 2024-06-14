Bharti Airtel Share Price Live blog for 14 Jun 2024

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, Bharti Airtel opened at ₹1441.55, closed at ₹1438.45, with a high of ₹1450 and a low of ₹1420.45. The market capitalization stood at ₹810,396.09 crore. The 52-week high was ₹1447.5 while the 52-week low was ₹819. The BSE volume for the day was 92,625 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Bharti Airtel on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1448.32
|Support 1
|1412.82
|Resistance 2
|1469.88
|Support 2
|1398.88
|Resistance 3
|1483.82
|Support 3
|1377.32
Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1295.0, 9.22% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹820.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1520.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|10
|10
|10
|9
|Buy
|9
|9
|8
|8
|Hold
|6
|6
|7
|7
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 2.77% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 92 k.
Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1450 & ₹1420.45 yesterday to end at ₹1438.45. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend