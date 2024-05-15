Active Stocks
Bharti Airtel Share Price Highlights : Bharti Airtel closed today at ₹1311.75, up 2.05% from yesterday's ₹1285.4

15 May 2024, 08:01 PM IST
Livemint

Bharti Airtel Share Price Highlights : Bharti Airtel stock price went up today, 15 May 2024, by 2.05 %. The stock closed at 1285.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1311.75 per share. Investors should monitor Bharti Airtel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bharti Airtel Share Price Highlights Premium
Bharti Airtel Share Price Highlights

Bharti Airtel Share Price Highlights : Bharti Airtel's stock opened at 1288.55 and closed at 1286.55 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 1299.1, while the low was 1281. The market capitalization stood at 728910.49 crore. The 52-week high and low were 1364.05 and 783.6, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 111671 shares.

15 May 2024, 08:01:40 PM IST

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: Shareholding information

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: Bharti Airtel has a 6.63% MF holding & 24.35% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 6.69% in december to 6.63% in march quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 22.69% in december to 24.35% in march quarter.

15 May 2024, 07:30:06 PM IST

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: Return metrics and efficiency

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: Bharti Airtel's return on equity (ROE) in the most recent fiscal year was 9.36%. The return on investment (ROI) value for the last fiscal year was 2.96%. Consensus estimates project the ROE to be 12.41% in the current fiscal year and 19.40% in the upcoming fiscal year.

15 May 2024, 07:11:32 PM IST

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: Financial performance

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: Bharti Airtel has experienced a significant decrease in EPS and a modest increase in revenue over the last 3 years. In the most recent twelve months, the company's revenue was slightly higher compared to the previous fiscal year. There is a forecasted growth of 7.89% in revenue and 10.36% in profit for the upcoming quarter 4.

15 May 2024, 06:37:43 PM IST

Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1295.0, 1.28% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 820.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1520.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy10101010
    Buy8887
    Hold7777
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell0000
15 May 2024, 06:08:14 PM IST

Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates: Today, Bharti Airtel's stock price rose by 2.05% to reach 1311.75, outperforming its peers. While Vodafone Idea, Tata Communications, and Tata Teleservices Maharashtra saw declines, Tanla Platforms, another peer, experienced an increase. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by -0.08% and -0.16% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Bharti Airtel1311.7526.352.051364.05783.6730935.26
Vodafone Idea13.19-0.06-0.4518.426.8764208.51
Tata Communications1770.0-1.15-0.062085.01209.9550445.0
Tata Teleservices Maharashtra77.45-0.28-0.36109.160.3515140.92
Tanla Platforms897.4516.51.871317.7659.5512067.1
15 May 2024, 05:36:26 PM IST

Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates: Bharti Airtel share price live: Today's Price range

Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates: Bharti Airtel stock reached a high of 1317.55 and a low of 1280 on the current trading day.

15 May 2024, 04:36:44 PM IST

Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 2.23%; Futures open interest increased by 3.47%

Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates: An increase in futures price and open interest for Bharti Airtel indicates potential for positive price movement in the near future, suggesting traders may consider maintaining their long positions.

15 May 2024, 03:56:21 PM IST

Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates: Bharti Airtel closed today at ₹1311.75, up 2.05% from yesterday's ₹1285.4

Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates: Bharti Airtel share price closed the day at 1311.75 - a 2.05% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 1323.37 , 1335.73 , 1357.17. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 1289.57 , 1268.13 , 1255.77.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

15 May 2024, 03:37:39 PM IST

15 May 2024, 03:18:11 PM IST

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: Bharti Airtel trading at ₹1309, up 1.84% from yesterday's ₹1285.4

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: The current market price of Bharti Airtel has surpassed the first resistance of 1295.27 & second resistance of 1307.18 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 1314.47. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of 1314.47 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.

15 May 2024, 03:01:09 PM IST

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days1287.66
10 Days1296.07
20 Days1272.79
50 Days1220.39
100 Days1149.38
300 Days1035.39
15 May 2024, 02:55:33 PM IST

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: Bharti Airtel Short Term and Long Term Trends

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Bharti Airtel share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

15 May 2024, 02:48:40 PM IST

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 2 PM is 111.66% higher than yesterday

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: The trading volume of Bharti Airtel by 2 PM has increased by 111.66% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at 1307.3, up by 1.7%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for trend analysis. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a stable upward trend, whereas a decrease in price with higher volume could signal further price declines.

