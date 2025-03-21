Explore
Active Stocks
Fri Mar 21 2025 10:39:37
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 695.80 0.82%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 159.15 0.09%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 268.35 0.15%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 749.20 0.56%
  1. Ntpc share price
  2. 345.65 1.17%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Bharti Airtel share price Today Live Updates : Bharti Airtel Shares Decline in Today's Trading Session
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Bharti Airtel share price Today Live Updates : Bharti Airtel Shares Decline in Today's Trading Session

3 min read . Updated: 21 Mar 2025, 10:45 AM IST
Livemint

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live Updates : Bharti Airtel stock price went down today, 21 Mar 2025, by -0.06 %. The stock closed at 1704.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1704 per share. Investors should monitor Bharti Airtel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live Updates

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bharti Airtel opened at 1665.25 and closed at 1636.65, marking a decline. The stock reached a high of 1709.60 and a low of 1645.70 during the session. With a market capitalization of 971,678.56 crore, the company continues to show resilience despite volatility. The stock's 52-week high stands at 1778.95, while the low is at 1183.60. A total of 104,980 shares were traded on the BSE.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Mar 2025, 10:45:47 AM IST

Bharti Airtel Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is -41.89% lower than yesterday

Bharti Airtel Live Updates: As of 10 AM, Bharti Airtel's trading volume has decreased by 41.89% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at 1706.20, reflecting a slight decline of 0.07%. Trading volume is a crucial metric to analyze market trends alongside price changes. An increase in price accompanied by higher volume typically signals a sustainable upward trend, while a decline in price with elevated volume may indicate potential further price drops.

21 Mar 2025, 10:33:00 AM IST

Bharti Airtel Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Bharti Airtel Live Updates: Bharti Airtel touched a high of 1711.1 & a low of 1701.3 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11711.67Support 11701.87
Resistance 21716.28Support 21696.68
Resistance 31721.47Support 31692.07
21 Mar 2025, 10:10:00 AM IST

Bharti Airtel Live Updates:

21 Mar 2025, 09:52:42 AM IST

Bharti Airtel Live Updates: Stock Peers

Bharti Airtel Live Updates: Today, Bharti Airtel's share price has increased by 0.11%, reaching 1706.85, in line with its competitors. Companies like Bharti Hexacom, Vodafone Idea, Tata Communications, and Tata Teleservices Maharashtra are also experiencing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 0.23% and 0.26%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Bharti Airtel1706.851.90.111778.951183.6972761.4
Bharti Hexacom1339.5514.01.061606.2755.266930.79
Vodafone Idea7.380.121.6519.156.652688.06
Tata Communications1621.7516.551.032175.01291.046219.88
Tata Teleservices Maharashtra62.060.961.57111.454.012132.28
21 Mar 2025, 09:42:38 AM IST

Bharti Airtel Live Updates: Futures trading lower by -0.14%; Futures open interest increased by 0.56%

A lower futures price along with higher open interest in Bharti Airtel suggests that it may experience negative price movement in the coming days as well so traders can continue to hold their short positions.

21 Mar 2025, 09:33:43 AM IST

Bharti Airtel Live Updates: Bharti Airtel trading at ₹1704, down -0.06% from yesterday's ₹1704.95

Bharti Airtel Live Updates: Bharti Airtel share price is at 1704 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1662.6 and 1726.5 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1662.6 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1726.5 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

21 Mar 2025, 09:15:52 AM IST

Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Bharti Airtel has declined by 0.05%, currently trading at 1704.10. Over the past year, however, Bharti Airtel's shares have increased by 38.44%, reaching 1704.10. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen a rise of 8.84%, climbing to 23190.65 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.8%
3 Months10.56%
6 Months2.43%
YTD7.4%
1 Year38.44%
21 Mar 2025, 08:50:17 AM IST

Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Bharti Airtel on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11726.5Support 11662.6
Resistance 21750.0Support 21622.2
Resistance 31790.4Support 31598.7
21 Mar 2025, 08:34:18 AM IST

Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1890.0, 10.85% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1220.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2106.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1111119
    Buy13131315
    Hold2244
    Sell2211
    Strong Sell0.000.000.000.00
21 Mar 2025, 08:19:41 AM IST

Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates: Bharti Airtel volume yesterday was 12 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 7182 k

Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 69.58% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 12 mn & BSE volume was 104 k.

21 Mar 2025, 08:05:14 AM IST

Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates: Bharti Airtel closed at ₹1636.65 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 1709.60 & 1645.70 yesterday to end at 1704.95. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue