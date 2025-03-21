Bharti Airtel share price Today Live Updates : Bharti Airtel Shares Decline in Today's Trading Session

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bharti Airtel opened at ₹1665.25 and closed at ₹1636.65, marking a decline. The stock reached a high of ₹1709.60 and a low of ₹1645.70 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹971,678.56 crore, the company continues to show resilience despite volatility. The stock's 52-week high stands at ₹1778.95, while the low is at ₹1183.60. A total of 104,980 shares were traded on the BSE.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Bharti Airtel Live Updates: As of 10 AM, Bharti Airtel's trading volume has decreased by 41.89% compared to yesterday, with the stock priced at ₹1706.20, reflecting a slight decline of 0.07%. Trading volume is a crucial metric to analyze market trends alongside price changes. An increase in price accompanied by higher volume typically signals a sustainable upward trend, while a decline in price with elevated volume may indicate potential further price drops.
Bharti Airtel Live Updates: Bharti Airtel touched a high of 1711.1 & a low of 1701.3 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1711.67
|Support 1
|1701.87
|Resistance 2
|1716.28
|Support 2
|1696.68
|Resistance 3
|1721.47
|Support 3
|1692.07
Bharti Airtel Live Updates: Today, Bharti Airtel's share price has increased by 0.11%, reaching ₹1706.85, in line with its competitors. Companies like Bharti Hexacom, Vodafone Idea, Tata Communications, and Tata Teleservices Maharashtra are also experiencing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 0.23% and 0.26%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Bharti Airtel
|1706.85
|1.9
|0.11
|1778.95
|1183.6
|972761.4
|Bharti Hexacom
|1339.55
|14.0
|1.06
|1606.2
|755.2
|66930.79
|Vodafone Idea
|7.38
|0.12
|1.65
|19.15
|6.6
|52688.06
|Tata Communications
|1621.75
|16.55
|1.03
|2175.0
|1291.0
|46219.88
|Tata Teleservices Maharashtra
|62.06
|0.96
|1.57
|111.4
|54.0
|12132.28
A lower futures price along with higher open interest in Bharti Airtel suggests that it may experience negative price movement in the coming days as well so traders can continue to hold their short positions.
Bharti Airtel Live Updates: Bharti Airtel share price is at ₹1704 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1662.6 and ₹1726.5 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1662.6 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1726.5 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Bharti Airtel has declined by 0.05%, currently trading at ₹1704.10. Over the past year, however, Bharti Airtel's shares have increased by 38.44%, reaching ₹1704.10. In contrast, the Nifty index has seen a rise of 8.84%, climbing to 23190.65 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.8%
|3 Months
|10.56%
|6 Months
|2.43%
|YTD
|7.4%
|1 Year
|38.44%
Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Bharti Airtel on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1726.5
|Support 1
|1662.6
|Resistance 2
|1750.0
|Support 2
|1622.2
|Resistance 3
|1790.4
|Support 3
|1598.7
Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1890.0, 10.85% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1220.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2106.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|11
|11
|11
|9
|Buy
|13
|13
|13
|15
|Hold
|2
|2
|4
|4
|Sell
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 69.58% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 12 mn & BSE volume was 104 k.
Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1709.60 & ₹1645.70 yesterday to end at ₹1704.95. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend