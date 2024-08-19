Hello User
Bharti Airtel Share Price Live blog for 19 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:04 AM IST Trade
Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live Updates : Bharti Airtel stock price went up today, 19 Aug 2024, by 1 %. The stock closed at 1471.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1486.5 per share. Investors should monitor Bharti Airtel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live Updates

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bharti Airtel opened at 1476.95 and closed at 1471.8. The stock reached a high of 1490 and a low of 1467.7. The company has a market capitalization of 845,782.69 crore. Its 52-week high is 1539.1, while the 52-week low is 847.6. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 268,573 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Aug 2024, 08:04 AM IST Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: Bharti Airtel closed at ₹1471.8 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1490 & 1467.7 yesterday to end at 1486.5. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

