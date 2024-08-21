Hello User
Bharti Airtel Share Price Live blog for 21 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:48 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live Updates : Bharti Airtel stock price went down today, 21 Aug 2024, by -1.37 %. The stock closed at 1469.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1449.35 per share. Investors should monitor Bharti Airtel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live Updates

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bharti Airtel opened at 1482.6 and closed at 1469.5, with a high of 1482.9 and a low of 1446.45. The company's market capitalization stood at 824645.24 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, Bharti Airtel's stock reached a high of 1539.1 and a low of 847.6. The BSE volume for the day was 105459 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Aug 2024, 08:48 AM IST Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Bharti Airtel on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11473.77Support 11435.52
Resistance 21498.38Support 21421.88
Resistance 31512.02Support 31397.27
21 Aug 2024, 08:33 AM IST Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1585.0, 9.36% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 990.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2140.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy88910
    Buy1312119
    Hold6776
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell0000
21 Aug 2024, 08:16 AM IST Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: Bharti Airtel volume yesterday was 4 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 5264 k

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 15.13% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 63 k.

21 Aug 2024, 08:04 AM IST Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: Bharti Airtel closed at ₹1469.5 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1482.9 & 1446.45 yesterday to end at 1449.35. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