15 May 2024, 02:42:05 PM IST

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: Bharti Airtel reached a peak of 1302.0 and a low of 1292.05 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price exceeded both the hourly resistances of 1295.72 and 1297.53, suggesting strong bullish sentiment. Traders may want to consider implementing trailing stop losses to safeguard gains.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11302.98Support 11293.03
Resistance 21307.47Support 21287.57
Resistance 31312.93Support 31283.08
15 May 2024, 02:27:06 PM IST

Bharti Airtel Q4 Results Live : profit falls by 31.08% YOY

15 May 2024, 02:27:05 PM IST

Bharti Airtel: Should you buy, sell or hold the stock after Q4 earnings? Here's what experts suggest

15 May 2024, 02:10:37 PM IST

15 May 2024, 02:08:15 PM IST

Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates: Bharti Airtel trading at ₹1295.2, up 0.76% from yesterday's ₹1285.4

Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates: Bharti Airtel share price is at 1295.2 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1276.07 and 1295.27 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1276.07 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1295.27 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

15 May 2024, 01:50:41 PM IST

Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 1 PM is 146.50% higher than yesterday

Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of Bharti Airtel until 1 PM is 146.50% higher than yesterday, with the price at 1294.85, up by 0.74%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for studying market trends. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with higher volume could signal a potential further decrease in prices.

15 May 2024, 01:39:58 PM IST

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 1297.07 and 1288.22 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 1288.22 and selling near the hourly resistance at 1297.07.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11295.72Support 11291.87
Resistance 21297.53Support 21289.83
Resistance 31299.57Support 31288.02
15 May 2024, 01:16:20 PM IST

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: Futures trading higher by 0.42%; Futures open interest increased by 0.77%

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: An increase in futures price and open interest in Bharti Airtel indicates potential for positive price movement ahead. Traders are advised to maintain their long positions.

15 May 2024, 01:04:34 PM IST

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: Bharti Airtel share price live: Today's Price range

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: Bharti Airtel stock reached a low of 1280 and a high of 1312.8 on the current day.

15 May 2024, 12:49:24 PM IST

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 12 AM is 189.97% higher than yesterday

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: As of 12 AM, the volume of Bharti Airtel traded is 189.97% higher than yesterday, with the price at 1293.55, up by 0.63%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signal further price declines.

15 May 2024, 12:40:28 PM IST

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between the levels of 1296.03 and 1279.78 in the last hour. Traders could potentially consider rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support at 1279.78 and selling near the hourly resistance at 1296.03.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11297.07Support 11288.22
Resistance 21300.13Support 21282.43
Resistance 31305.92Support 31279.37
15 May 2024, 12:22:13 PM IST

Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates: Bharti Airtel Short Term and Long Term Trends

Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Bharti Airtel share is Neutral and long term trend is Bullish

15 May 2024, 12:20:00 PM IST

Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days1287.66
10 Days1296.07
20 Days1272.79
50 Days1220.39
100 Days1149.38
300 Days1035.39
15 May 2024, 12:16:30 PM IST

Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates: Bharti Airtel trading at ₹1290.15, up 0.37% from yesterday's ₹1285.4

Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates: Bharti Airtel share price is at 1290.15 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1276.07 and 1295.27 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1276.07 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1295.27 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

15 May 2024, 11:46:37 AM IST

Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 11 AM is 256.35% higher than yesterday

Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Bharti Airtel traded by 11 AM is 256.35% higher than yesterday, while the price is trading at 1289, up by 0.28%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for understanding trends. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with higher volume could signal further price declines.

