Bharti Airtel Share Price Live blog for 20 Jun 2024

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Bharti Airtel's stock opened at ₹1432.45 and closed at ₹1428.7. The high for the day was ₹1432.9, while the low was ₹1388.05. The market capitalization was ₹792415.96 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹1450 and the 52-week low was ₹827. The BSE volume for the day was 101821 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
20 Jun 2024, 08:02 AM IST
Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: Bharti Airtel closed at ₹1428.7 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook
Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1432.9 & ₹1388.05 yesterday to end at ₹1428.7. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend