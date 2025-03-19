Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499

Bharti Airtel Share Price Highlights : Bharti Airtel closed today at 1633.55, up 0.33% from yesterday's 1628.15

12 min read . 08:00 PM IST Trade
Livemint

Bharti Airtel Share Price Highlights : Bharti Airtel stock price went up today, 19 Mar 2025, by 0.33 %. The stock closed at 1628.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1633.55 per share. Investors should monitor Bharti Airtel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bharti Airtel Share Price Highlights

Bharti Airtel Share Price Highlights : On the last trading day, Bharti Airtel opened at 1647 and closed at 1639.40, experiencing a high of 1655 and a low of 1622. The company's market capitalization stands at 927,909 crore. Over the past year, Airtel has reached a 52-week high of 1778.95 and a low of 1183.60. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 110,260 shares for the day.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Mar 2025, 08:00 PM IST Bharti Airtel Live Updates: Shareholding information

Bharti Airtel Live Updates: Bharti Airtel has a 11.37% MF holding & 24.27% FII holding as per filings in the quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 10.71% in to 11.37% in quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 25.07% in to 24.27% in quarter.

19 Mar 2025, 07:32 PM IST Bharti Airtel Live Updates: Return metrics and efficiency

Bharti Airtel has a ROE of 9.36% in the most recent fiscal year. It has a return on investment of value of 2.96% in the last fiscal year. The consensus estimates of ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are 24.00% & 24.00% respectively.

19 Mar 2025, 06:33 PM IST Bharti Airtel Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Bharti Airtel Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1890.0, 15.48% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1220.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2106.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1111119
    Buy13131315
    Hold2244
    Sell2211
    Strong Sell0.000.000.000.00
19 Mar 2025, 06:00 PM IST Bharti Airtel Live Updates: Stock Peers

Bharti Airtel Live Updates: The share price of Bharti Airtel has increased by 0.52% today, reaching 1636.65, in line with its competitors. Other companies in the sector, including Vodafone Idea, Tata Communications, Tata Teleservices Maharashtra, and Railtel Corporation of India, are also experiencing gains. Meanwhile, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 0.32% and 0.20%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Bharti Airtel1636.658.50.521778.951183.6932753.29
Vodafone Idea7.450.354.9319.156.653187.81
Tata Communications1566.060.64.032175.01293.044631.01
Tata Teleservices Maharashtra61.251.01.66111.4854.0111973.94
Railtel Corporation Of India296.514.755.24618.0265.39515.83
19 Mar 2025, 05:30 PM IST Bharti Airtel Live Updates: Bharti Airtel share price live: Today's Price range

Bharti Airtel Live Updates: Bharti Airtel's stock has experienced a day's low of 1627.75 and a high of 1642.05. This fluctuation indicates a trading range of 14.30, reflecting the stock's volatility and investor activity during the current trading session.

19 Mar 2025, 04:34 PM IST Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 0.37%; Futures open interest increased by 0.62%

A higher futures price along with higher open interest in Bharti Airtel suggests that it may experience positive price movement in the coming days, so traders can continue to hold their long positions.

19 Mar 2025, 03:49 PM IST Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates: Bharti Airtel closed today at ₹1633.55, up 0.33% from yesterday's ₹1628.15

Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates: Bharti Airtel share price closed the day at 1633.55 - a 0.33% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 1641.15 , 1648.75 , 1655.45. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 1626.85 , 1620.15 , 1612.55.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

19 Mar 2025, 03:45 PM IST Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 3 PM is -4.59% lower than yesterday

Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates: As of 3 PM, Bharti Airtel's trading volume is down by 4.59% compared to yesterday, while the stock price stands at 1633.55, reflecting a decrease of 0.33%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price is crucial for identifying market trends. A positive price movement accompanied by increased volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with higher volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.

19 Mar 2025, 03:30 PM IST Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates:

19 Mar 2025, 03:14 PM IST Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates: Bharti Airtel trading at ₹1637.65, up 0.58% from yesterday's ₹1628.15

Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates: Bharti Airtel share price is at 1637.65 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1619.23 and 1652.23 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1619.23 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1652.23 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

19 Mar 2025, 02:57 PM IST Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days1639.56
10 Days1618.14
20 Days1638.89
50 Days1633.82
100 Days1618.00
300 Days1563.75
19 Mar 2025, 02:57 PM IST Bharti Airtel Live Updates: Bharti Airtel Short Term and Long Term Trends

Bharti Airtel Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Bharti Airtel share is Neutral and long term trend is Bullish

19 Mar 2025, 02:46 PM IST Bharti Airtel Live Updates: Volume traded till 2 PM is 9.99% higher than yesterday

Bharti Airtel Live Updates: As of 2 PM, the trading volume for Bharti Airtel has increased by 9.99% compared to yesterday, with the stock price at 1636.90, reflecting a rise of 0.54%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price is crucial for identifying market trends. A positive price increase accompanied by higher volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price decline with increased volume may signal a potential further drop in prices.

