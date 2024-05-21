Hello User
Bharti Airtel Share Price Live blog for 21 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
5 min read . 09:19 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live Updates : Bharti Airtel stock price went up today, 21 May 2024, by 0.4 %. The stock closed at 1344.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1349.5 per share. Investors should monitor Bharti Airtel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live Updates

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Bharti Airtel opened at 1348.55, closed at 1344.15, with a high of 1359.95 and a low of 1341.65. The market capitalization was 765259.62 crore, with a 52-week high of 1364.05 and a low of 783.6. The BSE volume was 7001 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 May 2024, 09:19 AM IST Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: The share price of Bharti Airtel has increased by 0.58%, currently trading at 1356.00. Over the past year, Bharti Airtel shares have surged by 67.27% to 1356.00, outperforming the Nifty which rose by 22.87% to 22502.00 during the same period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week4.81%
3 Months17.77%
6 Months42.27%
YTD30.57%
1 Year67.27%
21 May 2024, 08:49 AM IST Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Bharti Airtel on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11353.52Support 11343.97
Resistance 21357.03Support 21337.93
Resistance 31363.07Support 31334.42
21 May 2024, 08:32 AM IST Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1295.0, 4.04% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 820.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1520.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy10101010
    Buy9887
    Hold6777
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell0000
21 May 2024, 08:20 AM IST Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: Bharti Airtel volume yesterday was 156 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 5939 k

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 97.37% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 149 k & BSE volume was 7 k.

21 May 2024, 08:03 AM IST Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: Bharti Airtel closed at ₹1344.15 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1359.95 & 1341.65 yesterday to end at 1344.15. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

