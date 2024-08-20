Bharti Airtel Share Price Live blog for 20 Aug 2024

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bharti Airtel opened at ₹1484.55 and closed slightly lower at ₹1484.5. The stock reached a high of ₹1489 and dipped to a low of ₹1463.9. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹836110.10253705 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock has fluctuated between a high of ₹1539.1 and a low of ₹847.6. The trading volume on the BSE was 63,774 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Bharti Airtel on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1484.4
|Support 1
|1459.6
|Resistance 2
|1499.15
|Support 2
|1449.55
|Resistance 3
|1509.2
|Support 3
|1434.8
Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1585.0, 7.86% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹990.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2140.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|8
|8
|9
|10
|Buy
|13
|12
|11
|9
|Hold
|6
|7
|7
|6
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 15.13% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 63 k.
Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1489 & ₹1463.9 yesterday to end at ₹1469.5. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend