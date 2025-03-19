Bharti Airtel Share Price Highlights : Bharti Airtel closed today at 1633.55, up 0.33% from yesterday's 1628.15

Bharti Airtel Share Price Highlights : On the last trading day, Bharti Airtel opened at ₹1647 and closed at ₹1639.40, experiencing a high of ₹1655 and a low of ₹1622. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹927,909 crore. Over the past year, Airtel has reached a 52-week high of ₹1778.95 and a low of ₹1183.60. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 110,260 shares for the day.
Bharti Airtel Live Updates: Bharti Airtel has a 11.37% MF holding & 24.27% FII holding as per filings in the quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 10.71% in to 11.37% in quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 25.07% in to 24.27% in quarter.
Bharti Airtel has a ROE of 9.36% in the most recent fiscal year. It has a return on investment of value of 2.96% in the last fiscal year. The consensus estimates of ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are 24.00% & 24.00% respectively.
Bharti Airtel Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1890.0, 15.48% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1220.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2106.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|11
|11
|11
|9
|Buy
|13
|13
|13
|15
|Hold
|2
|2
|4
|4
|Sell
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
Bharti Airtel Live Updates: The share price of Bharti Airtel has increased by 0.52% today, reaching ₹1636.65, in line with its competitors. Other companies in the sector, including Vodafone Idea, Tata Communications, Tata Teleservices Maharashtra, and Railtel Corporation of India, are also experiencing gains. Meanwhile, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 0.32% and 0.20%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Bharti Airtel
|1636.65
|8.5
|0.52
|1778.95
|1183.6
|932753.29
|Vodafone Idea
|7.45
|0.35
|4.93
|19.15
|6.6
|53187.81
|Tata Communications
|1566.0
|60.6
|4.03
|2175.0
|1293.0
|44631.01
|Tata Teleservices Maharashtra
|61.25
|1.0
|1.66
|111.48
|54.01
|11973.94
|Railtel Corporation Of India
|296.5
|14.75
|5.24
|618.0
|265.3
|9515.83
Bharti Airtel Live Updates: Bharti Airtel's stock has experienced a day's low of ₹1627.75 and a high of ₹1642.05. This fluctuation indicates a trading range of ₹14.30, reflecting the stock's volatility and investor activity during the current trading session.
A higher futures price along with higher open interest in Bharti Airtel suggests that it may experience positive price movement in the coming days, so traders can continue to hold their long positions.
Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates: Bharti Airtel share price closed the day at ₹1633.55 - a 0.33% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 1641.15 , 1648.75 , 1655.45. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 1626.85 , 1620.15 , 1612.55.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates: As of 3 PM, Bharti Airtel's trading volume is down by 4.59% compared to yesterday, while the stock price stands at ₹1633.55, reflecting a decrease of 0.33%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price is crucial for identifying market trends. A positive price movement accompanied by increased volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with higher volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.
Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates: Bharti Airtel share price is at ₹1637.65 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1619.23 and ₹1652.23 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1619.23 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1652.23 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|1639.56
|10 Days
|1618.14
|20 Days
|1638.89
|50 Days
|1633.82
|100 Days
|1618.00
|300 Days
|1563.75
Bharti Airtel Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Bharti Airtel share is Neutral and long term trend is Bullish
Bharti Airtel Live Updates: As of 2 PM, the trading volume for Bharti Airtel has increased by 9.99% compared to yesterday, with the stock price at ₹1636.90, reflecting a rise of 0.54%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price is crucial for identifying market trends. A positive price increase accompanied by higher volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price decline with increased volume may signal a potential further drop in prices.
Bharti Airtel Live Updates: Bharti Airtel touched a high of 1636.7 & a low of 1630.35 in the previous trading hour.
In the last hour the stock price surpassed both the hourly resistances 1633.17 and 1636.33, indicating robust bullish sentiment. Traders can consider adding trailing stop losses for protecting gains.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1637.55
|Support 1
|1631.2
|Resistance 2
|1640.3
|Support 2
|1627.6
|Resistance 3
|1643.9
|Support 3
|1624.85
Bharti Airtel Live Updates: Bharti Airtel share price is at ₹1633.15 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1619.23 and ₹1652.23 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1619.23 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1652.23 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates: As of 1 PM, Bharti Airtel's trading volume has increased by 3.81% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at ₹1631.10, reflecting a rise of 0.18%. Analyzing volume alongside price is crucial for identifying market trends. A positive price increase accompanied by higher volume indicates a potential for a sustainable upward trend, while a decline in price with increased volume may signal further price decreases.
Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 1634.98 and 1628.78 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 1628.78 and selling near hourly resistance 1634.98 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1633.17
|Support 1
|1628.02
|Resistance 2
|1636.33
|Support 2
|1626.03
|Resistance 3
|1638.32
|Support 3
|1622.87
A higher futures price along with higher open interest in Bharti Airtel suggests that it may experience positive price movement in the coming days, so traders can continue to hold their long positions.
Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates: Bharti Airtel's stock today recorded a low of ₹1627.75 and a high of ₹1642.05. The price fluctuation indicates a trading range of ₹14.30 for the day, reflecting the stock's performance in the market. Investors may monitor these levels for potential trading opportunities.
Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates: As of 12 AM, Bharti Airtel's trading volume has increased by 21.94% compared to yesterday, with the stock price at ₹1632.90, reflecting a rise of 0.29%. Trading volume is a crucial metric, alongside price, for analyzing market trends. An increase in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a potential sustainable upward trend, while a decline in price with elevated volume may signal a further drop in prices.
Bharti Airtel Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 1638.48 and 1628.38 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 1628.38 and selling near hourly resistance 1638.48 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1634.98
|Support 1
|1628.78
|Resistance 2
|1637.57
|Support 2
|1625.17
|Resistance 3
|1641.18
|Support 3
|1622.58
Bharti Airtel Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Bharti Airtel share is Neutral and long term trend is Bullish
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|1639.56
|10 Days
|1618.14
|20 Days
|1638.89
|50 Days
|1633.82
|100 Days
|1618.00
|300 Days
|1563.75
Bharti Airtel Live Updates: Bharti Airtel share price is at ₹1630.75 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1619.23 and ₹1652.23 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1619.23 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1652.23 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Bharti Airtel Live Updates: As of 11 AM, Bharti Airtel has experienced a trading volume that is 18.89% greater than yesterday. The stock price is currently at ₹1628.80, reflecting a slight increase of 0.04%. Trading volume is a key metric to analyze trends in conjunction with price movements. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a drop in price with higher volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.
Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 1640.87 and 1630.27 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 1630.27 and selling near hourly resistance 1640.87 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1638.48
|Support 1
|1628.38
|Resistance 2
|1643.27
|Support 2
|1623.07
|Resistance 3
|1648.58
|Support 3
|1618.28
Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates: Bharti Airtel share price is at ₹1632.50 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1619.23 and ₹1652.23 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1619.23 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1652.23 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates: Today, Bharti Airtel's share price has increased by 0.37%, reaching ₹1634.25, in line with its competitors. Other companies like Vodafone Idea, Tata Communications, Tata Teleservices Maharashtra, and Railtel Corporation of India are also experiencing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 0.20% and 0.26%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Bharti Airtel
|1634.25
|6.1
|0.37
|1778.95
|1183.6
|931385.49
|Vodafone Idea
|7.43
|0.33
|4.65
|19.15
|6.6
|53045.03
|Tata Communications
|1555.25
|49.85
|3.31
|2175.0
|1293.0
|44324.63
|Tata Teleservices Maharashtra
|61.19
|0.94
|1.56
|111.48
|54.01
|11962.21
|Railtel Corporation Of India
|289.0
|7.25
|2.57
|618.0
|265.3
|9275.12
Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates: As of 10 AM, Bharti Airtel's trading volume has increased by 18.77% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at ₹1627.85, reflecting a slight decrease of 0.02%. Trading volume is a critical metric, alongside price, for analyzing market trends. An upward price trend accompanied by high volume indicates a potential sustainable increase, while a downward price trend with high volume may signal a possible continuation of price declines.
Bharti Airtel Live Updates: Bharti Airtel touched a high of 1642.0 & a low of 1631.4 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1640.87
|Support 1
|1630.27
|Resistance 2
|1646.73
|Support 2
|1625.53
|Resistance 3
|1651.47
|Support 3
|1619.67
Bharti Airtel Live Updates: Today, Bharti Airtel's share price increased by 0.57%, reaching ₹1637.50, aligning with the upward trend of its competitors. Companies like Vodafone Idea, Tata Communications, Tata Teleservices Maharashtra, and Railtel Corporation of India are also experiencing gains. Meanwhile, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have recorded slight increases of 0.04% and 0.13%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Bharti Airtel
|1637.5
|9.35
|0.57
|1778.95
|1183.6
|933237.72
|Vodafone Idea
|7.4
|0.3
|4.23
|19.15
|6.6
|52830.85
|Tata Communications
|1561.4
|56.0
|3.72
|2175.0
|1293.0
|44499.91
|Tata Teleservices Maharashtra
|61.36
|1.11
|1.84
|111.48
|54.01
|11995.44
|Railtel Corporation Of India
|289.45
|7.7
|2.73
|618.0
|265.3
|9289.56
A higher futures price along with higher open interest in Bharti Airtel suggests that it may experience positive price movement in the coming days, so traders can continue to hold their long positions.
Bharti Airtel Live Updates: Bharti Airtel share price is at ₹1637.70 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1619.23 and ₹1652.23 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1619.23 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1652.23 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Bharti Airtel Live Updates: The share price of Bharti Airtel has increased by 0.63%, currently trading at ₹1638.40. Over the past year, Bharti Airtel's shares have risen by 32.81%, reaching ₹1638.40. In contrast, the Nifty index has experienced an 8.84% increase, now standing at 22834.30 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.22%
|3 Months
|7.94%
|6 Months
|-2.07%
|YTD
|2.49%
|1 Year
|32.81%
Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Bharti Airtel on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1652.23
|Support 1
|1619.23
|Resistance 2
|1670.12
|Support 2
|1604.12
|Resistance 3
|1685.23
|Support 3
|1586.23
Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 3.87% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 110 k.
Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1655 & ₹1622 yesterday to end at ₹1628.15. Although the intensity of the bullish trend has diminished, investors are advised to await a bearish short-term trend for confirmed reversal.