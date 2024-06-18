Bharti Airtel Share Price Live blog for 18 Jun 2024

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, Bharti Airtel's stock opened at ₹1431.05, reached a high of ₹1434.5, and a low of ₹1421.3 before closing at ₹1425.3. The market capitalization stood at ₹812665.05 crore with a 52-week high of ₹1450 and a 52-week low of ₹819. The BSE volume for the day was 159238 shares traded.
18 Jun 2024, 08:00 AM IST
