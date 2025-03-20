Explore
Bharti Airtel Share Price Highlights : Bharti Airtel closed today at 1704.95, up 4.17% from yesterday's 1636.65
LIVE UPDATES

Bharti Airtel Share Price Highlights : Bharti Airtel closed today at ₹1704.95, up 4.17% from yesterday's ₹1636.65

10 min read . Updated: 20 Mar 2025, 06:31 PM IST
Livemint

Bharti Airtel Share Price Highlights : Bharti Airtel stock price went up today, 20 Mar 2025, by 4.17 %. The stock closed at 1636.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1704.95 per share. Investors should monitor Bharti Airtel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bharti Airtel Share Price Highlights Premium
Bharti Airtel Share Price Highlights

Bharti Airtel Share Price Highlights : On the last trading day, Bharti Airtel opened at 1634.95 and closed at 1628.15. The stock reached a high of 1642.05 and a low of 1627.75, with a trading volume of 61,208 shares on the BSE. The company's market capitalization stood at 932,753.29 crore. Over the past year, Bharti Airtel's stock has seen a 52-week high of 1778.95 and a low of 1183.60.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Mar 2025, 06:31:08 PM IST

Bharti Airtel Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Bharti Airtel Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1890.0, 10.85% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1220.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2106.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1111119
    Buy13131315
    Hold2244
    Sell2211
    Strong Sell0.000.000.000.00
20 Mar 2025, 06:00:07 PM IST

Bharti Airtel Live Updates: Stock Peers

Bharti Airtel Live Updates: Bharti Airtel's stock price increased by 4.17% today, reaching 1704.95, while its competitors show a mixed performance. Companies like Vodafone Idea and Tata Teleservices Maharashtra are experiencing declines, whereas Tata Communications and Railtel Corporation of India are seeing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 1.24% and 1.19%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Bharti Airtel1704.9568.34.171778.951183.6971678.56
Vodafone Idea7.26-0.19-2.5519.156.651831.34
Tata Communications1606.3545.052.892175.01293.045780.98
Tata Teleservices Maharashtra61.08-0.17-0.28111.4854.0111940.7
Railtel Corporation Of India297.350.850.29618.0265.39543.11
20 Mar 2025, 05:33:27 PM IST

Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates: Bharti Airtel share price live: Today's Price range

Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates: Bharti Airtel's stock today recorded a low of 1645.70 and a high of 1709.60. The trading range indicates a fluctuation of 63.90, reflecting market dynamics and investor sentiment throughout the day.

20 Mar 2025, 04:33:11 PM IST

Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 3.79%; Futures open interest increased by 4.13%

A higher futures price along with higher open interest in Bharti Airtel suggests that it may experience positive price movement in the coming days, so traders can continue to hold their long positions.

20 Mar 2025, 03:53:26 PM IST

Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates: Bharti Airtel closed today at ₹1704.95, up 4.17% from yesterday's ₹1636.65

Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates: Bharti Airtel share price closed the day at 1704.95 - a 4.17% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 1726.5 , 1750.0 , 1790.4. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 1662.6 , 1622.2 , 1598.7.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

20 Mar 2025, 03:50:14 PM IST

Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 3 PM is 91.97% higher than yesterday

Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates: As of 3 PM, Bharti Airtel's trading volume has surged by 91.97% compared to yesterday, with the stock price reaching 1704.95, reflecting an increase of 4.17%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price is crucial for identifying market trends. A rise in price accompanied by high volume indicates a potential for continued growth, while a drop in price with elevated volume may signal further declines.

20 Mar 2025, 03:33:45 PM IST

Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates:

20 Mar 2025, 03:10:55 PM IST

Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates: Bharti Airtel trading at ₹1706.35, up 4.26% from yesterday's ₹1636.65

Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates: Bharti Airtel share price is at 1706.35 and has crossed the key daily resistance price level of 1655.45. This indicates that stock is experiencing significant buying interest and the price can escalate further.

20 Mar 2025, 02:59:20 PM IST

Bharti Airtel Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days1641.15
10 Days1625.12
20 Days1635.18
50 Days1634.41
100 Days1617.46
300 Days1565.20
20 Mar 2025, 02:59:14 PM IST

Bharti Airtel Live Updates: Bharti Airtel Short Term and Long Term Trends

Bharti Airtel Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Bharti Airtel share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

20 Mar 2025, 02:50:22 PM IST

Bharti Airtel Live Updates: Volume traded till 2 PM is 78.25% higher than yesterday

Bharti Airtel Live Updates: As of 2 PM, the trading volume for Bharti Airtel has surged by 78.25% compared to yesterday. The stock is currently priced at 1705.60, reflecting a 4.21% increase. Analyzing trading volume alongside price is crucial for identifying market trends. A positive price increase coupled with high trading volume can indicate a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price shift with elevated volume may suggest a potential decline in prices.

