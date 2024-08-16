Bharti Airtel Share Price Live blog for 16 Aug 2024

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bharti Airtel opened at ₹1457.95 and closed at ₹1459.65. The stock reached a high of ₹1480.45 and a low of ₹1452.65. With a market capitalization of 837532.54 crore, Bharti Airtel has a 52-week high of ₹1539.1 and a 52-week low of ₹847.6. The trading volume on the BSE was 92,933 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: Bharti Airtel's share price has increased by 1.14% today, currently trading at ₹1488.60. Over the past year, Bharti Airtel's shares have surged by 69.74% to ₹1488.60. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 24.04% to 24143.75 during the same period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.08%
|3 Months
|3.66%
|6 Months
|31.89%
|YTD
|42.58%
|1 Year
|69.74%
Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Bharti Airtel on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1483.5
|Support 1
|1456.5
|Resistance 2
|1495.3
|Support 2
|1441.3
|Resistance 3
|1510.5
|Support 3
|1429.5
Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1580.0, 7.34% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹990.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2140.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|8
|9
|9
|10
|Buy
|12
|11
|11
|9
|Hold
|7
|7
|7
|6
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 15.01% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 92 k.
Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1480.45 & ₹1452.65 yesterday to end at ₹1472. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend