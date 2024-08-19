Bharti Airtel Share Price Live blog for 19 Aug 2024

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bharti Airtel opened at ₹1476.95 and closed at ₹1471.8. The stock reached a high of ₹1490 and a low of ₹1467.7. The company has a market capitalization of ₹845,782.69 crore. Its 52-week high is ₹1539.1, while the 52-week low is ₹847.6. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 268,573 shares.
19 Aug 2024, 08:04 AM IST
Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: Bharti Airtel closed at ₹1471.8 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1490 & ₹1467.7 yesterday to end at ₹1486.5. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend