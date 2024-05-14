Bharti Airtel share price Today Live Updates : Bharti Airtel Shares Slide in Negative Trading Session

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today : On the last day, Bharti Airtel's stock opened at ₹1296.5 and closed at ₹1302.6. The high for the day was ₹1302 and the low was ₹1281.25. The market capitalization stood at ₹730384.87 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹1364.05 and ₹783.6 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 58002 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Bharti Airtel touched a high of 1292.15 & a low of 1282.8 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1291.9
|Support 1
|1282.55
|Resistance 2
|1296.7
|Support 2
|1278.0
|Resistance 3
|1301.25
|Support 3
|1273.2
The share price of Bharti Airtel is currently down by 0.05% at ₹1285.95, while its competitors like Vodafone Idea, Tata Communications, Tata Teleservices Maharashtra, and Railtel Corporation Of India are experiencing gains today. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.1% and 0.08% each, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Bharti Airtel
|1285.95
|-0.6
|-0.05
|1364.05
|783.6
|716558.94
|Vodafone Idea
|12.76
|0.15
|1.19
|18.42
|6.87
|84433.99
|Tata Communications
|1745.9
|2.85
|0.16
|2085.0
|1209.95
|49758.15
|Tata Teleservices Maharashtra
|77.18
|1.98
|2.63
|109.1
|60.35
|15088.13
|Railtel Corporation Of India
|366.85
|10.2
|2.86
|491.15
|114.8
|11773.63
A decrease in futures price and open interest in Bharti Airtel indicates a potential shift in the current bearish trend. It is possible that the stock could reach a bottom or start to reverse direction in the near future.
Bharti Airtel share price is at ₹1285.9 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1276.43 and ₹1297.93 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1276.43 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1297.93 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
The share price of Bharti Airtel has increased by 0.84% and is currently trading at ₹1297.40. Over the past year, Bharti Airtel shares have gained 62.38% to reach ₹1297.40. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 20.14% to 22104.05 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.2%
|3 Months
|12.26%
|6 Months
|37.53%
|YTD
|24.58%
|1 Year
|62.38%
The key support and resistance levels for Bharti Airtel on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1297.93
|Support 1
|1276.43
|Resistance 2
|1311.17
|Support 2
|1268.17
|Resistance 3
|1319.43
|Support 3
|1254.93
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1295.0, 0.54% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹820.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1520.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|10
|10
|10
|10
|Buy
|8
|8
|8
|7
|Hold
|7
|7
|7
|7
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
The trading volume yesterday was 47.87% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 58 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹1302 & ₹1281.25 yesterday to end at ₹1302.6. Although the intensity of the bullish trend has diminished, investors are advised to await a bearish short-term trend for confirmed reversal.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!