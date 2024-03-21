Bharti Airtel Share Price Live blog for 21 Mar 2024

Bharti Airtel stock price went up today, 21 Mar 2024, by 0.23 %. The stock closed at 1232 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1234.8 per share. Investors should monitor Bharti Airtel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
Bharti Airtel Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Bharti Airtel opened at ₹1243.95 and closed at ₹1232. The stock's high for the day was ₹1243.95, while the low was ₹1234. The market capitalization stood at ₹697,895.63 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹1240.65 and a 52-week low of ₹738.7. The BSE volume for the day was 28,377 shares traded.
21 Mar 2024, 12:10:02 PM IST
Bharti Airtel share price live: Today's Price range
Bharti Airtel stock reached a low of ₹1227.6 and a high of ₹1243.95 on the current day's trading.
21 Mar 2024, 12:01:07 PM IST
Top active options for Bharti Airtel
Top active call options for Bharti Airtel at 21 Mar 12:01 were at strike price of ₹1240.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & ₹1250.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) with prices ₹8.3 (-13.09%) & ₹5.4 (-15.63%) respectively.
Top active put options for Bharti Airtel at 21 Mar 12:01 were at strike price of ₹1230.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & ₹1200.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) with prices ₹8.65 (-5.98%) & ₹2.4 (-18.64%) respectively.
21 Mar 2024, 11:53:14 AM IST
Bharti Airtel share price live: Analysts Views
Ratings
Current
1 W Ago
1 M Ago
3 M Ago
Strong Buy
9
9
10
10
Buy
8
8
7
9
Hold
7
7
7
3
Sell
1
1
1
3
Strong Sell
0
0
0
0
21 Mar 2024, 11:40:05 AM IST
