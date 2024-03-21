Hello User
Bharti Airtel Share Price Live blog for 21 Mar 2024

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 12:10 PM IST
Livemint

Bharti Airtel stock price went up today, 21 Mar 2024, by 0.23 %. The stock closed at 1232 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1234.8 per share. Investors should monitor Bharti Airtel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bharti Airtel Stock Price Today

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Bharti Airtel opened at 1243.95 and closed at 1232. The stock's high for the day was 1243.95, while the low was 1234. The market capitalization stood at 697,895.63 crore, with a 52-week high of 1240.65 and a 52-week low of 738.7. The BSE volume for the day was 28,377 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Mar 2024, 12:10 PM IST Bharti Airtel share price live: Today's Price range

Bharti Airtel stock reached a low of 1227.6 and a high of 1243.95 on the current day's trading.

21 Mar 2024, 12:01 PM IST Top active options for Bharti Airtel

Top active call options for Bharti Airtel at 21 Mar 12:01 were at strike price of 1240.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & 1250.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) with prices 8.3 (-13.09%) & 5.4 (-15.63%) respectively.

Top active put options for Bharti Airtel at 21 Mar 12:01 were at strike price of 1230.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & 1200.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) with prices 8.65 (-5.98%) & 2.4 (-18.64%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

21 Mar 2024, 11:53 AM IST Bharti Airtel share price live: Analysts Views

RatingsCurrent1 W Ago1 M Ago3 M Ago
Strong Buy991010
Buy8879
Hold7773
Sell1113
Strong Sell0000
21 Mar 2024, 11:40 AM IST Bharti Airtel share price Live :Bharti Airtel closed at ₹1232 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Bharti Airtel had a BSE volume of 28377 shares with a closing price of 1232.