20 Mar 2025, 02:37:49 PM IST

Bharti Airtel Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Bharti Airtel Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 1700.75 and 1685.3 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 1685.3 and selling near hourly resistance 1700.75 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11703.22Support 11694.87
Resistance 21706.28Support 21689.58
Resistance 31711.57Support 31686.52
20 Mar 2025, 02:13:47 PM IST

Bharti Airtel Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Bharti Airtel Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1890.0, 11.42% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1220.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2106.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1111119
    Buy13131315
    Hold2244
    Sell2211
    Strong Sell0.000.000.000.00
20 Mar 2025, 02:06:51 PM IST

Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates: Bharti Airtel trading at ₹1695, up 3.57% from yesterday's ₹1636.65

Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates: Bharti Airtel share price is at 1695 and has crossed the key daily resistance price level of 1655.45. This indicates that stock is experiencing significant buying interest and the price can escalate further.

20 Mar 2025, 01:49:42 PM IST

Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 1 PM is 48.50% higher than yesterday

Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates: As of 1 PM, the trading volume for Bharti Airtel has increased by 48.50% compared to yesterday. The stock is currently priced at 1693.35, reflecting a rise of 3.46%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for identifying trends. A positive price increase accompanied by high trading volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price shift with elevated volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.

20 Mar 2025, 01:35:10 PM IST

Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates: Bharti Airtel touched a high of 1696.7 & a low of 1681.25 in the previous trading hour.
In the last hour the stock price surpassed both the hourly resistances 1686.43 and 1690.27, indicating robust bullish sentiment. Traders can consider adding trailing stop losses for protecting gains.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11700.75Support 11685.3
Resistance 21706.45Support 21675.55
Resistance 31716.2Support 31669.85
20 Mar 2025, 01:13:40 PM IST

Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 2.76%; Futures open interest decreased by -1.58%

A higher futures price along with lower open interest in Bharti Airtel suggests that the current bullish trend is losing steam and the stock might make a top here or start a reversal in the coming days.

20 Mar 2025, 01:06:04 PM IST

Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates: Bharti Airtel share price live: Today's Price range

Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates: On the current trading day, Bharti Airtel's stock recorded a low of 1645.70 and reached a high of 1686.20. This range indicates a fluctuation in investor sentiment, reflecting the stock's performance within the session.

20 Mar 2025, 12:49:14 PM IST

Bharti Airtel Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is 47.47% higher than yesterday

Bharti Airtel Live Updates: As of 12 AM, Bharti Airtel's trading volume has increased by 47.47% compared to yesterday, while the stock price stands at 1685, reflecting a rise of 2.95%. Trading volume is a crucial metric, alongside price, for analyzing market trends. A positive price increase paired with high trading volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price shift accompanied by high volume may suggest a potential further decline in prices.

20 Mar 2025, 12:34:37 PM IST

Bharti Airtel Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Bharti Airtel Live Updates: Bharti Airtel touched a high of 1684.15 & a low of 1674.2 in the previous trading hour.
In the last hour stock broke all the hourly resistance levels & is indicating extreme bullishness. Traders are advised to evaluate overbought conditions in hourly timeframe & tighten the stop losses.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11686.43Support 11676.48
Resistance 21690.27Support 21670.37
Resistance 31696.38Support 31666.53
20 Mar 2025, 12:21:39 PM IST

Bharti Airtel Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days1641.15
10 Days1625.12
20 Days1635.18
50 Days1634.41
100 Days1617.46
300 Days1565.20
20 Mar 2025, 12:20:00 PM IST

Bharti Airtel Live Updates: Bharti Airtel Short Term and Long Term Trends

Bharti Airtel Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Bharti Airtel share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

20 Mar 2025, 12:13:44 PM IST

Bharti Airtel Live Updates: Bharti Airtel trading at ₹1681.05, up 2.71% from yesterday's ₹1636.65

Bharti Airtel Live Updates: Bharti Airtel share price is at 1681.05 and has crossed the key daily resistance price level of 1655.45. This indicates that stock is experiencing significant buying interest and the price can escalate further.

20 Mar 2025, 11:49:32 AM IST

Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 11 AM is 54.02% higher than yesterday

Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, Bharti Airtel's trading volume has increased by 54.02% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at 1680.05, reflecting a rise of 2.65%. Trading volume serves as a crucial metric alongside price for analyzing market trends. A positive price increase accompanied by high volume indicates a potentially sustainable upward trend, while a negative price shift with elevated volume could signal a possible further decline in prices.

20 Mar 2025, 11:35:09 AM IST

Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 1680.07 and 1663.47 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 1663.47 and selling near hourly resistance 1680.07 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11674.4Support 11669.65
Resistance 21676.6Support 21667.1
Resistance 31679.15Support 31664.9
20 Mar 2025, 11:23:36 AM IST

Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates: Bharti Airtel trading at ₹1672.55, up 2.19% from yesterday's ₹1636.65

Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates: Bharti Airtel share price is at 1672.55 and has crossed the key daily resistance price level of 1655.45. This indicates that stock is experiencing significant buying interest and the price can escalate further.

20 Mar 2025, 11:14:54 AM IST

Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates: Bharti Airtel's share price rose by 2.08% today, reaching 1670.70, while its competitors showed mixed results. Vodafone Idea and Railtel Corporation of India experienced declines, whereas Tata Communications and Tata Teleservices Maharashtra saw increases. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex advanced by 0.58% and 0.66%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Bharti Airtel1670.734.052.081778.951183.6952158.93
Vodafone Idea7.23-0.22-2.9519.156.651617.16
Tata Communications1600.038.72.482175.01293.045600.01
Tata Teleservices Maharashtra61.310.060.1111.4854.0111985.67
Railtel Corporation Of India295.2-1.3-0.44618.0265.39474.1
20 Mar 2025, 11:00:36 AM IST

Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1890.0, 12.97% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1220.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2106.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1111119
    Buy13131315
    Hold2244
    Sell2211
    Strong Sell0.000.000.000.00
20 Mar 2025, 10:45:43 AM IST

Bharti Airtel Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is 98.70% higher than yesterday

Bharti Airtel Live Updates: As of 10 AM, the trading volume for Bharti Airtel has surged by 98.70% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at 1670, reflecting an increase of 2.04%. Analyzing volume traded alongside price is crucial for identifying market trends. A positive price trend accompanied by high volume may indicate a sustainable upward movement, while a decline in price with high volume could signal a potential further decrease in prices.

20 Mar 2025, 10:35:42 AM IST

Bharti Airtel Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Bharti Airtel Live Updates: Bharti Airtel touched a high of 1676.6 & a low of 1660.0 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11680.07Support 11663.47
Resistance 21686.63Support 21653.43
Resistance 31696.67Support 31646.87
20 Mar 2025, 10:11:04 AM IST

Bharti Airtel Live Updates:

20 Mar 2025, 09:52:12 AM IST

Bharti Airtel Live Updates: Stock Peers

Bharti Airtel Live Updates: Bharti Airtel's share price increased by 2.28% today, reaching 1673.90, while its competitors are experiencing mixed results. Vodafone Idea is seeing a decline, whereas Tata Communications, Tata Teleservices Maharashtra, and Railtel Corporation of India are all witnessing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 0.68% and 0.48%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Bharti Airtel1673.937.252.281778.951183.6953982.66
Vodafone Idea7.34-0.11-1.4819.156.652402.49
Tata Communications1588.3527.051.732175.01293.045267.98
Tata Teleservices Maharashtra61.80.550.9111.4854.0112081.46
Railtel Corporation Of India298.72.20.74618.0265.39586.43
20 Mar 2025, 09:44:14 AM IST

Bharti Airtel Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 1.02%; Futures open interest decreased by -0.16%

A higher futures price along with lower open interest in Bharti Airtel suggests that the current bullish trend is losing steam and the stock might make a top here or start a reversal in the coming days.

20 Mar 2025, 09:32:22 AM IST

Bharti Airtel Live Updates: Bharti Airtel trading at ₹1664, up 1.67% from yesterday's ₹1636.65

Bharti Airtel Live Updates: Bharti Airtel share price is at 1664 and has crossed the key daily resistance price level of 1655.45. This indicates that stock is experiencing significant buying interest and the price can escalate further.

20 Mar 2025, 09:17:45 AM IST

Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Bharti Airtel has increased by 0.52%, currently trading at 1636.65. Over the past year, Bharti Airtel's shares have appreciated by 33.28%, reaching 1636.65. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen a rise of 8.84%, climbing to 22907.60 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.55%
3 Months8.61%
6 Months-1.07%
YTD3.11%
1 Year33.28%
20 Mar 2025, 08:46:36 AM IST

Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Bharti Airtel on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11641.15Support 11626.85
Resistance 21648.75Support 21620.15
Resistance 31655.45Support 31612.55
20 Mar 2025, 08:32:42 AM IST

Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1890.0, 15.48% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1220.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2106.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1111119
    Buy13131315
    Hold2244
    Sell2211
    Strong Sell0.000.000.000.00
20 Mar 2025, 08:15:01 AM IST

Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates: Bharti Airtel volume yesterday was 6 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 6983 k

Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 9.15% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 61 k.

20 Mar 2025, 08:04:45 AM IST

Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates: Bharti Airtel closed at ₹1628.15 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 1642.05 & 1627.75 yesterday to end at 1636.65. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

