Bharti Airtel Share Price Live blog for 22 Mar 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:01 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bharti Airtel stock price went down today, 22 Mar 2024, by -0.83 %. The stock closed at 1232 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1221.8 per share. Investors should monitor Bharti Airtel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bharti Airtel Stock Price Today

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today : On the last day, Bharti Airtel opened at 1243.95, reached a high of 1243.95, and a low of 1214.45 before closing at 1232. The market capitalization stood at 690,548.18 crore with a 52-week high of 1240.65 and a low of 738.7. The BSE volume for the day was 407,138 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Mar 2024, 08:01 AM IST Bharti Airtel share price Live :Bharti Airtel closed at ₹1232 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Bharti Airtel had a BSE volume of 407,138 shares with a closing price of 1232.

