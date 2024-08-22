Bharti Airtel Share Price Live blog for 22 Aug 2024

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bharti Airtel opened at ₹1459.75 and closed at ₹1449.35. The stock reached a high of ₹1466 and a low of ₹1447.1, with a trading volume of 127,178 shares on the BSE. Bharti Airtel's market capitalization stood at ₹833,094.53 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹1539.1, and its 52-week low is ₹847.6.
22 Aug 2024, 08:03 AM IST
the technical trend suggests Neutral near term outlook
Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1466 & ₹1447.1 yesterday to end at ₹1464.2. Although the intensity of the bullish trend has diminished, investors are advised to await a bearish short-term trend for confirmed reversal.