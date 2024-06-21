Bharti Airtel Share Price Live blog for 21 Jun 2024

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Bharti Airtel's stock opened at ₹1403, reached a high of ₹1406.35, and a low of ₹1376.05, before closing at ₹1393.15. The market capitalization stood at ₹785,590.43 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹1450 and a 52-week low of ₹827. The BSE volume for the day was 438,075 shares traded.
Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Bharti Airtel on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1400.78
|Support 1
|1370.08
|Resistance 2
|1419.22
|Support 2
|1357.82
|Resistance 3
|1431.48
|Support 3
|1339.38
Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1295.0, 6.24% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹820.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1520.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|10
|10
|10
|9
|Buy
|9
|9
|9
|8
|Hold
|6
|6
|6
|7
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 4.24% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 8 mn & BSE volume was 438 k.
Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1406.35 & ₹1376.05 yesterday to end at ₹1393.15. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.