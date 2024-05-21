Bharti Airtel Share Price Live blog for 21 May 2024

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Bharti Airtel opened at ₹1348.55, closed at ₹1344.15, with a high of ₹1359.95 and a low of ₹1341.65. The market capitalization was ₹765259.62 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹1364.05 and a low of ₹783.6. The BSE volume was 7001 shares traded.
Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: The share price of Bharti Airtel has increased by 0.58%, currently trading at ₹1356.00. Over the past year, Bharti Airtel shares have surged by 67.27% to ₹1356.00, outperforming the Nifty which rose by 22.87% to 22502.00 during the same period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|4.81%
|3 Months
|17.77%
|6 Months
|42.27%
|YTD
|30.57%
|1 Year
|67.27%
Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Bharti Airtel on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1353.52
|Support 1
|1343.97
|Resistance 2
|1357.03
|Support 2
|1337.93
|Resistance 3
|1363.07
|Support 3
|1334.42
Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1295.0, 4.04% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹820.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1520.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|10
|10
|10
|10
|Buy
|9
|8
|8
|7
|Hold
|6
|7
|7
|7
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 97.37% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 149 k & BSE volume was 7 k.
Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1359.95 & ₹1341.65 yesterday to end at ₹1344.15. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
