Bharti Airtel Share Price Highlights : Bharti Airtel closed today at 1311.75, up 2.05% from yesterday's 1285.4

Bharti Airtel Share Price Highlights : Bharti Airtel's stock opened at ₹1288.55 and closed at ₹1286.55 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹1299.1, while the low was ₹1281. The market capitalization stood at 728910.49 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹1364.05 and ₹783.6, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 111671 shares.
Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: Bharti Airtel has a 6.63% MF holding & 24.35% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 6.69% in december to 6.63% in march quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 22.69% in december to 24.35% in march quarter.
Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: Bharti Airtel's return on equity (ROE) in the most recent fiscal year was 9.36%. The return on investment (ROI) value for the last fiscal year was 2.96%. Consensus estimates project the ROE to be 12.41% in the current fiscal year and 19.40% in the upcoming fiscal year.
Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: Bharti Airtel has experienced a significant decrease in EPS and a modest increase in revenue over the last 3 years. In the most recent twelve months, the company's revenue was slightly higher compared to the previous fiscal year. There is a forecasted growth of 7.89% in revenue and 10.36% in profit for the upcoming quarter 4.
Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1295.0, 1.28% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹820.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1520.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|10
|10
|10
|10
|Buy
|8
|8
|8
|7
|Hold
|7
|7
|7
|7
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates: Today, Bharti Airtel's stock price rose by 2.05% to reach ₹1311.75, outperforming its peers. While Vodafone Idea, Tata Communications, and Tata Teleservices Maharashtra saw declines, Tanla Platforms, another peer, experienced an increase. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by -0.08% and -0.16% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Bharti Airtel
|1311.75
|26.35
|2.05
|1364.05
|783.6
|730935.26
|Vodafone Idea
|13.19
|-0.06
|-0.45
|18.42
|6.87
|64208.51
|Tata Communications
|1770.0
|-1.15
|-0.06
|2085.0
|1209.95
|50445.0
|Tata Teleservices Maharashtra
|77.45
|-0.28
|-0.36
|109.1
|60.35
|15140.92
|Tanla Platforms
|897.45
|16.5
|1.87
|1317.7
|659.55
|12067.1
Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates: Bharti Airtel stock reached a high of ₹1317.55 and a low of ₹1280 on the current trading day.
Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates: An increase in futures price and open interest for Bharti Airtel indicates potential for positive price movement in the near future, suggesting traders may consider maintaining their long positions.
Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates: Bharti Airtel share price closed the day at ₹1311.75 - a 2.05% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 1323.37 , 1335.73 , 1357.17. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 1289.57 , 1268.13 , 1255.77.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: The current market price of Bharti Airtel has surpassed the first resistance of ₹1295.27 & second resistance of ₹1307.18 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹1314.47. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of ₹1314.47 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|1287.66
|10 Days
|1296.07
|20 Days
|1272.79
|50 Days
|1220.39
|100 Days
|1149.38
|300 Days
|1035.39
Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Bharti Airtel share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: The trading volume of Bharti Airtel by 2 PM has increased by 111.66% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹1307.3, up by 1.7%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for trend analysis. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a stable upward trend, whereas a decrease in price with higher volume could signal further price declines.
Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: Bharti Airtel reached a peak of 1302.0 and a low of 1292.05 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price exceeded both the hourly resistances of 1295.72 and 1297.53, suggesting strong bullish sentiment. Traders may want to consider implementing trailing stop losses to safeguard gains.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1302.98
|Support 1
|1293.03
|Resistance 2
|1307.47
|Support 2
|1287.57
|Resistance 3
|1312.93
|Support 3
|1283.08
https://www.livemint.com/companies/company-results/bharti-airtel-q4-results-live-profit-falls-by-31-08-yoy-11715762839592.html
https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/bharti-airtel-share-price-should-you-buy-sell-or-hold-the-stock-after-q4-earnings-heres-what-experts-suggest-11715759098363.html
Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates: Bharti Airtel share price is at ₹1295.2 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1276.07 and ₹1295.27 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1276.07 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1295.27 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of Bharti Airtel until 1 PM is 146.50% higher than yesterday, with the price at ₹1294.85, up by 0.74%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for studying market trends. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with higher volume could signal a potential further decrease in prices.
Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 1297.07 and 1288.22 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 1288.22 and selling near the hourly resistance at 1297.07.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1295.72
|Support 1
|1291.87
|Resistance 2
|1297.53
|Support 2
|1289.83
|Resistance 3
|1299.57
|Support 3
|1288.02
Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: An increase in futures price and open interest in Bharti Airtel indicates potential for positive price movement ahead. Traders are advised to maintain their long positions.
Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: Bharti Airtel stock reached a low of ₹1280 and a high of ₹1312.8 on the current day.
Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: As of 12 AM, the volume of Bharti Airtel traded is 189.97% higher than yesterday, with the price at ₹1293.55, up by 0.63%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signal further price declines.
Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between the levels of 1296.03 and 1279.78 in the last hour. Traders could potentially consider rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support at 1279.78 and selling near the hourly resistance at 1296.03.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1297.07
|Support 1
|1288.22
|Resistance 2
|1300.13
|Support 2
|1282.43
|Resistance 3
|1305.92
|Support 3
|1279.37
Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Bharti Airtel share is Neutral and long term trend is Bullish
Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates: Bharti Airtel share price is at ₹1290.15 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1276.07 and ₹1295.27 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1276.07 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1295.27 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Bharti Airtel traded by 11 AM is 256.35% higher than yesterday, while the price is trading at ₹1289, up by 0.28%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for understanding trends. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with higher volume could signal further price declines.
Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between levels of 1295.4 and 1277.4 in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support level of 1277.4 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 1295.4.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1296.03
|Support 1
|1279.78
|Resistance 2
|1304.77
|Support 2
|1272.27
|Resistance 3
|1312.28
|Support 3
|1263.53
Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: Bharti Airtel share price is at ₹1288.25 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1276.07 and ₹1295.27 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1276.07 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1295.27 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: Today, Bharti Airtel's stock price increased by 0.28% to reach ₹1289, outperforming its peers. Vodafone Idea and Tata Communications saw declines, while Tata Teleservices Maharashtra and Tanla Platforms experienced gains. The benchmark indices, Nifty and Sensex, closed with a slight increase of 0.11% and a decrease of -0.08%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Bharti Airtel
|1289.0
|3.6
|0.28
|1364.05
|783.6
|718258.47
|Vodafone Idea
|13.23
|-0.02
|-0.15
|18.42
|6.87
|64403.23
|Tata Communications
|1760.0
|-11.15
|-0.63
|2085.0
|1209.95
|50160.0
|Tata Teleservices Maharashtra
|78.03
|0.3
|0.39
|109.1
|60.35
|15254.3
|Tanla Platforms
|899.0
|18.05
|2.05
|1317.7
|659.55
|12087.94
Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: The volume of Bharti Airtel traded by 10 AM is 356.74% higher than yesterday, while the price is trading at ₹1289, up by 0.28%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with increased volume indicates a sustainable upturn, whereas a negative price movement with higher volume could signal further price declines.
Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: Bharti Airtel touched a high of 1301.0 & a low of 1283.0 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1295.4
|Support 1
|1277.4
|Resistance 2
|1307.2
|Support 2
|1271.2
|Resistance 3
|1313.4
|Support 3
|1259.4
Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates: Today, Bharti Airtel's stock price rose by 0.56% to reach ₹1292.6, while its competitors are experiencing mixed results. Tata Communications is declining, whereas Vodafone Idea, Tata Teleservices Maharashtra, and Tanla Platforms are all showing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.2% and 0.23% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Bharti Airtel
|1292.6
|7.2
|0.56
|1364.05
|783.6
|720264.47
|Vodafone Idea
|13.3
|0.05
|0.38
|18.42
|6.87
|64743.99
|Tata Communications
|1765.0
|-6.15
|-0.35
|2085.0
|1209.95
|50302.5
|Tata Teleservices Maharashtra
|78.66
|0.93
|1.2
|109.1
|60.35
|15377.46
|Tanla Platforms
|901.85
|20.9
|2.37
|1317.7
|659.55
|12126.26
Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates: An increase in futures price and open interest in Bharti Airtel indicates the possibility of a positive price movement in the near future. Traders are advised to maintain their long positions.
Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Bharti Airtel has surpassed the first resistance of ₹1295.27 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹1307.18. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹1307.18 then there can be further positive price movement.
Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Bharti Airtel has increased by 1.67% and is currently trading at ₹1306.90. Over the past year, Bharti Airtel's shares have surged by 61.13% to reach ₹1306.90, while Nifty has risen by 20.76% to 22217.85 in the same timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.14%
|3 Months
|12.46%
|6 Months
|37.36%
|YTD
|24.42%
|1 Year
|61.13%
https://www.livemint.com/companies/company-results/bharti-airtel-q4-results-net-profit-declines-31-to-2-072-crore-4-key-highlights-from-earnings-11715684507297.html
From PM Narendra Modi's nomination filing to Bharti Airtel Q4 results, here are some top news of the day
https://www.livemint.com/news/top-news-today-pm-modis-nomination-filing-bharti-airtel-q4-results-delhi-bomb-scare-more-11715692109692.html
Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Bharti Airtel on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1295.27
|Support 1
|1276.07
|Resistance 2
|1307.18
|Support 2
|1268.78
|Resistance 3
|1314.47
|Support 3
|1256.87
Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 51.35% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 111 k.
Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1299.1 & ₹1281 yesterday to end at ₹1286.55. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend
