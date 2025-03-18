Bharti Airtel Share Price Highlights : Bharti Airtel closed today at 1628.15, down -0.69% from yesterday's 1639.40

Bharti Airtel Share Price Highlights : On the last trading day, Bharti Airtel opened at ₹1619.95 and closed at ₹1632.85, marking a positive movement. The stock reached a high of ₹1647.60 and maintained a low of ₹1619.95 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹934,947.46 crore, Bharti Airtel's performance reflects its resilience, considering its 52-week high of ₹1778.95 and low of ₹1151.30. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 1,625,718 shares.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Bharti Airtel Live Updates: Bharti Airtel has a 11.37% MF holding & 24.27% FII holding as per filings in the quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 10.71% in to 11.37% in quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 25.07% in to 24.27% in quarter.
Bharti Airtel has a ROE of 9.36% in the most recent fiscal year. It has a return on investment of value of 2.96% in the last fiscal year. The consensus estimates of ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are 24.00% & 25.00% respectively.
Bharti Airtel Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1890.0, 16.08% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1220.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2106.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|11
|11
|11
|9
|Buy
|13
|13
|13
|15
|Hold
|2
|2
|4
|4
|Sell
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
Bharti Airtel Live Updates: Bharti Airtel's share price is currently down by 0.69%, trading at ₹1628.15, while competitors like Vodafone Idea, Tata Communications, Tata Teleservices Maharashtra, and Railtel Corporation of India are experiencing gains today. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 1.45% and 1.53%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Bharti Airtel
|1628.15
|-11.25
|-0.69
|1778.95
|1183.6
|927909.0
|Vodafone Idea
|7.1
|0.15
|2.16
|19.15
|6.6
|50689.05
|Tata Communications
|1507.5
|5.8
|0.39
|2175.0
|1293.0
|42963.76
|Tata Teleservices Maharashtra
|60.25
|0.74
|1.24
|111.48
|54.01
|11778.44
|Railtel Corporation Of India
|281.75
|5.85
|2.12
|618.0
|265.3
|9042.44
Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates: Bharti Airtel's stock experienced a trading range today, with a low of ₹1622 and a high of ₹1655. This indicates a fluctuation of ₹33 between the day's high and low, reflecting the stock's performance in the current market conditions.
A lower futures price along with higher open interest in Bharti Airtel suggests that it may experience negative price movement in the coming days as well so traders can continue to hold their short positions.
Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates: Bharti Airtel share price closed the day at ₹1628.15 - a 0.69% lower than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 1652.23 , 1670.12 , 1685.23. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 1619.23 , 1604.12 , 1586.23.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates: As of 3 PM, the trading volume for Bharti Airtel has decreased by 17.20% compared to yesterday. The stock is currently priced at ₹1628.15, reflecting a decline of 0.69%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price is crucial for understanding market trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume indicates a potentially sustainable upward trend, while a drop in price with high volume could signal a further decrease in value.
Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates: Bharti Airtel share price is at ₹1627.15 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1624.43 and ₹1652.08 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1624.43 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1652.08 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|1639.56
|10 Days
|1618.14
|20 Days
|1638.89
|50 Days
|1633.82
|100 Days
|1618.00
|300 Days
|1563.75
Bharti Airtel Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Bharti Airtel share is Neutral and long term trend is Bullish
Bharti Airtel Live Updates: As of 2 PM, the trading volume for Bharti Airtel has decreased by 37.39% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at ₹1622.40, reflecting a decline of 1.04%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price is crucial for identifying trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a drop in price with high volume may signal a potential further decline.
Bharti Airtel Live Updates: Bharti Airtel touched a high of 1631.3 & a low of 1626.0 in the previous trading hour.
In the last hour the stock price fell below the hourly support of 1625.25 (Support level 1), indicating bearish sentiment. Traders can reduce long positions and watch out for further support at 1622.5 & 1618.85 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1630.5
|Support 1
|1625.2
|Resistance 2
|1633.55
|Support 2
|1622.95
|Resistance 3
|1635.8
|Support 3
|1619.9
Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates: Bharti Airtel share price is at ₹1630 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1624.43 and ₹1652.08 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1624.43 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1652.08 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates: As of 1 PM, Bharti Airtel's trading volume has decreased by 36.90% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at ₹1628.20, reflecting a decline of 0.68%. Trading volume is a crucial metric to analyze trends alongside price changes. An increase in price accompanied by higher volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a drop in price with increased volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.
Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates: Bharti Airtel touched a high of 1632.55 & a low of 1626.15 in the previous trading hour.
In the last hour the stock price fell below the hourly support of 1629.07 (Support level 1), indicating bearish sentiment. Traders can reduce long positions and watch out for further support at 1626.13 & 1621.27 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1631.65
|Support 1
|1625.25
|Resistance 2
|1635.3
|Support 2
|1622.5
|Resistance 3
|1638.05
|Support 3
|1618.85
A lower futures price along with higher open interest in Bharti Airtel suggests that it may experience negative price movement in the coming days as well so traders can continue to hold their short positions.
Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates: On the current trading day, Bharti Airtel's stock recorded a low of ₹1625.75 and reached a high of ₹1655. This range indicates a fluctuation of ₹29.25, reflecting moderate volatility in its trading activity for the day.