19 Mar 2025, 02:35 PM IST Bharti Airtel Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Bharti Airtel Live Updates: Bharti Airtel touched a high of 1636.7 & a low of 1630.35 in the previous trading hour.
In the last hour the stock price surpassed both the hourly resistances 1633.17 and 1636.33, indicating robust bullish sentiment. Traders can consider adding trailing stop losses for protecting gains.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11637.55Support 11631.2
Resistance 21640.3Support 21627.6
Resistance 31643.9Support 31624.85
19 Mar 2025, 02:11 PM IST Bharti Airtel Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Bharti Airtel Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1890.0, 15.71% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1220.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2106.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1111119
    Buy13131315
    Hold2244
    Sell2211
    Strong Sell0.000.000.000.00
19 Mar 2025, 02:01 PM IST Bharti Airtel Live Updates: Bharti Airtel trading at ₹1633.15, up 0.31% from yesterday's ₹1628.15

Bharti Airtel Live Updates: Bharti Airtel share price is at 1633.15 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1619.23 and 1652.23 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1619.23 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1652.23 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

19 Mar 2025, 01:50 PM IST Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 1 PM is 3.81% higher than yesterday

Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates: As of 1 PM, Bharti Airtel's trading volume has increased by 3.81% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at 1631.10, reflecting a rise of 0.18%. Analyzing volume alongside price is crucial for identifying market trends. A positive price increase accompanied by higher volume indicates a potential for a sustainable upward trend, while a decline in price with increased volume may signal further price decreases.

19 Mar 2025, 01:36 PM IST Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 1634.98 and 1628.78 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 1628.78 and selling near hourly resistance 1634.98 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11633.17Support 11628.02
Resistance 21636.33Support 21626.03
Resistance 31638.32Support 31622.87
19 Mar 2025, 01:15 PM IST Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 0.28%; Futures open interest increased by 1.08%

A higher futures price along with higher open interest in Bharti Airtel suggests that it may experience positive price movement in the coming days, so traders can continue to hold their long positions.

19 Mar 2025, 01:01 PM IST Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates: Bharti Airtel share price live: Today's Price range

Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates: Bharti Airtel's stock today recorded a low of 1627.75 and a high of 1642.05. The price fluctuation indicates a trading range of 14.30 for the day, reflecting the stock's performance in the market. Investors may monitor these levels for potential trading opportunities.

19 Mar 2025, 12:49 PM IST Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is 21.94% higher than yesterday

Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates: As of 12 AM, Bharti Airtel's trading volume has increased by 21.94% compared to yesterday, with the stock price at 1632.90, reflecting a rise of 0.29%. Trading volume is a crucial metric, alongside price, for analyzing market trends. An increase in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a potential sustainable upward trend, while a decline in price with elevated volume may signal a further drop in prices.

19 Mar 2025, 12:34 PM IST Bharti Airtel Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Bharti Airtel Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 1638.48 and 1628.38 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 1628.38 and selling near hourly resistance 1638.48 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11634.98Support 11628.78
Resistance 21637.57Support 21625.17
Resistance 31641.18Support 31622.58
19 Mar 2025, 12:24 PM IST Bharti Airtel Live Updates: Bharti Airtel Short Term and Long Term Trends

Bharti Airtel Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Bharti Airtel share is Neutral and long term trend is Bullish

19 Mar 2025, 12:21 PM IST Bharti Airtel Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days1639.56
10 Days1618.14
20 Days1638.89
50 Days1633.82
100 Days1618.00
300 Days1563.75
19 Mar 2025, 12:13 PM IST Bharti Airtel Live Updates: Bharti Airtel trading at ₹1630.75, up 0.16% from yesterday's ₹1628.15

Bharti Airtel Live Updates: Bharti Airtel share price is at 1630.75 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1619.23 and 1652.23 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1619.23 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1652.23 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

19 Mar 2025, 11:49 AM IST Bharti Airtel Live Updates: Volume traded till 11 AM is 18.89% higher than yesterday

Bharti Airtel Live Updates: As of 11 AM, Bharti Airtel has experienced a trading volume that is 18.89% greater than yesterday. The stock price is currently at 1628.80, reflecting a slight increase of 0.04%. Trading volume is a key metric to analyze trends in conjunction with price movements. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a drop in price with higher volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.

19 Mar 2025, 11:36 AM IST Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 1640.87 and 1630.27 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 1630.27 and selling near hourly resistance 1640.87 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11638.48Support 11628.38
Resistance 21643.27Support 21623.07
Resistance 31648.58Support 31618.28
19 Mar 2025, 11:20 AM IST Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates: Bharti Airtel trading at ₹1632.50, up 0.27% from yesterday's ₹1628.15

Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates: Bharti Airtel share price is at 1632.50 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1619.23 and 1652.23 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1619.23 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1652.23 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

19 Mar 2025, 11:10 AM IST Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates: Today, Bharti Airtel's share price has increased by 0.37%, reaching 1634.25, in line with its competitors. Other companies like Vodafone Idea, Tata Communications, Tata Teleservices Maharashtra, and Railtel Corporation of India are also experiencing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 0.20% and 0.26%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Bharti Airtel1634.256.10.371778.951183.6931385.49
Vodafone Idea7.430.334.6519.156.653045.03
Tata Communications1555.2549.853.312175.01293.044324.63
Tata Teleservices Maharashtra61.190.941.56111.4854.0111962.21
Railtel Corporation Of India289.07.252.57618.0265.39275.12
19 Mar 2025, 11:04 AM IST Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1890.0, 15.57% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1220.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2106.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1111119
    Buy13131315
    Hold2244
    Sell2211
    Strong Sell0.000.000.000.00
19 Mar 2025, 10:50 AM IST Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is 18.77% higher than yesterday

Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates: As of 10 AM, Bharti Airtel's trading volume has increased by 18.77% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at 1627.85, reflecting a slight decrease of 0.02%. Trading volume is a critical metric, alongside price, for analyzing market trends. An upward price trend accompanied by high volume indicates a potential sustainable increase, while a downward price trend with high volume may signal a possible continuation of price declines.

19 Mar 2025, 10:33 AM IST Bharti Airtel Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Bharti Airtel Live Updates: Bharti Airtel touched a high of 1642.0 & a low of 1631.4 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11640.87Support 11630.27
Resistance 21646.73Support 21625.53
Resistance 31651.47Support 31619.67
19 Mar 2025, 10:10 AM IST Bharti Airtel Live Updates:

19 Mar 2025, 09:50 AM IST Bharti Airtel Live Updates: Stock Peers

Bharti Airtel Live Updates: Today, Bharti Airtel's share price increased by 0.57%, reaching 1637.50, aligning with the upward trend of its competitors. Companies like Vodafone Idea, Tata Communications, Tata Teleservices Maharashtra, and Railtel Corporation of India are also experiencing gains. Meanwhile, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have recorded slight increases of 0.04% and 0.13%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Bharti Airtel1637.59.350.571778.951183.6933237.72
Vodafone Idea7.40.34.2319.156.652830.85
Tata Communications1561.456.03.722175.01293.044499.91
Tata Teleservices Maharashtra61.361.111.84111.4854.0111995.44
Railtel Corporation Of India289.457.72.73618.0265.39289.56
19 Mar 2025, 09:44 AM IST Bharti Airtel Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 0.55%; Futures open interest increased by 0.17%

A higher futures price along with higher open interest in Bharti Airtel suggests that it may experience positive price movement in the coming days, so traders can continue to hold their long positions.

19 Mar 2025, 09:36 AM IST Bharti Airtel Live Updates: Bharti Airtel trading at ₹1637.70, up 0.59% from yesterday's ₹1628.15

Bharti Airtel Live Updates: Bharti Airtel share price is at 1637.70 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1619.23 and 1652.23 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1619.23 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1652.23 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

19 Mar 2025, 09:21 AM IST Bharti Airtel Live Updates: Price Analysis

Bharti Airtel Live Updates: The share price of Bharti Airtel has increased by 0.63%, currently trading at 1638.40. Over the past year, Bharti Airtel's shares have risen by 32.81%, reaching 1638.40. In contrast, the Nifty index has experienced an 8.84% increase, now standing at 22834.30 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.22%
3 Months7.94%
6 Months-2.07%
YTD2.49%
1 Year32.81%
19 Mar 2025, 09:03 AM IST Top Gainers and Losers today on 18 March, 2025: Icici Bank, Mahindra & Mahindra, Bajaj Finserv, Bharti Airtel among most active stocks; Check full list here

https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/top-gainers-and-losers-today-on-18-march-2025-icici-bank-mahindra-mahindra-bajaj-finserv-bharti-airtel-among-most-active-stocks-check-full-list-here-11742294011961.html

19 Mar 2025, 08:48 AM IST Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Bharti Airtel on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11652.23Support 11619.23
Resistance 21670.12Support 21604.12
Resistance 31685.23Support 31586.23
19 Mar 2025, 08:35 AM IST Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1890.0, 16.08% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1220.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2106.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1111119
    Buy13131315
    Hold2244
    Sell2211
    Strong Sell0.000.000.000.00
19 Mar 2025, 08:17 AM IST Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates: Bharti Airtel volume yesterday was 6 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 6917 k

Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 3.87% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 110 k.

19 Mar 2025, 08:00 AM IST Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates: Bharti Airtel closed at ₹1639.40 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Neutral near term outlook

Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 1655 & 1622 yesterday to end at 1628.15. Although the intensity of the bullish trend has diminished, investors are advised to await a bearish short-term trend for confirmed reversal.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.