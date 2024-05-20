Bharti Airtel share price Today Live Updates : Bharti Airtel stock up in positive trading today

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Bharti Airtel's stock opened at ₹1348.55 and closed at ₹1344.15. The high for the day was ₹1359.95 and the low was ₹1341.65. The market capitalization stood at ₹765259.62 crore. The 52-week high was ₹1364.05 and the low was ₹783.6. The BSE volume was 7001 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates: An increase in futures price and open interest in Bharti Airtel indicates potential for positive price movement in the near future. Traders are advised to consider holding onto their long positions.
Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: Bharti Airtel share price is at ₹1349.5 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1336.47 and ₹1357.22 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1336.47 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1357.22 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: The share price of Bharti Airtel has increased by 0.40% and is currently trading at ₹1349.50. Over the past year, Bharti Airtel shares have gained 68.19% to reach ₹1349.50. In contrast, Nifty has risen by 23.61% to 22502.00 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.33%
|3 Months
|17.62%
|6 Months
|41.92%
|YTD
|30.25%
|1 Year
|68.19%
Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Bharti Airtel on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1357.22
|Support 1
|1336.47
|Resistance 2
|1368.98
|Support 2
|1327.48
|Resistance 3
|1377.97
|Support 3
|1315.72
Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 63.57% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 11 mn & BSE volume was 353 k.
Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1359.95 & ₹1341.65 yesterday to end at ₹1344.15. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
