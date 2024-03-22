Bharti Airtel Share Price Live blog for 22 Mar 2024

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today : On the last day, Bharti Airtel opened at ₹1243.95, reached a high of ₹1243.95, and a low of ₹1214.45 before closing at ₹1232. The market capitalization stood at ₹690,548.18 crore with a 52-week high of ₹1240.65 and a low of ₹738.7. The BSE volume for the day was 407,138 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
22 Mar 2024, 08:01 AM IST
