Bharti Airtel Share Price Highlights : Bharti Airtel closed today at ₹1344.15, down -0.06% from yesterday's ₹1344.9

Bharti Airtel Share Price Highlights : On the last day, Bharti Airtel's stock opened at ₹1328, reached a high of ₹1356.75, and closed at ₹1311.75 with a low of ₹1321.35. The market capitalization stood at 762,651.1 crores, and the 52-week high and low were 1364.05 and 783.6 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 353,409 shares traded.
Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: Shareholding information
Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: Bharti Airtel has a 6.63% MF holding & 24.35% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 6.69% in december to 6.63% in march quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 22.69% in december to 24.35% in march quarter.
Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates: Return metrics and efficiency
Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates: Bharti Airtel's return on equity (ROE) in the most recent fiscal year was 9.36%. The return on investment (ROI) for the last fiscal year was 2.96%. The consensus estimates for ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are 12.41% and 19.40% respectively.
Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates: Financial performance
Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates: Bharti Airtel has experienced a decrease in EPS of -99999.99% and an increase in revenue of 14.23% over the past 3 years. In the last twelve months, the company generated a revenue of 1499824.00 cr, which is slightly higher than the revenue of the previous fiscal year. The company is expected to achieve a growth of 7.89% in revenue and 10.36% in profit for the fourth quarter.
Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1295.0, 3.66% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹820.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1520.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|10
|10
|10
|10
|Buy
|9
|8
|8
|7
|Hold
|6
|7
|7
|7
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers
Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates: Today, Bharti Airtel's stock price dropped by -0.06% to reach ₹1344.15, while its competitors are experiencing mixed results. Tata Communications is declining, whereas Vodafone Idea, Tata Teleservices Maharashtra, and Railtel Corporation Of India are seeing an increase in their stock prices. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.28% and 0.34% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Bharti Airtel
|1344.15
|-0.75
|-0.06
|1364.05
|783.6
|759734.85
|Vodafone Idea
|13.25
|0.1
|0.76
|18.42
|6.87
|64500.59
|Tata Communications
|1800.8
|-3.8
|-0.21
|2085.0
|1209.95
|51322.8
|Tata Teleservices Maharashtra
|77.8
|0.94
|1.22
|109.1
|60.35
|15209.34
|Railtel Corporation Of India
|409.0
|7.15
|1.78
|491.15
|114.8
|13126.38
Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates: Bharti Airtel share price live: Today's Price range
Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates: Bharti Airtel stock reached a low of ₹1339.95 and a high of ₹1360 on the current trading day.
Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: Futures trading lower by -0.08%; Futures open interest decreased by -0.76%
Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: A decrease in futures price and open interest for Bharti Airtel indicates a potential shift in the current trend, possibly signaling a bottom or a reversal in the near future.
Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: Bharti Airtel closed today at ₹1344.15, down -0.06% from yesterday's ₹1344.9
Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: Bharti Airtel share price closed the day at ₹1344.15 - a 0.06% lower than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 1357.22 , 1368.98 , 1377.97. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 1336.47 , 1327.48 , 1315.72.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 3 PM is -43.72% lower than yesterday
Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: The volume of Bharti Airtel traded until 3 PM is 43.72% lower than yesterday's volume. The price is currently at ₹1347.55, showing a decrease of 0.2%. Volume traded is a crucial factor in analyzing trends, along with price. A positive price movement accompanied by high volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with high volume could signal further price declines.
Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: Bharti Airtel trading at ₹1345.3, up 0.03% from yesterday's ₹1344.9
Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: Bharti Airtel share price is at ₹1345.3 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1326.25 and ₹1361.8 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1326.25 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1361.8 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: Bharti Airtel Short Term and Long Term Trends
Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Bharti Airtel share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 2 PM is -48.43% lower than yesterday
Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Bharti Airtel traded by 2 PM is 48.43% lower than yesterday, with the price trading at ₹1345.25, a decrease of 0.03%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for understanding market trends. A rise in price supported by high volume indicates a lasting upward trend, while a drop in price accompanied by high volume could signal further price declines.
Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between 1354.9 and 1347.1 levels in the last hour. Traders might want to consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near hourly support at 1347.1 and selling near hourly resistance at 1354.9.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|0.0
|Support 1
|0.0
|Resistance 2
|0.0
|Support 2
|0.0
|Resistance 3
|0.0
|Support 3
|0.0
Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates: Bharti Airtel trading at ₹1348.45, up 0.26% from yesterday's ₹1344.9
Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates: Bharti Airtel share price is at ₹1348.45 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1326.25 and ₹1361.8 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1326.25 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1361.8 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 1 PM is -50.27% lower than yesterday
Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: The volume of Bharti Airtel traded up to 1 PM is 50.27% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹1350.65, reflecting a decrease of 0.43%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for trend analysis. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a lasting upward trend, whereas a drop in price with increased volume could signal further price declines.
Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update
Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: Bharti Airtel reached a high of 1356.9 and a low of 1349.1 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price dropped below the hourly support of 1350.15 (Support level 1), suggesting bearish sentiment. Traders may consider reducing long positions and monitoring potential support levels at 1347.6 and 1345.95.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1354.9
|Support 1
|1347.1
|Resistance 2
|1359.8
|Support 2
|1344.2
|Resistance 3
|1362.7
|Support 3
|1339.3
Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: Futures trading higher by 0.42%; Futures open interest increased by 1.14%
Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: An increase in futures price and open interest for Bharti Airtel indicates potential for a positive price trend in the near future. Traders are advised to maintain their long positions.
Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: Bharti Airtel share price live: Today's Price range
Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: The stock price of Bharti Airtel reached a low of ₹1339.95 and a high of ₹1360 on the current trading day.
Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 12 AM is -55.96% lower than yesterday
Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: The volume of Bharti Airtel traded until 12 AM has decreased by 55.96% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹1352, reflecting a decrease of 0.53%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for understanding market trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher trading volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a drop in price with increased volume may signal further price declines.
Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between 1358.63 and 1349.33 levels in the last hour. Traders could think about rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near hourly support at 1349.33 and selling near hourly resistance at 1358.63.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1354.35
|Support 1
|1350.15
|Resistance 2
|1356.0
|Support 2
|1347.6
|Resistance 3
|1358.55
|Support 3
|1345.95
Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates: Bharti Airtel Short Term and Long Term Trends
Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Bharti Airtel share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates: Bharti Airtel trading at ₹1350.4, up 0.41% from yesterday's ₹1344.9
Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates: Bharti Airtel share price is at ₹1350.4 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1326.25 and ₹1361.8 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1326.25 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1361.8 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 11 AM is -57.47% lower than yesterday
Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Bharti Airtel traded by 11 AM is down by 57.47% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹1352.4, showing a decrease of 0.56%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for understanding trends. A rise in price with increased volume indicates a lasting upward trend, while a drop in price with high volume could signal further price declines.
Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update
Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between the levels of 1358.08 and 1343.38 in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support level of 1343.38 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 1358.08.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1358.63
|Support 1
|1349.33
|Resistance 2
|1363.97
|Support 2
|1345.37
|Resistance 3
|1367.93
|Support 3
|1340.03
Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: Bharti Airtel trading at ₹1352.9, up 0.59% from yesterday's ₹1344.9
Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: Bharti Airtel share price is at ₹1352.9 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1326.25 and ₹1361.8 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1326.25 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1361.8 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 10 AM is -69.33% lower than yesterday
Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: The volume of Bharti Airtel traded until 10 AM is 69.33% lower than yesterday, with the price currently at ₹1353.3, reflecting a decrease of 0.62%. Volume traded is a key factor in analyzing trends, along with price. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume indicates a strong upward trend, while a drop in price with high volume could signal further price declines.
Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates: Bharti Airtel touched a high of 1354.65 & a low of 1339.95 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1358.08
|Support 1
|1343.38
|Resistance 2
|1363.72
|Support 2
|1334.32
|Resistance 3
|1372.78
|Support 3
|1328.68
Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading lower by -0.1%; Futures open interest increased by 0.13%
Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates: The decrease in futures price and increase in open interest for Bharti Airtel may indicate potential downward price movement in the near future. Traders holding short positions may consider maintaining their positions.
Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates: Bharti Airtel trading at ₹1343.8, down -0.08% from yesterday's ₹1344.9
Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates: Bharti Airtel share price is at ₹1343.8 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1326.25 and ₹1361.8 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1326.25 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1361.8 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis
Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Bharti Airtel has decreased by -0.11% and is currently trading at ₹1343.40. Over the past year, Bharti Airtel's shares have gained 69.78% to reach ₹1343.40. In contrast, the Nifty has risen by 22.52% to 22415.25 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|5.46%
|3 Months
|17.39%
|6 Months
|41.66%
|YTD
|30.31%
|1 Year
|69.78%
Chandan Taparia recommendations: How to trade Bharti Airtel, Escorts, PFC shares today
Stocks to buy: Chandan Taparia has recommended three stocks to buy today, May 17. These stocks include Bharti Airtel, Escorts Kubota and Power Finance Corporation (PFC).
https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/chandan-taparia-recommendations-how-to-trade-bharti-airtel-escorts-pfc-shares-today-11715915117844.html
Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Bharti Airtel on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1361.8
|Support 1
|1326.25
|Resistance 2
|1377.1
|Support 2
|1306.0
|Resistance 3
|1397.35
|Support 3
|1290.7
Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: Bharti Airtel volume yesterday was 12 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 7510 k
Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 63.57% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 11 mn & BSE volume was 353 k.
Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: Bharti Airtel closed at ₹1311.75 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1356.75 & ₹1321.35 yesterday to end at ₹1311.75. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
