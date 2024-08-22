Hello User
Bharti Airtel Share Price Live blog for 22 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:03 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live Updates : Bharti Airtel stock price went up today, 22 Aug 2024, by 1.02 %. The stock closed at 1449.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1464.2 per share. Investors should monitor Bharti Airtel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live Updates

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bharti Airtel opened at 1459.75 and closed at 1449.35. The stock reached a high of 1466 and a low of 1447.1, with a trading volume of 127,178 shares on the BSE. Bharti Airtel's market capitalization stood at 833,094.53 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 1539.1, and its 52-week low is 847.6.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Aug 2024, 08:03 AM IST Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: Bharti Airtel closed at ₹1449.35 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Neutral near term outlook

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1466 & 1447.1 yesterday to end at 1464.2. Although the intensity of the bullish trend has diminished, investors are advised to await a bearish short-term trend for confirmed reversal.

