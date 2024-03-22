Bharti Airtel Share Price Live blog for 22 Mar 2024

Bharti Airtel stock price went down today, 22 Mar 2024, by -0.83 %. The stock closed at 1232 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1221.8 per share. Investors should monitor Bharti Airtel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
Bharti Airtel Share Price Today : On the last day, Bharti Airtel opened at ₹1243.95, reached a high of ₹1243.95, and a low of ₹1214.45 before closing at ₹1232. The market capitalization stood at ₹690,548.18 crore with a 52-week high of ₹1240.65 and a low of ₹738.7. The BSE volume for the day was 407,138 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
22 Mar 2024, 08:01:22 AM IST
