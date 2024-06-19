Bharti Airtel share price Today Live Updates : Bharti Airtel Shares Drop in Trading Today

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, Bharti Airtel's stock opened at ₹1439.1, reached a high of ₹1442, and a low of ₹1418 before closing at ₹1427.75. The market capitalization stood at ₹812,636.61 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at ₹1450 and ₹819 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 95,910 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers
Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates: Today, Bharti Airtel's stock price dropped by 0.22% to reach ₹1425.6, following a similar trend with its industry counterparts. Vodafone Idea, Tata Communications, Tata Teleservices Maharashtra, and Railtel Corporation Of India are all experiencing declines as well. The Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices are down by 0.11% and 0.27% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Bharti Airtel
|1425.6
|-3.1
|-0.22
|1450.0
|827.0
|805771.68
|Vodafone Idea
|16.74
|-0.12
|-0.71
|18.42
|7.18
|83900.58
|Tata Communications
|1862.0
|-5.85
|-0.31
|2085.0
|1515.5
|53067.0
|Tata Teleservices Maharashtra
|77.59
|-0.9
|-1.15
|109.1
|65.29
|15168.28
|Railtel Corporation Of India
|421.55
|-13.45
|-3.09
|491.15
|123.05
|13529.16
Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading lower by -0.45%; Futures open interest decreased by 0.0%
Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates: null
Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates: Bharti Airtel trading at ₹1425.3, down -0.24% from yesterday's ₹1428.7
Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates: Bharti Airtel share price is at ₹1425.3 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1417.1 and ₹1443.1 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1417.1 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1443.1 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: The share price of Bharti Airtel has decreased by -0.08% and is currently trading at ₹1427.50. Over the past year, Bharti Airtel's share price has increased by 72.47% to ₹1427.50. In comparison, Nifty has risen by 25.61% to 23557.90 in the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.16%
|3 Months
|8.33%
|6 Months
|44.5%
|YTD
|38.38%
|1 Year
|72.47%
Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Bharti Airtel on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1443.1
|Support 1
|1417.1
|Resistance 2
|1456.55
|Support 2
|1404.55
|Resistance 3
|1469.1
|Support 3
|1391.1
Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1295.0, 9.36% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹820.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1520.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|10
|10
|10
|9
|Buy
|9
|9
|9
|8
|Hold
|6
|6
|6
|7
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: Bharti Airtel volume yesterday was 8 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 8229 k
Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 6.53% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 8 mn & BSE volume was 95 k.
Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: Bharti Airtel closed at ₹1427.75 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1442 & ₹1418 yesterday to end at ₹1427.75. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend