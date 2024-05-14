Active Stocks
LIVE UPDATES

Bharti Airtel share price Today Live Updates : Bharti Airtel Shares Slide in Negative Trading Session

9 min read . Updated: 14 May 2024, 10:38 AM IST
Livemint

Bharti Airtel stock price went down today, 14 May 2024, by -0.05 %. The stock closed at 1286.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1285.9 per share. Investors should monitor Bharti Airtel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bharti Airtel Stock Price TodayPremium
Bharti Airtel Stock Price Today

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today : On the last day, Bharti Airtel's stock opened at 1296.5 and closed at 1302.6. The high for the day was 1302 and the low was 1281.25. The market capitalization stood at 730384.87 crore. The 52-week high and low were 1364.05 and 783.6 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 58002 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 May 2024, 10:38:04 AM IST

Bharti Airtel share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

Bharti Airtel touched a high of 1292.15 & a low of 1282.8 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11291.9Support 11282.55
Resistance 21296.7Support 21278.0
Resistance 31301.25Support 31273.2
14 May 2024, 10:11:39 AM IST

Bharti Airtel Live Updates

14 May 2024, 09:51:29 AM IST

Bharti Airtel share price live: Stock Peers

The share price of Bharti Airtel is currently down by 0.05% at 1285.95, while its competitors like Vodafone Idea, Tata Communications, Tata Teleservices Maharashtra, and Railtel Corporation Of India are experiencing gains today. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.1% and 0.08% each, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Bharti Airtel1285.95-0.6-0.051364.05783.6716558.94
Vodafone Idea12.760.151.1918.426.8784433.99
Tata Communications1745.92.850.162085.01209.9549758.15
Tata Teleservices Maharashtra77.181.982.63109.160.3515088.13
Railtel Corporation Of India366.8510.22.86491.15114.811773.63
14 May 2024, 09:47:49 AM IST

Bharti Airtel share price NSE Live : Futures trading lower by -0.27%; Futures open interest decreased by -0.06%

A decrease in futures price and open interest in Bharti Airtel indicates a potential shift in the current bearish trend. It is possible that the stock could reach a bottom or start to reverse direction in the near future.

14 May 2024, 09:33:57 AM IST

Bharti Airtel share price Today :Bharti Airtel trading at ₹1285.9, down -0.05% from yesterday's ₹1286.55

Bharti Airtel share price is at 1285.9 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1276.43 and 1297.93 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1276.43 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1297.93 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

14 May 2024, 09:18:01 AM IST

Bharti Airtel share price live: Price Analysis

The share price of Bharti Airtel has increased by 0.84% and is currently trading at 1297.40. Over the past year, Bharti Airtel shares have gained 62.38% to reach 1297.40. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 20.14% to 22104.05 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.2%
3 Months12.26%
6 Months37.53%
YTD24.58%
1 Year62.38%
14 May 2024, 08:51:34 AM IST

Bharti Airtel share price update : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for Bharti Airtel on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11297.93Support 11276.43
Resistance 21311.17Support 21268.17
Resistance 31319.43Support 31254.93
14 May 2024, 08:33:21 AM IST

Bharti Airtel share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1295.0, 0.54% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 820.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1520.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy10101010
    Buy8887
    Hold7777
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell0000
14 May 2024, 08:21:26 AM IST

Bharti Airtel share price Today : Bharti Airtel volume yesterday was 3 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 7216 k

The trading volume yesterday was 47.87% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 58 k.

14 May 2024, 08:02:49 AM IST

Bharti Airtel share price Live :Bharti Airtel closed at ₹1302.6 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Neutral near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 1302 & 1281.25 yesterday to end at 1302.6. Although the intensity of the bullish trend has diminished, investors are advised to await a bearish short-term trend for confirmed reversal.