15 May 2024, 11:39:45 AM IST

Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between levels of 1295.4 and 1277.4 in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support level of 1277.4 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 1295.4.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11296.03Support 11279.78
Resistance 21304.77Support 21272.27
Resistance 31312.28Support 31263.53
15 May 2024, 11:28:44 AM IST

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: Bharti Airtel trading at ₹1288.25, up 0.22% from yesterday's ₹1285.4

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: Bharti Airtel share price is at 1288.25 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1276.07 and 1295.27 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1276.07 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1295.27 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

15 May 2024, 11:19:32 AM IST

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: Today, Bharti Airtel's stock price increased by 0.28% to reach 1289, outperforming its peers. Vodafone Idea and Tata Communications saw declines, while Tata Teleservices Maharashtra and Tanla Platforms experienced gains. The benchmark indices, Nifty and Sensex, closed with a slight increase of 0.11% and a decrease of -0.08%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Bharti Airtel1289.03.60.281364.05783.6718258.47
Vodafone Idea13.23-0.02-0.1518.426.8764403.23
Tata Communications1760.0-11.15-0.632085.01209.9550160.0
Tata Teleservices Maharashtra78.030.30.39109.160.3515254.3
Tanla Platforms899.018.052.051317.7659.5512087.94
15 May 2024, 11:03:58 AM IST

15 May 2024, 10:49:17 AM IST

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 10 AM is 356.74% higher than yesterday

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: The volume of Bharti Airtel traded by 10 AM is 356.74% higher than yesterday, while the price is trading at 1289, up by 0.28%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with increased volume indicates a sustainable upturn, whereas a negative price movement with higher volume could signal further price declines.

15 May 2024, 10:35:46 AM IST

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: Bharti Airtel touched a high of 1301.0 & a low of 1283.0 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11295.4Support 11277.4
Resistance 21307.2Support 21271.2
Resistance 31313.4Support 31259.4
15 May 2024, 10:10:35 AM IST

15 May 2024, 09:52:53 AM IST

Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates: Today, Bharti Airtel's stock price rose by 0.56% to reach 1292.6, while its competitors are experiencing mixed results. Tata Communications is declining, whereas Vodafone Idea, Tata Teleservices Maharashtra, and Tanla Platforms are all showing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.2% and 0.23% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Bharti Airtel1292.67.20.561364.05783.6720264.47
Vodafone Idea13.30.050.3818.426.8764743.99
Tata Communications1765.0-6.15-0.352085.01209.9550302.5
Tata Teleservices Maharashtra78.660.931.2109.160.3515377.46
Tanla Platforms901.8520.92.371317.7659.5512126.26
15 May 2024, 09:44:08 AM IST

Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 0.86%; Futures open interest increased by 1.4%

Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates: An increase in futures price and open interest in Bharti Airtel indicates the possibility of a positive price movement in the near future. Traders are advised to maintain their long positions.

15 May 2024, 09:38:44 AM IST

Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates: Bharti Airtel trading at ₹1295.3, up 0.77% from yesterday's ₹1285.4

Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Bharti Airtel has surpassed the first resistance of 1295.27 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 1307.18. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 1307.18 then there can be further positive price movement.

15 May 2024, 09:22:11 AM IST

Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Bharti Airtel has increased by 1.67% and is currently trading at 1306.90. Over the past year, Bharti Airtel's shares have surged by 61.13% to reach 1306.90, while Nifty has risen by 20.76% to 22217.85 in the same timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.14%
3 Months12.46%
6 Months37.36%
YTD24.42%
1 Year61.13%
15 May 2024, 09:04:37 AM IST

Bharti Airtel Q4 results: Net profit declines 31% to ₹2,072 crore; 4 key highlights from earnings

15 May 2024, 09:04:36 AM IST

Top news today: PM Modi's nomination filing, Bharti Airtel Q4 results, Delhi bomb scare, more

From PM Narendra Modi's nomination filing to Bharti Airtel Q4 results, here are some top news of the day

15 May 2024, 08:46:09 AM IST

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Bharti Airtel on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11295.27Support 11276.07
Resistance 21307.18Support 21268.78
Resistance 31314.47Support 31256.87
15 May 2024, 08:32:47 AM IST

15 May 2024, 08:17:43 AM IST

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: Bharti Airtel volume yesterday was 3 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 6936 k

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 51.35% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 111 k.

15 May 2024, 08:00:56 AM IST

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: Bharti Airtel closed at ₹1286.55 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1299.1 & 1281 yesterday to end at 1286.55. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend

