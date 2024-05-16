Active Stocks
Bharti Airtel Share Price Highlights : Bharti Airtel closed today at ₹1344.9, up 2.53% from yesterday's ₹1311.75

16 May 2024, 08:01 PM IST
Livemint

Bharti Airtel Share Price Highlights : Bharti Airtel stock price went up today, 16 May 2024, by 2.53 %. The stock closed at 1311.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1344.9 per share. Investors should monitor Bharti Airtel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bharti Airtel Share Price Highlights Premium
Bharti Airtel Share Price Highlights

Bharti Airtel Share Price Highlights : On the last day, Bharti Airtel opened at 1280 and closed at 1285.4 with a high of 1317.55 and a low of 1280. The market capitalization stood at 743,852.76 crore. The 52-week high was 1364.05 and the 52-week low was 783.6. The BSE volume for the day was 179,879 shares traded.

16 May 2024, 08:01:40 PM IST

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: Shareholding information

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: Bharti Airtel has a 6.63% MF holding & 24.35% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 6.69% in december to 6.63% in march quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 22.69% in december to 24.35% in march quarter.

16 May 2024, 07:33:00 PM IST

Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates: Return metrics and efficiency

Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates: Bharti Airtel reported a ROE of 9.36% in the most recent fiscal year and a return on investment of 2.96%. Analysts predict a ROE of 12.41% for the current fiscal year and 19.40% for the upcoming fiscal year based on consensus estimates.

16 May 2024, 07:09:17 PM IST

Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates: Financial performance

Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates: Bharti Airtel has experienced a decrease in EPS of -99999.99% and an increase in revenue of 14.23% over the past three years. In the last twelve months, the company generated a revenue of 1499824.00 cr, which is slightly higher than the revenue from the previous fiscal year. The company is expected to see a growth of 7.89% in revenue and 10.36% in profit for the fourth quarter.

16 May 2024, 06:32:14 PM IST

Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1295.0, 3.71% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 820.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1520.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy10101010
    Buy9887
    Hold6777
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell0000
16 May 2024, 06:06:45 PM IST

Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates: Today, Bharti Airtel's stock price increased by 2.53% to reach 1344.9, outperforming its peers. While Vodafone Idea and Tata Teleservices Maharashtra are experiencing a decline, Tata Communications and Railtel Corporation Of India are showing an upward trend. In general, the Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices rose by 0.92% and 0.93% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Bharti Airtel1344.933.152.531364.05783.6760158.76
Vodafone Idea13.15-0.04-0.318.426.8764013.79
Tata Communications1803.534.551.952085.01209.9551399.75
Tata Teleservices Maharashtra76.86-0.81-1.04109.160.3515025.57
Railtel Corporation Of India401.8511.552.96491.15114.812896.91
16 May 2024, 05:34:33 PM IST

Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates: Bharti Airtel share price live: Today's Price range

Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates: Bharti Airtel stock reached a low of 1321.35 and a high of 1356.75 on the current day.

16 May 2024, 04:33:07 PM IST

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: Futures trading higher by 2.31%; Futures open interest increased by 7.89%

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: An increase in futures price and open interest in Bharti Airtel indicates a potential for positive price movement in the near future, suggesting traders may consider retaining their long positions.

16 May 2024, 03:49:41 PM IST

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: Bharti Airtel closed today at ₹1344.9, up 2.53% from yesterday's ₹1311.75

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: Bharti Airtel share price closed the day at 1344.9 - a 2.53% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 1361.8 , 1377.1 , 1397.35. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 1326.25 , 1306.0 , 1290.7.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

16 May 2024, 03:47:43 PM IST

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 3 PM is 73.78% higher than yesterday

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: The volume of Bharti Airtel traded by 3 PM has increased by 73.78% compared to yesterday, with the price trading at 1342.95, up 2.38%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for understanding market trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a decrease in price with increased volume could signal further price declines.

16 May 2024, 03:34:23 PM IST

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live:

16 May 2024, 03:14:38 PM IST

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: Bharti Airtel trading at ₹1344, up 2.46% from yesterday's ₹1311.75

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: The current market price of Bharti Airtel has surpassed the first resistance of 1323.37 & second resistance of 1335.73 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 1357.17. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of 1357.17 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.

