Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499

Bharti Airtel Share Price Highlights : Bharti Airtel closed today at 1628.15, down -0.69% from yesterday's 1639.40

12 min read . 08:01 PM IST Trade
Livemint

Bharti Airtel Share Price Highlights : Bharti Airtel stock price went down today, 18 Mar 2025, by -0.69 %. The stock closed at 1639.40 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1628.15 per share. Investors should monitor Bharti Airtel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bharti Airtel Share Price Highlights

Bharti Airtel Share Price Highlights : On the last trading day, Bharti Airtel opened at 1619.95 and closed at 1632.85, marking a positive movement. The stock reached a high of 1647.60 and maintained a low of 1619.95 during the session. With a market capitalization of 934,947.46 crore, Bharti Airtel's performance reflects its resilience, considering its 52-week high of 1778.95 and low of 1151.30. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 1,625,718 shares.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Mar 2025, 08:01 PM IST Bharti Airtel Live Updates: Shareholding information

Bharti Airtel Live Updates: Bharti Airtel has a 11.37% MF holding & 24.27% FII holding as per filings in the quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 10.71% in to 11.37% in quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 25.07% in to 24.27% in quarter.

18 Mar 2025, 07:34 PM IST Bharti Airtel Live Updates: Return metrics and efficiency

Bharti Airtel has a ROE of 9.36% in the most recent fiscal year. It has a return on investment of value of 2.96% in the last fiscal year. The consensus estimates of ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are 24.00% & 25.00% respectively.

18 Mar 2025, 06:31 PM IST Bharti Airtel Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Bharti Airtel Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1890.0, 16.08% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1220.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2106.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1111119
    Buy13131315
    Hold2244
    Sell2211
    Strong Sell0.000.000.000.00
18 Mar 2025, 06:02 PM IST Bharti Airtel Live Updates: Stock Peers

Bharti Airtel Live Updates: Bharti Airtel's share price is currently down by 0.69%, trading at 1628.15, while competitors like Vodafone Idea, Tata Communications, Tata Teleservices Maharashtra, and Railtel Corporation of India are experiencing gains today. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 1.45% and 1.53%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Bharti Airtel1628.15-11.25-0.691778.951183.6927909.0
Vodafone Idea7.10.152.1619.156.650689.05
Tata Communications1507.55.80.392175.01293.042963.76
Tata Teleservices Maharashtra60.250.741.24111.4854.0111778.44
Railtel Corporation Of India281.755.852.12618.0265.39042.44
18 Mar 2025, 05:35 PM IST Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates: Bharti Airtel share price live: Today's Price range

Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates: Bharti Airtel's stock experienced a trading range today, with a low of 1622 and a high of 1655. This indicates a fluctuation of 33 between the day's high and low, reflecting the stock's performance in the current market conditions.

18 Mar 2025, 04:34 PM IST Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading lower by -0.18%; Futures open interest increased by 1.76%

A lower futures price along with higher open interest in Bharti Airtel suggests that it may experience negative price movement in the coming days as well so traders can continue to hold their short positions.

18 Mar 2025, 03:50 PM IST Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates: Bharti Airtel closed today at ₹1628.15, down -0.69% from yesterday's ₹1639.40

Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates: Bharti Airtel share price closed the day at 1628.15 - a 0.69% lower than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 1652.23 , 1670.12 , 1685.23. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 1619.23 , 1604.12 , 1586.23.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

18 Mar 2025, 03:47 PM IST Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 3 PM is -17.20% lower than yesterday

Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates: As of 3 PM, the trading volume for Bharti Airtel has decreased by 17.20% compared to yesterday. The stock is currently priced at 1628.15, reflecting a decline of 0.69%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price is crucial for understanding market trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume indicates a potentially sustainable upward trend, while a drop in price with high volume could signal a further decrease in value.

18 Mar 2025, 03:30 PM IST Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates:

18 Mar 2025, 03:12 PM IST Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates: Bharti Airtel trading at ₹1627.15, down -0.75% from yesterday's ₹1639.40

Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates: Bharti Airtel share price is at 1627.15 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1624.43 and 1652.08 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1624.43 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1652.08 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

18 Mar 2025, 02:58 PM IST Bharti Airtel Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days1639.56
10 Days1618.14
20 Days1638.89
50 Days1633.82
100 Days1618.00
300 Days1563.75
18 Mar 2025, 02:55 PM IST Bharti Airtel Live Updates: Bharti Airtel Short Term and Long Term Trends

Bharti Airtel Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Bharti Airtel share is Neutral and long term trend is Bullish

18 Mar 2025, 02:50 PM IST Bharti Airtel Live Updates: Volume traded till 2 PM is -37.39% lower than yesterday

Bharti Airtel Live Updates: As of 2 PM, the trading volume for Bharti Airtel has decreased by 37.39% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at 1622.40, reflecting a decline of 1.04%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price is crucial for identifying trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a drop in price with high volume may signal a potential further decline.

18 Mar 2025, 02:36 PM IST Bharti Airtel Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Bharti Airtel Live Updates: Bharti Airtel touched a high of 1631.3 & a low of 1626.0 in the previous trading hour.
In the last hour the stock price fell below the hourly support of 1625.25 (Support level 1), indicating bearish sentiment. Traders can reduce long positions and watch out for further support at 1622.5 & 1618.85 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11630.5Support 11625.2
Resistance 21633.55Support 21622.95
Resistance 31635.8Support 31619.9
18 Mar 2025, 02:14 PM IST Bharti Airtel Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Bharti Airtel Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1890.0, 16.03% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1220.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2106.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1111119
    Buy13131315
    Hold2244
    Sell2211
    Strong Sell0.000.000.000.00
18 Mar 2025, 02:02 PM IST Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates: Bharti Airtel trading at ₹1630, down -0.57% from yesterday's ₹1639.40

Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates: Bharti Airtel share price is at 1630 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1624.43 and 1652.08 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1624.43 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1652.08 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

18 Mar 2025, 01:47 PM IST Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 1 PM is -36.90% lower than yesterday

Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates: As of 1 PM, Bharti Airtel's trading volume has decreased by 36.90% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at 1628.20, reflecting a decline of 0.68%. Trading volume is a crucial metric to analyze trends alongside price changes. An increase in price accompanied by higher volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a drop in price with increased volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.

18 Mar 2025, 01:33 PM IST Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates: Bharti Airtel touched a high of 1632.55 & a low of 1626.15 in the previous trading hour.
In the last hour the stock price fell below the hourly support of 1629.07 (Support level 1), indicating bearish sentiment. Traders can reduce long positions and watch out for further support at 1626.13 & 1621.27 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11631.65Support 11625.25
Resistance 21635.3Support 21622.5
Resistance 31638.05Support 31618.85
18 Mar 2025, 01:10 PM IST Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading lower by -0.42%; Futures open interest increased by 0.32%

A lower futures price along with higher open interest in Bharti Airtel suggests that it may experience negative price movement in the coming days as well so traders can continue to hold their short positions.

18 Mar 2025, 01:02 PM IST Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates: Bharti Airtel share price live: Today's Price range

Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates: On the current trading day, Bharti Airtel's stock recorded a low of 1625.75 and reached a high of 1655. This range indicates a fluctuation of 29.25, reflecting moderate volatility in its trading activity for the day.

18 Mar 2025, 12:49 PM IST Bharti Airtel Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is -50.29% lower than yesterday

Bharti Airtel Live Updates: As of 12 AM, the trading volume for Bharti Airtel has decreased by 50.29% compared to yesterday. The stock was priced at 1627.40, reflecting a decline of 0.73%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for understanding market trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a drop in price with higher volume may signal a potential further decline.

18 Mar 2025, 12:34 PM IST Bharti Airtel Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Bharti Airtel Live Updates: Bharti Airtel touched a high of 1638.8 & a low of 1631.0 in the previous trading hour.
In the last hour the stock price fell below the hourly support of 1632.07 (Support level 1), indicating bearish sentiment. Traders can reduce long positions and watch out for further support at 1626.73 & 1617.87 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11636.87Support 11629.07
Resistance 21641.73Support 21626.13
Resistance 31644.67Support 31621.27
18 Mar 2025, 12:24 PM IST Bharti Airtel Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days1639.56
10 Days1618.14
20 Days1638.89
50 Days1633.82
100 Days1618.00
300 Days1563.75
18 Mar 2025, 12:20 PM IST Bharti Airtel Live Updates: Bharti Airtel Short Term and Long Term Trends

Bharti Airtel Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Bharti Airtel share is Neutral and long term trend is Bullish

18 Mar 2025, 12:17 PM IST Bharti Airtel Live Updates: Bharti Airtel trading at ₹1633.35, down -0.37% from yesterday's ₹1639.40

Bharti Airtel Live Updates: Bharti Airtel share price is at 1633.35 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1624.43 and 1652.08 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1624.43 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1652.08 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

18 Mar 2025, 11:48 AM IST Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 11 AM is -45.47% lower than yesterday

Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, Bharti Airtel's trading volume is down by 45.47% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at 1638.30, reflecting a decrease of 0.07%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price is crucial for identifying trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume may indicate a sustainable upward trend, while a drop in price with higher volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.

