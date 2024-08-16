Explore
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Bharti Airtel Share Price Live blog for 16 Aug 2024
LIVE UPDATES

Bharti Airtel Share Price Live blog for 16 Aug 2024

2 min read . Updated: 16 Aug 2024, 09:19 AM IST
Livemint

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live Updates : Bharti Airtel stock price went up today, 16 Aug 2024, by 0.85 %. The stock closed at 1459.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1472 per share. Investors should monitor Bharti Airtel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live Updates

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bharti Airtel opened at 1457.95 and closed at 1459.65. The stock reached a high of 1480.45 and a low of 1452.65. With a market capitalization of 837532.54 crore, Bharti Airtel has a 52-week high of 1539.1 and a 52-week low of 847.6. The trading volume on the BSE was 92,933 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Aug 2024, 09:19:22 AM IST

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: Bharti Airtel's share price has increased by 1.14% today, currently trading at 1488.60. Over the past year, Bharti Airtel's shares have surged by 69.74% to 1488.60. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 24.04% to 24143.75 during the same period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.08%
3 Months3.66%
6 Months31.89%
YTD42.58%
1 Year69.74%
16 Aug 2024, 08:49:24 AM IST

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Bharti Airtel on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11483.5Support 11456.5
Resistance 21495.3Support 21441.3
Resistance 31510.5Support 31429.5
16 Aug 2024, 08:31:42 AM IST

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1580.0, 7.34% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 990.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2140.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy89910
    Buy1211119
    Hold7776
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell0000
16 Aug 2024, 08:15:01 AM IST

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: Bharti Airtel volume yesterday was 5 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 5203 k

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 15.01% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 92 k.

16 Aug 2024, 08:04:31 AM IST

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: Bharti Airtel closed at ₹1459.65 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1480.45 & 1452.65 yesterday to end at 1472. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