16 May 2024, 03:02:09 PM IST

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: Bharti Airtel Short Term and Long Term Trends

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Bharti Airtel share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

16 May 2024, 03:00:04 PM IST

Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days1287.77
10 Days1291.28
20 Days1276.85
50 Days1223.31
100 Days1152.28
300 Days1037.49
16 May 2024, 02:54:20 PM IST

Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 2 PM is 78.95% higher than yesterday

Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Bharti Airtel traded by 2 PM is 78.95% higher than yesterday, while the price is trading at 1341.15, up by 2.24%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with higher volume may signal a further decline in prices.

16 May 2024, 02:37:58 PM IST

Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between 1337.33 and 1324.28 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 1324.28 and selling near the hourly resistance at 1337.33.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11335.57Support 11328.92
Resistance 21338.93Support 21325.63
Resistance 31342.22Support 31322.27
16 May 2024, 02:17:08 PM IST

16 May 2024, 02:08:28 PM IST

Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates: Bharti Airtel trading at ₹1333.65, up 1.67% from yesterday's ₹1311.75

Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Bharti Airtel has surpassed the first resistance of 1323.37 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 1335.73. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 1335.73 then there can be further positive price movement.

16 May 2024, 01:54:22 PM IST

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 1 PM is 68.65% higher than yesterday

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: The volume of Bharti Airtel traded by 1 PM is 68.65% higher compared to yesterday, with the price trading at 1333.65, reflecting a 1.67% increase. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with increased volume may signal potential further price declines.

16 May 2024, 01:34:37 PM IST

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: During the previous trading hour, Bharti Airtel reached a high of 1340.05 and a low of 1327.0. In the last hour, the stock price dropped below the hourly support level of 1334.32 (Support level 1), suggesting bearish sentiment. Traders may consider reducing long positions and monitoring for additional support at 1328.08 and 1320.92.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11337.33Support 11324.28
Resistance 21345.22Support 21319.12
Resistance 31350.38Support 31311.23
16 May 2024, 01:10:40 PM IST

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: Futures trading higher by 1.94%; Futures open interest increased by 2.55%

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: An increase in futures price and open interest for Bharti Airtel indicates the possibility of a positive price movement in the near future. Traders are advised to maintain their long positions.

16 May 2024, 01:02:40 PM IST

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: Bharti Airtel share price live: Today's Price range

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: Bharti Airtel stock reached a low of 1321.35 and a high of 1356.75 on the current day.

16 May 2024, 12:45:02 PM IST

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 12 AM is 61.84% higher than yesterday

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: The volume of Bharti Airtel traded by 12 AM has increased by 61.84% compared to yesterday, with the price trading at 1333, up by 1.62%. Volume traded is a key indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume could signal a further decline in prices.

16 May 2024, 12:37:07 PM IST

Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between 1343.6 and 1330.0 levels in the past hour. Traders could potentially explore rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support at 1330.0 and selling near the hourly resistance at 1343.6.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11347.72Support 11334.32
Resistance 21354.88Support 21328.08
Resistance 31361.12Support 31320.92
16 May 2024, 12:23:18 PM IST

Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates: Bharti Airtel Short Term and Long Term Trends

Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Bharti Airtel share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

16 May 2024, 12:22:14 PM IST

Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days1287.77
10 Days1291.28
20 Days1276.85
50 Days1223.31
100 Days1152.28
300 Days1037.49
16 May 2024, 12:16:32 PM IST

Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates: Bharti Airtel trading at ₹1342.5, up 2.34% from yesterday's ₹1311.75

Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Bharti Airtel has surpassed the first resistance of 1323.37 & second resistance of 1335.73 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 1357.17. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of 1357.17 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.

16 May 2024, 11:55:32 AM IST

Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 11 AM is 53.89% higher than yesterday

Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Bharti Airtel traded by 11 AM is 53.89% higher than yesterday, with the price trading at 1340.7 - a 2.21% increase. Volume traded, in combination with price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a drop in price with increased volume could signal further price declines.

