Bharti Airtel share price Today Live Updates : Bharti Airtel Stocks Dip in Trading Today

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, Bharti Airtel opened at ₹1348.05 and closed at ₹1348.2. The stock reached a high of ₹1362 and a low of ₹1336.5. The market capitalization stood at ₹762,084.03 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹1364.05 and a 52-week low of ₹783.6. The BSE volume for the day was 131,472 shares traded.
Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: Futures trading lower by -0.87%; Futures open interest decreased by -0.76%
Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: A decrease in futures price and open interest for Bharti Airtel indicates a potential shift in the current trend, suggesting that the stock may reach a bottom or begin a reversal in the near future.
Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: Bharti Airtel share price live: Today's Price range
Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: The stock price of Bharti Airtel reached a low of ₹1329.4 and a high of ₹1344.9 on the current day.
Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is -54.24% lower than yesterday
Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Bharti Airtel traded until 12 AM is 54.24% lower than yesterday, with the price trading at ₹1332.3, a decrease of 0.86%. Volume traded, along with price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume may suggest a potential further decline in prices.
Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between 1338.58 and 1331.43 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support level of 1331.43 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 1338.58.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1333.72
|Support 1
|1330.02
|Resistance 2
|1335.73
|Support 2
|1328.33
|Resistance 3
|1337.42
|Support 3
|1326.32
Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|1326.88
|10 Days
|1307.27
|20 Days
|1300.13
|50 Days
|1240.30
|100 Days
|1165.88
|300 Days
|1046.61
Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates: Bharti Airtel Short Term and Long Term Trends
Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Bharti Airtel share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates: Bharti Airtel trading at ₹1333.6, down -0.77% from yesterday's ₹1343.9
Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates: Bharti Airtel share price is at ₹1333.6 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1332.45 and ₹1359.45 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1332.45 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1359.45 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 11 AM is -46.55% lower than yesterday
Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: The volume of Bharti Airtel traded by 11 AM is 46.55% lower than yesterday, with the price at ₹1332.95, down by 0.81%. Trading volume is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with higher volume may signal further price declines.
Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update
Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: Bharti Airtel reached a peak of 1340.5 and a trough of 1333.35 during the last trading hour. The stock price dipped below the hourly support level of 1332.45 (Support level 1), suggesting a bearish trend. Traders may consider reducing long positions and monitor for potential support at 1329.9 and 1326.3.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1338.58
|Support 1
|1331.43
|Resistance 2
|1343.12
|Support 2
|1328.82
|Resistance 3
|1345.73
|Support 3
|1324.28
Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: Bharti Airtel trading at ₹1333.95, down -0.74% from yesterday's ₹1343.9
Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: Bharti Airtel share price is at ₹1333.95 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1332.45 and ₹1359.45 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1332.45 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1359.45 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers
Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: Today, Bharti Airtel's stock price dropped by 0.43% to reach ₹1338.15, while its competitors are experiencing mixed results. Tata Teleservices Maharashtra and Railtel Corporation Of India are declining, whereas Vodafone Idea and Tata Communications are showing growth. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.11% and 0.13% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Bharti Airtel
|1338.15
|-5.75
|-0.43
|1364.05
|795.65
|756343.56
|Vodafone Idea
|13.64
|0.07
|0.52
|18.42
|6.87
|68363.43
|Tata Communications
|1822.05
|2.0
|0.11
|2085.0
|1221.45
|51928.42
|Tata Teleservices Maharashtra
|77.08
|-0.26
|-0.34
|109.1
|60.35
|15068.58
|Railtel Corporation Of India
|432.45
|-0.7
|-0.16
|491.15
|114.8
|13878.98
Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1295.0, 3.0% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹820.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1520.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|10
|10
|10
|10
|Buy
|9
|8
|8
|7
|Hold
|6
|7
|7
|7
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is -46.10% lower than yesterday
Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Bharti Airtel traded by 10 AM is 46.10% less than yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹1336.2, a decrease of 0.57%. Volume traded is a key indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by high volume indicates a lasting upward trend, whereas a drop in price with increased volume could signal further price declines.
Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates: Bharti Airtel touched a high of 1339.65 & a low of 1333.5 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1338.6
|Support 1
|1332.45
|Resistance 2
|1342.2
|Support 2
|1329.9
|Resistance 3
|1344.75
|Support 3
|1326.3
Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers
Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates: Today, Bharti Airtel's stock price dropped by -0.65% to ₹1335.1, while its competitors are experiencing varied movement. Tata Communications, Tata Teleservices Maharashtra, and Railtel Corporation Of India are declining, whereas Vodafone Idea is gaining. The Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices are down by -0.1% and up by 0.14%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Bharti Airtel
|1335.1
|-8.8
|-0.65
|1364.05
|795.65
|754619.65
|Vodafone Idea
|13.62
|0.05
|0.37
|18.42
|6.87
|68263.2
|Tata Communications
|1813.95
|-6.1
|-0.34
|2085.0
|1221.45
|51697.58
|Tata Teleservices Maharashtra
|77.19
|-0.15
|-0.19
|109.1
|60.35
|15090.09
|Railtel Corporation Of India
|427.3
|-5.85
|-1.35
|491.15
|114.8
|13713.7
Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading lower by -0.19%; Futures open interest decreased by -0.08%
Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates: A decrease in futures price and open interest in Bharti Airtel indicates a potential weakening of the current bearish trend, suggesting that the stock may reach a bottom or begin a reversal in the near future.
Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates: Bharti Airtel trading at ₹1336.65, down -0.54% from yesterday's ₹1343.9
Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates: Bharti Airtel share price is at ₹1336.65 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1332.45 and ₹1359.45 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1332.45 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1359.45 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: The share price of Bharti Airtel has decreased by -0.18% and is currently trading at ₹1341.45. Over the past year, Bharti Airtel shares have increased by 67.65% to ₹1341.45. In contrast, Nifty has risen by 23.01% to 22529.05 in the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|4.67%
|3 Months
|16.09%
|6 Months
|38.47%
|YTD
|30.24%
|1 Year
|67.65%
Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Bharti Airtel on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1355.63
|Support 1
|1332.68
|Resistance 2
|1370.67
|Support 2
|1324.77
|Resistance 3
|1378.58
|Support 3
|1309.73
Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1295.0, 3.64% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹820.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1520.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|10
|10
|10
|10
|Buy
|9
|8
|8
|7
|Hold
|6
|7
|7
|7
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: Bharti Airtel volume yesterday was 5 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 5794 k
Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 4.15% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 131 k.
Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: Bharti Airtel closed at ₹1348.2 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1362 & ₹1336.5 yesterday to end at ₹1348.2. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
