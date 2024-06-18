Hello User
Bharti Airtel Share Price Live blog for 18 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live Updates : Bharti Airtel stock price went up today, 18 Jun 2024, by 0.24 %. The stock closed at 1425.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1428.75 per share. Investors should monitor Bharti Airtel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live Updates

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, Bharti Airtel's stock opened at 1431.05, reached a high of 1434.5, and a low of 1421.3 before closing at 1425.3. The market capitalization stood at 812665.05 crore with a 52-week high of 1450 and a 52-week low of 819. The BSE volume for the day was 159238 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Jun 2024, 08:00 AM IST Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: Bharti Airtel closed at ₹1425.3 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1434.5 & 1421.3 yesterday to end at 1425.3. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

