Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Bharti Airtel Share Price Live blog for 20 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:02 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live Updates : Bharti Airtel stock price went down today, 20 Jun 2024, by -2.49 %. The stock closed at 1428.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1393.15 per share. Investors should monitor Bharti Airtel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live Updates

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Bharti Airtel's stock opened at 1432.45 and closed at 1428.7. The high for the day was 1432.9, while the low was 1388.05. The market capitalization was 792415.96 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 1450 and the 52-week low was 827. The BSE volume for the day was 101821 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Jun 2024, 08:02 AM IST Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: Bharti Airtel closed at ₹1428.7 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1432.9 & 1388.05 yesterday to end at 1428.7. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.