Wed Jun 19 2024 09:37:13
Bharti Airtel share price Today Live Updates : Bharti Airtel Shares Drop in Trading Today
LIVE UPDATES

Bharti Airtel share price Today Live Updates : Bharti Airtel Shares Drop in Trading Today

2 min read . Updated: 19 Jun 2024, 09:58 AM IST
Livemint

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live Updates : Bharti Airtel stock price went down today, 19 Jun 2024, by -0.24 %. The stock closed at 1428.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1425.3 per share. Investors should monitor Bharti Airtel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live Updates
Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live Updates

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, Bharti Airtel's stock opened at 1439.1, reached a high of 1442, and a low of 1418 before closing at 1427.75. The market capitalization stood at 812,636.61 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at 1450 and 819 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 95,910 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Jun 2024, 09:57:59 AM IST

Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates: Today, Bharti Airtel's stock price dropped by 0.22% to reach 1425.6, following a similar trend with its industry counterparts. Vodafone Idea, Tata Communications, Tata Teleservices Maharashtra, and Railtel Corporation Of India are all experiencing declines as well. The Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices are down by 0.11% and 0.27% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Bharti Airtel1425.6-3.1-0.221450.0827.0805771.68
Vodafone Idea16.74-0.12-0.7118.427.1883900.58
Tata Communications1862.0-5.85-0.312085.01515.553067.0
Tata Teleservices Maharashtra77.59-0.9-1.15109.165.2915168.28
Railtel Corporation Of India421.55-13.45-3.09491.15123.0513529.16
19 Jun 2024, 09:42:27 AM IST

Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading lower by -0.45%; Futures open interest decreased by 0.0%

Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates: null

19 Jun 2024, 09:37:58 AM IST

Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates: Bharti Airtel trading at ₹1425.3, down -0.24% from yesterday's ₹1428.7

Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates: Bharti Airtel share price is at 1425.3 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1417.1 and 1443.1 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1417.1 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1443.1 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

19 Jun 2024, 09:18:29 AM IST

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: The share price of Bharti Airtel has decreased by -0.08% and is currently trading at 1427.50. Over the past year, Bharti Airtel's share price has increased by 72.47% to 1427.50. In comparison, Nifty has risen by 25.61% to 23557.90 in the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.16%
3 Months8.33%
6 Months44.5%
YTD38.38%
1 Year72.47%
19 Jun 2024, 08:46:07 AM IST

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Bharti Airtel on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11443.1Support 11417.1
Resistance 21456.55Support 21404.55
Resistance 31469.1Support 31391.1
19 Jun 2024, 08:34:57 AM IST

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1295.0, 9.36% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 820.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1520.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1010109
    Buy9998
    Hold6667
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell0000
19 Jun 2024, 08:18:47 AM IST

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: Bharti Airtel volume yesterday was 8 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 8229 k

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 6.53% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 8 mn & BSE volume was 95 k.

19 Jun 2024, 08:01:07 AM IST

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: Bharti Airtel closed at ₹1427.75 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1442 & 1418 yesterday to end at 1427.75. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

