Bharti Airtel Share Price Highlights : Bharti Airtel closed today at ₹1344.9, up 2.53% from yesterday's ₹1311.75

Bharti Airtel Share Price Highlights : On the last day, Bharti Airtel opened at ₹1280 and closed at ₹1285.4 with a high of ₹1317.55 and a low of ₹1280. The market capitalization stood at ₹743,852.76 crore. The 52-week high was ₹1364.05 and the 52-week low was ₹783.6. The BSE volume for the day was 179,879 shares traded.
Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: Shareholding information
Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: Bharti Airtel has a 6.63% MF holding & 24.35% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 6.69% in december to 6.63% in march quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 22.69% in december to 24.35% in march quarter.
Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates: Return metrics and efficiency
Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates: Bharti Airtel reported a ROE of 9.36% in the most recent fiscal year and a return on investment of 2.96%. Analysts predict a ROE of 12.41% for the current fiscal year and 19.40% for the upcoming fiscal year based on consensus estimates.
Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates: Financial performance
Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates: Bharti Airtel has experienced a decrease in EPS of -99999.99% and an increase in revenue of 14.23% over the past three years. In the last twelve months, the company generated a revenue of 1499824.00 cr, which is slightly higher than the revenue from the previous fiscal year. The company is expected to see a growth of 7.89% in revenue and 10.36% in profit for the fourth quarter.
Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates: Bharti Airtel share price live: Today's Price range
Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates: Bharti Airtel stock reached a low of ₹1321.35 and a high of ₹1356.75 on the current day.
Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: Futures trading higher by 2.31%; Futures open interest increased by 7.89%
Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: An increase in futures price and open interest in Bharti Airtel indicates a potential for positive price movement in the near future, suggesting traders may consider retaining their long positions.
Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: Bharti Airtel closed today at ₹1344.9, up 2.53% from yesterday's ₹1311.75
Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: Bharti Airtel share price closed the day at ₹1344.9 - a 2.53% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 1361.8 , 1377.1 , 1397.35. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 1326.25 , 1306.0 , 1290.7.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 3 PM is 73.78% higher than yesterday
Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: The volume of Bharti Airtel traded by 3 PM has increased by 73.78% compared to yesterday, with the price trading at ₹1342.95, up 2.38%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for understanding market trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decrease in price with increased volume could signal further price declines.
Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live:
Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: Bharti Airtel trading at ₹1344, up 2.46% from yesterday's ₹1311.75
Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: The current market price of Bharti Airtel has surpassed the first resistance of ₹1323.37 & second resistance of ₹1335.73 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹1357.17. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of ₹1357.17 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.
Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: Bharti Airtel Short Term and Long Term Trends
Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Bharti Airtel share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 2 PM is 78.95% higher than yesterday
Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Bharti Airtel traded by 2 PM is 78.95% higher than yesterday, while the price is trading at ₹1341.15, up by 2.24%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with higher volume may signal a further decline in prices.
Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between 1337.33 and 1324.28 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 1324.28 and selling near the hourly resistance at 1337.33.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1335.57
|Support 1
|1328.92
|Resistance 2
|1338.93
|Support 2
|1325.63
|Resistance 3
|1342.22
|Support 3
|1322.27
Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates: Bharti Airtel trading at ₹1333.65, up 1.67% from yesterday's ₹1311.75
Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Bharti Airtel has surpassed the first resistance of ₹1323.37 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹1335.73. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹1335.73 then there can be further positive price movement.
Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 1 PM is 68.65% higher than yesterday
Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: The volume of Bharti Airtel traded by 1 PM is 68.65% higher compared to yesterday, with the price trading at ₹1333.65, reflecting a 1.67% increase. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with increased volume may signal potential further price declines.
Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update
Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: During the previous trading hour, Bharti Airtel reached a high of 1340.05 and a low of 1327.0. In the last hour, the stock price dropped below the hourly support level of 1334.32 (Support level 1), suggesting bearish sentiment. Traders may consider reducing long positions and monitoring for additional support at 1328.08 and 1320.92.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1337.33
|Support 1
|1324.28
|Resistance 2
|1345.22
|Support 2
|1319.12
|Resistance 3
|1350.38
|Support 3
|1311.23
Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: Futures trading higher by 1.94%; Futures open interest increased by 2.55%
Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: An increase in futures price and open interest for Bharti Airtel indicates the possibility of a positive price movement in the near future. Traders are advised to maintain their long positions.
Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: Bharti Airtel share price live: Today's Price range
Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: Bharti Airtel stock reached a low of ₹1321.35 and a high of ₹1356.75 on the current day.
Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 12 AM is 61.84% higher than yesterday
Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: The volume of Bharti Airtel traded by 12 AM has increased by 61.84% compared to yesterday, with the price trading at ₹1333, up by 1.62%. Volume traded is a key indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume could signal a further decline in prices.
Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between 1343.6 and 1330.0 levels in the past hour. Traders could potentially explore rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support at 1330.0 and selling near the hourly resistance at 1343.6.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1347.72
|Support 1
|1334.32
|Resistance 2
|1354.88
|Support 2
|1328.08
|Resistance 3
|1361.12
|Support 3
|1320.92
Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates: Bharti Airtel Short Term and Long Term Trends
Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Bharti Airtel share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates: Bharti Airtel trading at ₹1342.5, up 2.34% from yesterday's ₹1311.75
Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Bharti Airtel has surpassed the first resistance of ₹1323.37 & second resistance of ₹1335.73 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹1357.17. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of ₹1357.17 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.
Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 11 AM is 53.89% higher than yesterday
Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Bharti Airtel traded by 11 AM is 53.89% higher than yesterday, with the price trading at ₹1340.7 - a 2.21% increase. Volume traded, in combination with price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a drop in price with increased volume could signal further price declines.
Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update
Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 1353.67 and 1328.02 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near hourly support at 1328.02 and selling near hourly resistance at 1353.67.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1343.6
|Support 1
|1330.0
|Resistance 2
|1351.15
|Support 2
|1323.95
|Resistance 3
|1357.2
|Support 3
|1316.4
Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: Bharti Airtel trading at ₹1335.4, up 1.8% from yesterday's ₹1311.75
Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: The current market price of Bharti Airtel has surpassed the first resistance of ₹1323.37 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹1335.73. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹1335.73 then there can be further positive price movement.
Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 10 AM is 45.38% higher than yesterday
Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: The volume of Bharti Airtel traded by 10 AM is 45.38% higher than yesterday, with the price at ₹1334.4, up by 1.73%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustained upward trend, while a drop in price with increased volume may signal further price declines.
Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates: Bharti Airtel touched a high of 1356.75 & a low of 1331.1 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1353.67
|Support 1
|1328.02
|Resistance 2
|1368.03
|Support 2
|1316.73
|Resistance 3
|1379.32
|Support 3
|1302.37
Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates:
Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 1.47%; Futures open interest increased by 0.65%
Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates: An increase in futures price and open interest for Bharti Airtel indicates potential for upward price movement in the near future. Traders are advised to maintain their long positions.
Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates: Bharti Airtel trading at ₹1334.6, up 1.74% from yesterday's ₹1311.75
Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Bharti Airtel has surpassed the first resistance of ₹1323.37 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹1335.73. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹1335.73 then there can be further positive price movement.
Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: The share price of Bharti Airtel has increased by 1.70% and is currently trading at ₹1334.05. Over the past year, Bharti Airtel's shares have surged by 66.37% to reach ₹1334.05. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 20.66% to 22319.20 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.65%
|3 Months
|15.52%
|6 Months
|37.88%
|YTD
|26.9%
|1 Year
|66.37%
Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Bharti Airtel on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1323.37
|Support 1
|1289.57
|Resistance 2
|1335.73
|Support 2
|1268.13
|Resistance 3
|1357.17
|Support 3
|1255.77
Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: Bharti Airtel volume yesterday was 7 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 7098 k
Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 0.4% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 179 k.
Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: Bharti Airtel closed at ₹1285.4 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1317.55 & ₹1280 yesterday to end at ₹1285.4. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