16 May 2024, 11:42:47 AM IST

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 1353.67 and 1328.02 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near hourly support at 1328.02 and selling near hourly resistance at 1353.67.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11343.6Support 11330.0
Resistance 21351.15Support 21323.95
Resistance 31357.2Support 31316.4
16 May 2024, 11:27:20 AM IST

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: Bharti Airtel trading at ₹1335.4, up 1.8% from yesterday's ₹1311.75

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: The current market price of Bharti Airtel has surpassed the first resistance of 1323.37 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 1335.73. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 1335.73 then there can be further positive price movement.

16 May 2024, 11:20:27 AM IST

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: Today, Bharti Airtel's stock price increased by 1.57% to reach 1332.3, while its competitors are experiencing mixed results. Tata Teleservices Maharashtra is declining, but Vodafone Idea, Tata Communications, and Railtel Corporation Of India are all seeing gains. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by -0.09% and -0.35% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Bharti Airtel1332.320.551.571364.05783.6753037.04
Vodafone Idea13.320.130.9918.426.8764841.35
Tata Communications1795.6526.71.512085.01209.9551176.03
Tata Teleservices Maharashtra77.34-0.33-0.42109.160.3515119.41
Railtel Corporation Of India399.459.152.34491.15114.812819.88
16 May 2024, 11:07:09 AM IST

16 May 2024, 10:50:34 AM IST

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 10 AM is 45.38% higher than yesterday

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: The volume of Bharti Airtel traded by 10 AM is 45.38% higher than yesterday, with the price at 1334.4, up by 1.73%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustained upward trend, while a drop in price with increased volume may signal further price declines.

16 May 2024, 10:35:13 AM IST

Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates: Bharti Airtel touched a high of 1356.75 & a low of 1331.1 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11353.67Support 11328.02
Resistance 21368.03Support 21316.73
Resistance 31379.32Support 31302.37
16 May 2024, 10:26:35 AM IST

Stocks to buy: Bharti Airtel, BPCL, Angel One among stock picks for today by expert

Stocks to buy: Rupak De of LKP Securities has recommended Angel One, Bharti Airtel and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) as stocks to buy today.

https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/stocks-to-buy-bharti-airtel-bpcl-angel-one-among-stock-picks-for-today-by-expert-11715828979630.html

16 May 2024, 10:15:26 AM IST

Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates:

16 May 2024, 09:58:47 AM IST

Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates: Today, the share price of Bharti Airtel has increased by 2.93% to reach 1350.2, in line with the positive movement of its peer companies like Vodafone Idea, Tata Communications, Tata Teleservices Maharashtra, and Railtel Corporation of India. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have also seen gains of 0.26% and 0.27% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Bharti Airtel1350.238.452.931364.05783.6763154.41
Vodafone Idea13.390.21.5218.426.8765182.1
Tata Communications1787.3518.41.042085.01209.9550939.48
Tata Teleservices Maharashtra78.040.370.48109.160.3515256.26
Railtel Corporation Of India394.54.21.08491.15114.812661.02
16 May 2024, 09:43:40 AM IST

Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 1.47%; Futures open interest increased by 0.65%

Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates: An increase in futures price and open interest for Bharti Airtel indicates potential for upward price movement in the near future. Traders are advised to maintain their long positions.

16 May 2024, 09:35:09 AM IST

Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates: Bharti Airtel trading at ₹1334.6, up 1.74% from yesterday's ₹1311.75

Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Bharti Airtel has surpassed the first resistance of 1323.37 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 1335.73. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 1335.73 then there can be further positive price movement.

16 May 2024, 09:23:39 AM IST

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: The share price of Bharti Airtel has increased by 1.70% and is currently trading at 1334.05. Over the past year, Bharti Airtel's shares have surged by 66.37% to reach 1334.05. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 20.66% to 22319.20 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.65%
3 Months15.52%
6 Months37.88%
YTD26.9%
1 Year66.37%
16 May 2024, 08:48:17 AM IST

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Bharti Airtel on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11323.37Support 11289.57
Resistance 21335.73Support 21268.13
Resistance 31357.17Support 31255.77
16 May 2024, 08:36:37 AM IST

16 May 2024, 08:20:56 AM IST

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: Bharti Airtel volume yesterday was 7 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 7098 k

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 0.4% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 179 k.

16 May 2024, 08:03:32 AM IST

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: Bharti Airtel closed at ₹1285.4 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1317.55 & 1280 yesterday to end at 1285.4. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