18 Mar 2025, 11:33 AM IST Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates: Bharti Airtel touched a high of 1649.8 & a low of 1635.6 in the previous trading hour.
In the last hour the stock price dropped below key hourly resistances 1644.2 and 1638.9 , indicating significant selling pressure. Traders may decide to exit existing long positions and new entrants can evaluate if there are any chances of reversal if the stock is oversold on an hourly timeframe.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11646.27Support 11632.07
Resistance 21655.13Support 21626.73
Resistance 31660.47Support 31617.87
18 Mar 2025, 11:26 AM IST Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates: Bharti Airtel trading at ₹1637.95, down -0.09% from yesterday's ₹1639.40

Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates: Bharti Airtel share price is at 1637.95 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1624.43 and 1652.08 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1624.43 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1652.08 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

18 Mar 2025, 11:14 AM IST Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates: Today, Bharti Airtel's share price has increased by 0.01%, reaching 1639.55, in line with its competitors. Other companies in the sector, including Vodafone Idea, Tata Communications, Tata Teleservices Maharashtra, and Railtel Corporation of India, are also experiencing gains. Meanwhile, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 1.08% and 1.16%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Bharti Airtel1639.550.150.011778.951183.6934406.04
Vodafone Idea7.00.050.7219.156.649975.12
Tata Communications1510.99.20.612175.01293.043060.66
Tata Teleservices Maharashtra59.840.330.55111.4854.0111698.29
Railtel Corporation Of India280.74.81.74618.0265.39008.74
18 Mar 2025, 11:02 AM IST Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1890.0, 15.24% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1220.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2106.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1111119
    Buy13131315
    Hold2244
    Sell2211
    Strong Sell0.000.000.000.00
18 Mar 2025, 10:47 AM IST Bharti Airtel Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is -55.14% lower than yesterday

Bharti Airtel Live Updates: As of 10 AM, Bharti Airtel's trading volume has decreased by 55.14% compared to yesterday, with the stock price standing at 1645.55, reflecting a decline of 0.38%. Analyzing volume alongside price is crucial for identifying trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a drop in price with higher volume may signal a potential further decline.

18 Mar 2025, 10:33 AM IST Bharti Airtel Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Bharti Airtel Live Updates: Bharti Airtel touched a high of 1655.0 & a low of 1644.3 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11654.9Support 11644.2
Resistance 21660.3Support 21638.9
Resistance 31665.6Support 31633.5
18 Mar 2025, 10:13 AM IST Bharti Airtel Live Updates:

18 Mar 2025, 09:55 AM IST Bharti Airtel Live Updates: Stock Peers

Bharti Airtel Live Updates: Today, Bharti Airtel's share price has increased by 0.54%, reaching 1648.30, in line with its competitors. Companies like Vodafone Idea, Tata Communications, Tata Teleservices Maharashtra, and Railtel Corporation of India are also experiencing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 0.84% and 0.75%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Bharti Airtel1648.38.90.541778.951183.6939392.81
Vodafone Idea7.040.091.2919.156.650260.7
Tata Communications1514.012.30.822175.01293.043149.01
Tata Teleservices Maharashtra59.980.470.79111.4854.0111725.66
Railtel Corporation Of India281.15.21.88618.0265.39021.58
18 Mar 2025, 09:43 AM IST Bharti Airtel Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 0.52%; Futures open interest increased by 0.21%

A higher futures price along with higher open interest in Bharti Airtel suggests that it may experience positive price movement in the coming days, so traders can continue to hold their long positions.

18 Mar 2025, 09:33 AM IST Bharti Airtel Live Updates: Bharti Airtel trading at ₹1648.90, up 0.58% from yesterday's ₹1639.40

Bharti Airtel Live Updates: Bharti Airtel share price is at 1648.90 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1624.43 and 1652.08 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1624.43 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1652.08 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

18 Mar 2025, 09:15 AM IST Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Bharti Airtel has increased by 0.41%, currently trading at 1646.20. Over the past year, Bharti Airtel's shares have seen a significant rise of 34.36%, reaching 1646.20. In contrast, the Nifty index has appreciated by 8.84%, reaching 22508.75 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.52%
3 Months8.67%
6 Months0.23%
YTD3.24%
1 Year34.36%
18 Mar 2025, 08:46 AM IST Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Bharti Airtel on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11652.08Support 11624.43
Resistance 21663.67Support 21608.37
Resistance 31679.73Support 31596.78
18 Mar 2025, 08:34 AM IST Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1890.0, 15.21% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1220.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2106.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1111119
    Buy13131315
    Hold2244
    Sell2211
    Strong Sell0.000.000.000.00
18 Mar 2025, 08:15 AM IST Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates: Bharti Airtel volume yesterday was 8 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 6846 k

Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 17.31% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 1625 k.

18 Mar 2025, 08:03 AM IST Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates: Bharti Airtel closed at ₹1632.85 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 1647.60 & 1619.95 yesterday to end at 1640.50. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.