Bharti Airtel Live Updates: As of 12 AM, the trading volume for Bharti Airtel has decreased by 50.29% compared to yesterday. The stock was priced at ₹1627.40, reflecting a decline of 0.73%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for understanding market trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a drop in price with higher volume may signal a potential further decline.
Bharti Airtel Live Updates: Bharti Airtel touched a high of 1638.8 & a low of 1631.0 in the previous trading hour.
In the last hour the stock price fell below the hourly support of 1632.07 (Support level 1), indicating bearish sentiment. Traders can reduce long positions and watch out for further support at 1626.73 & 1617.87 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1636.87
|Support 1
|1629.07
|Resistance 2
|1641.73
|Support 2
|1626.13
|Resistance 3
|1644.67
|Support 3
|1621.27
Bharti Airtel Live Updates: Bharti Airtel share price is at ₹1633.35 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1624.43 and ₹1652.08 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1624.43 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1652.08 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, Bharti Airtel's trading volume is down by 45.47% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at ₹1638.30, reflecting a decrease of 0.07%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price is crucial for identifying trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume may indicate a sustainable upward trend, while a drop in price with higher volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.
Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates: Bharti Airtel touched a high of 1649.8 & a low of 1635.6 in the previous trading hour.
In the last hour the stock price dropped below key hourly resistances 1644.2 and 1638.9 , indicating significant selling pressure. Traders may decide to exit existing long positions and new entrants can evaluate if there are any chances of reversal if the stock is oversold on an hourly timeframe.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1646.27
|Support 1
|1632.07
|Resistance 2
|1655.13
|Support 2
|1626.73
|Resistance 3
|1660.47
|Support 3
|1617.87
Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates: Bharti Airtel share price is at ₹1637.95 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1624.43 and ₹1652.08 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1624.43 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1652.08 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates: Today, Bharti Airtel's share price has increased by 0.01%, reaching ₹1639.55, in line with its competitors. Other companies in the sector, including Vodafone Idea, Tata Communications, Tata Teleservices Maharashtra, and Railtel Corporation of India, are also experiencing gains. Meanwhile, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 1.08% and 1.16%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Bharti Airtel
|1639.55
|0.15
|0.01
|1778.95
|1183.6
|934406.04
|Vodafone Idea
|7.0
|0.05
|0.72
|19.15
|6.6
|49975.12
|Tata Communications
|1510.9
|9.2
|0.61
|2175.0
|1293.0
|43060.66
|Tata Teleservices Maharashtra
|59.84
|0.33
|0.55
|111.48
|54.01
|11698.29
|Railtel Corporation Of India
|280.7
|4.8
|1.74
|618.0
|265.3
|9008.74
Bharti Airtel Live Updates: As of 10 AM, Bharti Airtel's trading volume has decreased by 55.14% compared to yesterday, with the stock price standing at ₹1645.55, reflecting a decline of 0.38%. Analyzing volume alongside price is crucial for identifying trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a drop in price with higher volume may signal a potential further decline.
Bharti Airtel Live Updates: Bharti Airtel touched a high of 1655.0 & a low of 1644.3 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1654.9
|Support 1
|1644.2
|Resistance 2
|1660.3
|Support 2
|1638.9
|Resistance 3
|1665.6
|Support 3
|1633.5
Bharti Airtel Live Updates: Today, Bharti Airtel's share price has increased by 0.54%, reaching ₹1648.30, in line with its competitors. Companies like Vodafone Idea, Tata Communications, Tata Teleservices Maharashtra, and Railtel Corporation of India are also experiencing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 0.84% and 0.75%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Bharti Airtel
|1648.3
|8.9
|0.54
|1778.95
|1183.6
|939392.81
|Vodafone Idea
|7.04
|0.09
|1.29
|19.15
|6.6
|50260.7
|Tata Communications
|1514.0
|12.3
|0.82
|2175.0
|1293.0
|43149.01
|Tata Teleservices Maharashtra
|59.98
|0.47
|0.79
|111.48
|54.01
|11725.66
|Railtel Corporation Of India
|281.1
|5.2
|1.88
|618.0
|265.3
|9021.58
A higher futures price along with higher open interest in Bharti Airtel suggests that it may experience positive price movement in the coming days, so traders can continue to hold their long positions.
Bharti Airtel Live Updates: Bharti Airtel share price is at ₹1648.90 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1624.43 and ₹1652.08 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1624.43 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1652.08 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Bharti Airtel has increased by 0.41%, currently trading at ₹1646.20. Over the past year, Bharti Airtel's shares have seen a significant rise of 34.36%, reaching ₹1646.20. In contrast, the Nifty index has appreciated by 8.84%, reaching 22508.75 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.52%
|3 Months
|8.67%
|6 Months
|0.23%
|YTD
|3.24%
|1 Year
|34.36%
Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Bharti Airtel on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1652.08
|Support 1
|1624.43
|Resistance 2
|1663.67
|Support 2
|1608.37
|Resistance 3
|1679.73
|Support 3
|1596.78
Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 17.31% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 1625 k.
Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1647.60 & ₹1619.95 yesterday to end at ₹1640.50. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend