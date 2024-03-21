Bharti Airtel Share Price Live blog for 21 Mar 2024

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Bharti Airtel opened at ₹1243.95 and closed at ₹1232. The stock's high for the day was ₹1243.95, while the low was ₹1234. The market capitalization stood at ₹697,895.63 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹1240.65 and a 52-week low of ₹738.7. The BSE volume for the day was 28,377 shares traded.
Bharti Airtel stock reached a low of ₹1227.6 and a high of ₹1243.95 on the current day's trading.
Top active call options for Bharti Airtel at 21 Mar 12:01 were at strike price of ₹1240.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & ₹1250.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) with prices ₹8.3 (-13.09%) & ₹5.4 (-15.63%) respectively.
Top active put options for Bharti Airtel at 21 Mar 12:01 were at strike price of ₹1230.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) & ₹1200.0 (Expiry : 28 MAR 2024) with prices ₹8.65 (-5.98%) & ₹2.4 (-18.64%) respectively.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 W Ago
|1 M Ago
|3 M Ago
|Strong Buy
|9
|9
|10
|10
|Buy
|8
|8
|7
|9
|Hold
|7
|7
|7
|3
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|3
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
