Bharti Airtel Share Price Highlights : Bharti Airtel closed today at ₹1704.95, up 4.17% from yesterday's ₹1636.65

Bharti Airtel Share Price Highlights : On the last trading day, Bharti Airtel opened at ₹1634.95 and closed at ₹1628.15. The stock reached a high of ₹1642.05 and a low of ₹1627.75, with a trading volume of 61,208 shares on the BSE. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹932,753.29 crore. Over the past year, Bharti Airtel's stock has seen a 52-week high of ₹1778.95 and a low of ₹1183.60.
- The median price target is ₹1890.0, 10.85% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1220.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2106.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
Bharti Airtel Live Updates: Stock Peers
Bharti Airtel Live Updates: Bharti Airtel's stock price increased by 4.17% today, reaching ₹1704.95, while its competitors show a mixed performance. Companies like Vodafone Idea and Tata Teleservices Maharashtra are experiencing declines, whereas Tata Communications and Railtel Corporation of India are seeing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 1.24% and 1.19%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Bharti Airtel
|1704.95
|68.3
|4.17
|1778.95
|1183.6
|971678.56
|Vodafone Idea
|7.26
|-0.19
|-2.55
|19.15
|6.6
|51831.34
|Tata Communications
|1606.35
|45.05
|2.89
|2175.0
|1293.0
|45780.98
|Tata Teleservices Maharashtra
|61.08
|-0.17
|-0.28
|111.48
|54.01
|11940.7
|Railtel Corporation Of India
|297.35
|0.85
|0.29
|618.0
|265.3
|9543.11
Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates: Bharti Airtel share price live: Today's Price range
Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates: Bharti Airtel's stock today recorded a low of ₹1645.70 and a high of ₹1709.60. The trading range indicates a fluctuation of ₹63.90, reflecting market dynamics and investor sentiment throughout the day.
Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 3.79%; Futures open interest increased by 4.13%
A higher futures price along with higher open interest in Bharti Airtel suggests that it may experience positive price movement in the coming days, so traders can continue to hold their long positions.
Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates: Bharti Airtel closed today at ₹1704.95, up 4.17% from yesterday's ₹1636.65
Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates: Bharti Airtel share price closed the day at ₹1704.95 - a 4.17% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 1726.5 , 1750.0 , 1790.4. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 1662.6 , 1622.2 , 1598.7.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 3 PM is 91.97% higher than yesterday
Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates: As of 3 PM, Bharti Airtel's trading volume has surged by 91.97% compared to yesterday, with the stock price reaching ₹1704.95, reflecting an increase of 4.17%. Analyzing trading volume alongside price is crucial for identifying market trends. A rise in price accompanied by high volume indicates a potential for continued growth, while a drop in price with elevated volume may signal further declines.
Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates: Bharti Airtel trading at ₹1706.35, up 4.26% from yesterday's ₹1636.65
Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates: Bharti Airtel share price is at ₹1706.35 and has crossed the key daily resistance price level of ₹1655.45. This indicates that stock is experiencing significant buying interest and the price can escalate further.
Bharti Airtel Live Updates: Volume traded till 2 PM is 78.25% higher than yesterday
Bharti Airtel Live Updates: As of 2 PM, the trading volume for Bharti Airtel has surged by 78.25% compared to yesterday. The stock is currently priced at ₹1705.60, reflecting a 4.21% increase. Analyzing trading volume alongside price is crucial for identifying market trends. A positive price increase coupled with high trading volume can indicate a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price shift with elevated volume may suggest a potential decline in prices.
Bharti Airtel Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Bharti Airtel Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 1700.75 and 1685.3 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 1685.3 and selling near hourly resistance 1700.75 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1703.22
|Support 1
|1694.87
|Resistance 2
|1706.28
|Support 2
|1689.58
|Resistance 3
|1711.57
|Support 3
|1686.52
Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates: Bharti Airtel trading at ₹1695, up 3.57% from yesterday's ₹1636.65
Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates: Bharti Airtel share price is at ₹1695 and has crossed the key daily resistance price level of ₹1655.45. This indicates that stock is experiencing significant buying interest and the price can escalate further.
Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 1 PM is 48.50% higher than yesterday
Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates: As of 1 PM, the trading volume for Bharti Airtel has increased by 48.50% compared to yesterday. The stock is currently priced at ₹1693.35, reflecting a rise of 3.46%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for identifying trends. A positive price increase accompanied by high trading volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price shift with elevated volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.
Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates: Bharti Airtel touched a high of 1696.7 & a low of 1681.25 in the previous trading hour.
In the last hour the stock price surpassed both the hourly resistances 1686.43 and 1690.27, indicating robust bullish sentiment. Traders can consider adding trailing stop losses for protecting gains.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1700.75
|Support 1
|1685.3
|Resistance 2
|1706.45
|Support 2
|1675.55
|Resistance 3
|1716.2
|Support 3
|1669.85
Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 2.76%; Futures open interest decreased by -1.58%
A higher futures price along with lower open interest in Bharti Airtel suggests that the current bullish trend is losing steam and the stock might make a top here or start a reversal in the coming days.
Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates: Bharti Airtel share price live: Today's Price range
Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates: On the current trading day, Bharti Airtel's stock recorded a low of ₹1645.70 and reached a high of ₹1686.20. This range indicates a fluctuation in investor sentiment, reflecting the stock's performance within the session.
Bharti Airtel Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is 47.47% higher than yesterday
Bharti Airtel Live Updates: As of 12 AM, Bharti Airtel's trading volume has increased by 47.47% compared to yesterday, while the stock price stands at ₹1685, reflecting a rise of 2.95%. Trading volume is a crucial metric, alongside price, for analyzing market trends. A positive price increase paired with high trading volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price shift accompanied by high volume may suggest a potential further decline in prices.
Bharti Airtel Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Bharti Airtel Live Updates: Bharti Airtel touched a high of 1684.15 & a low of 1674.2 in the previous trading hour.
In the last hour stock broke all the hourly resistance levels & is indicating extreme bullishness. Traders are advised to evaluate overbought conditions in hourly timeframe & tighten the stop losses.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1686.43
|Support 1
|1676.48
|Resistance 2
|1690.27
|Support 2
|1670.37
|Resistance 3
|1696.38
|Support 3
|1666.53
Bharti Airtel Live Updates: Bharti Airtel trading at ₹1681.05, up 2.71% from yesterday's ₹1636.65
Bharti Airtel Live Updates: Bharti Airtel share price is at ₹1681.05 and has crossed the key daily resistance price level of ₹1655.45. This indicates that stock is experiencing significant buying interest and the price can escalate further.
Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 11 AM is 54.02% higher than yesterday
Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, Bharti Airtel's trading volume has increased by 54.02% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at ₹1680.05, reflecting a rise of 2.65%. Trading volume serves as a crucial metric alongside price for analyzing market trends. A positive price increase accompanied by high volume indicates a potentially sustainable upward trend, while a negative price shift with elevated volume could signal a possible further decline in prices.
Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates: The stock price fluctuates between 1680.07 and 1663.47 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider rangebound trading strategies of buying near hourly support 1663.47 and selling near hourly resistance 1680.07 .
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1674.4
|Support 1
|1669.65
|Resistance 2
|1676.6
|Support 2
|1667.1
|Resistance 3
|1679.15
|Support 3
|1664.9
Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates: Bharti Airtel trading at ₹1672.55, up 2.19% from yesterday's ₹1636.65
Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates: Bharti Airtel share price is at ₹1672.55 and has crossed the key daily resistance price level of ₹1655.45. This indicates that stock is experiencing significant buying interest and the price can escalate further.
Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers
Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates: Bharti Airtel's share price rose by 2.08% today, reaching ₹1670.70, while its competitors showed mixed results. Vodafone Idea and Railtel Corporation of India experienced declines, whereas Tata Communications and Tata Teleservices Maharashtra saw increases. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex advanced by 0.58% and 0.66%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Bharti Airtel
|1670.7
|34.05
|2.08
|1778.95
|1183.6
|952158.93
|Vodafone Idea
|7.23
|-0.22
|-2.95
|19.15
|6.6
|51617.16
|Tata Communications
|1600.0
|38.7
|2.48
|2175.0
|1293.0
|45600.01
|Tata Teleservices Maharashtra
|61.31
|0.06
|0.1
|111.48
|54.01
|11985.67
|Railtel Corporation Of India
|295.2
|-1.3
|-0.44
|618.0
|265.3
|9474.1
Bharti Airtel Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is 98.70% higher than yesterday
Bharti Airtel Live Updates: As of 10 AM, the trading volume for Bharti Airtel has surged by 98.70% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at ₹1670, reflecting an increase of 2.04%. Analyzing volume traded alongside price is crucial for identifying market trends. A positive price trend accompanied by high volume may indicate a sustainable upward movement, while a decline in price with high volume could signal a potential further decrease in prices.
Bharti Airtel Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Bharti Airtel Live Updates: Bharti Airtel touched a high of 1676.6 & a low of 1660.0 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1680.07
|Support 1
|1663.47
|Resistance 2
|1686.63
|Support 2
|1653.43
|Resistance 3
|1696.67
|Support 3
|1646.87
Bharti Airtel Live Updates: Bharti Airtel's share price increased by 2.28% today, reaching ₹1673.90, while its competitors are experiencing mixed results. Vodafone Idea is seeing a decline, whereas Tata Communications, Tata Teleservices Maharashtra, and Railtel Corporation of India are all witnessing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 0.68% and 0.48%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Bharti Airtel
|1673.9
|37.25
|2.28
|1778.95
|1183.6
|953982.66
|Vodafone Idea
|7.34
|-0.11
|-1.48
|19.15
|6.6
|52402.49
|Tata Communications
|1588.35
|27.05
|1.73
|2175.0
|1293.0
|45267.98
|Tata Teleservices Maharashtra
|61.8
|0.55
|0.9
|111.48
|54.01
|12081.46
|Railtel Corporation Of India
|298.7
|2.2
|0.74
|618.0
|265.3
|9586.43
Bharti Airtel Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 1.02%; Futures open interest decreased by -0.16%
A higher futures price along with lower open interest in Bharti Airtel suggests that the current bullish trend is losing steam and the stock might make a top here or start a reversal in the coming days.
Bharti Airtel Live Updates: Bharti Airtel trading at ₹1664, up 1.67% from yesterday's ₹1636.65
Bharti Airtel Live Updates: Bharti Airtel share price is at ₹1664 and has crossed the key daily resistance price level of ₹1655.45. This indicates that stock is experiencing significant buying interest and the price can escalate further.
Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis
Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Bharti Airtel has increased by 0.52%, currently trading at ₹1636.65. Over the past year, Bharti Airtel's shares have appreciated by 33.28%, reaching ₹1636.65. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen a rise of 8.84%, climbing to 22907.60 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.55%
|3 Months
|8.61%
|6 Months
|-1.07%
|YTD
|3.11%
|1 Year
|33.28%
Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels
Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Bharti Airtel on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1641.15
|Support 1
|1626.85
|Resistance 2
|1648.75
|Support 2
|1620.15
|Resistance 3
|1655.45
|Support 3
|1612.55
Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates: Bharti Airtel volume yesterday was 6 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 6983 k
Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 9.15% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 61 k.
Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates: Bharti Airtel closed at ₹1628.15 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1642.05 & ₹1627.75 yesterday to end at ₹1636.65. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend