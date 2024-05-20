Active Stocks
Bharti Airtel share price Today Live Updates : Bharti Airtel stock up in positive trading today

6 min read . Updated: 20 May 2024, 09:40 AM IST
Livemint

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live Updates : Bharti Airtel stock price went up today, 20 May 2024, by 0.4 %. The stock closed at 1344.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1349.5 per share. Investors should monitor Bharti Airtel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live Updates

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Bharti Airtel's stock opened at 1348.55 and closed at 1344.15. The high for the day was 1359.95 and the low was 1341.65. The market capitalization stood at 765259.62 crore. The 52-week high was 1364.05 and the low was 783.6. The BSE volume was 7001 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 May 2024, 09:40:08 AM IST

Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 0.35%; Futures open interest increased by 0.11%

Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates: An increase in futures price and open interest in Bharti Airtel indicates potential for positive price movement in the near future. Traders are advised to consider holding onto their long positions.

20 May 2024, 09:33:07 AM IST

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: Bharti Airtel trading at ₹1349.5, up 0.4% from yesterday's ₹1344.15

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: Bharti Airtel share price is at 1349.5 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1336.47 and 1357.22 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1336.47 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1357.22 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

20 May 2024, 09:25:37 AM IST

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: The share price of Bharti Airtel has increased by 0.40% and is currently trading at 1349.50. Over the past year, Bharti Airtel shares have gained 68.19% to reach 1349.50. In contrast, Nifty has risen by 23.61% to 22502.00 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.33%
3 Months17.62%
6 Months41.92%
YTD30.25%
1 Year68.19%
20 May 2024, 08:46:07 AM IST

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Bharti Airtel on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11357.22Support 11336.47
Resistance 21368.98Support 21327.48
Resistance 31377.97Support 31315.72
20 May 2024, 08:18:15 AM IST

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: Bharti Airtel volume yesterday was 12 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 7510 k

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 63.57% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 11 mn & BSE volume was 353 k.

20 May 2024, 08:08:32 AM IST

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: Bharti Airtel closed at ₹1344.15 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1359.95 & 1341.65 yesterday to end at 1344.15. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

GENIE RECOMMENDS
