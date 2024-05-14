Bharti Airtel share price Today Live Updates : Bharti Airtel Shares Slide in Negative Trading Session

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today : On the last day, Bharti Airtel's stock opened at ₹1296.5 and closed at ₹1302.6. The high for the day was ₹1302 and the low was ₹1281.25. The market capitalization stood at ₹730384.87 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹1364.05 and ₹783.6 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 58002 shares.
Bharti Airtel share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update
Bharti Airtel touched a high of 1292.15 & a low of 1282.8 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1291.9
|Support 1
|1282.55
|Resistance 2
|1296.7
|Support 2
|1278.0
|Resistance 3
|1301.25
|Support 3
|1273.2
Bharti Airtel share price live: Stock Peers
The share price of Bharti Airtel is currently down by 0.05% at ₹1285.95, while its competitors like Vodafone Idea, Tata Communications, Tata Teleservices Maharashtra, and Railtel Corporation Of India are experiencing gains today. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.1% and 0.08% each, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Bharti Airtel
|1285.95
|-0.6
|-0.05
|1364.05
|783.6
|716558.94
|Vodafone Idea
|12.76
|0.15
|1.19
|18.42
|6.87
|84433.99
|Tata Communications
|1745.9
|2.85
|0.16
|2085.0
|1209.95
|49758.15
|Tata Teleservices Maharashtra
|77.18
|1.98
|2.63
|109.1
|60.35
|15088.13
|Railtel Corporation Of India
|366.85
|10.2
|2.86
|491.15
|114.8
|11773.63
Bharti Airtel share price NSE Live : Futures trading lower by -0.27%; Futures open interest decreased by -0.06%
A decrease in futures price and open interest in Bharti Airtel indicates a potential shift in the current bearish trend. It is possible that the stock could reach a bottom or start to reverse direction in the near future.
Bharti Airtel share price Today :Bharti Airtel trading at ₹1285.9, down -0.05% from yesterday's ₹1286.55
Bharti Airtel share price is at ₹1285.9 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1276.43 and ₹1297.93 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1276.43 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1297.93 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Bharti Airtel share price live: Price Analysis
The share price of Bharti Airtel has increased by 0.84% and is currently trading at ₹1297.40. Over the past year, Bharti Airtel shares have gained 62.38% to reach ₹1297.40. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 20.14% to 22104.05 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.2%
|3 Months
|12.26%
|6 Months
|37.53%
|YTD
|24.58%
|1 Year
|62.38%
Bharti Airtel share price update : Key support and resistance levels
The key support and resistance levels for Bharti Airtel on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1297.93
|Support 1
|1276.43
|Resistance 2
|1311.17
|Support 2
|1268.17
|Resistance 3
|1319.43
|Support 3
|1254.93
Bharti Airtel share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1295.0, 0.54% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹820.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1520.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|10
|10
|10
|10
|Buy
|8
|8
|8
|7
|Hold
|7
|7
|7
|7
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Bharti Airtel share price Today : Bharti Airtel volume yesterday was 3 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 7216 k
The trading volume yesterday was 47.87% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 58 k.
Bharti Airtel share price Live :Bharti Airtel closed at ₹1302.6 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Neutral near term outlook
The stock traded in the range of ₹1302 & ₹1281.25 yesterday to end at ₹1302.6. Although the intensity of the bullish trend has diminished, investors are advised to await a bearish short-term trend for confirmed reversal.
