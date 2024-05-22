Hello User
Bharti Airtel share price Today Live Updates : Bharti Airtel Stocks Dip in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
27 min read . 01:14 PM IST
Livemint

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live Updates : Bharti Airtel stock price went down today, 22 May 2024, by -0.77 %. The stock closed at 1343.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1333.6 per share. Investors should monitor Bharti Airtel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live Updates

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, Bharti Airtel opened at 1348.05 and closed at 1348.2. The stock reached a high of 1362 and a low of 1336.5. The market capitalization stood at 762,084.03 crore, with a 52-week high of 1364.05 and a 52-week low of 783.6. The BSE volume for the day was 131,472 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 May 2024, 01:14 PM IST Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: Futures trading lower by -0.87%; Futures open interest decreased by -0.76%

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: A decrease in futures price and open interest for Bharti Airtel indicates a potential shift in the current trend, suggesting that the stock may reach a bottom or begin a reversal in the near future.

22 May 2024, 01:00 PM IST Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: Bharti Airtel share price live: Today's Price range

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: The stock price of Bharti Airtel reached a low of 1329.4 and a high of 1344.9 on the current day.

22 May 2024, 12:52 PM IST Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is -54.24% lower than yesterday

Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Bharti Airtel traded until 12 AM is 54.24% lower than yesterday, with the price trading at 1332.3, a decrease of 0.86%. Volume traded, along with price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume may suggest a potential further decline in prices.

22 May 2024, 12:42 PM IST Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between 1338.58 and 1331.43 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support level of 1331.43 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 1338.58.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11333.72Support 11330.02
Resistance 21335.73Support 21328.33
Resistance 31337.42Support 31326.32
22 May 2024, 12:27 PM IST Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days1326.88
10 Days1307.27
20 Days1300.13
50 Days1240.30
100 Days1165.88
300 Days1046.61
22 May 2024, 12:27 PM IST Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates: Bharti Airtel Short Term and Long Term Trends

Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Bharti Airtel share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

22 May 2024, 12:10 PM IST Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates: Bharti Airtel trading at ₹1333.6, down -0.77% from yesterday's ₹1343.9

Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates: Bharti Airtel share price is at 1333.6 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1332.45 and 1359.45 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1332.45 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1359.45 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

22 May 2024, 11:49 AM IST Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 11 AM is -46.55% lower than yesterday

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: The volume of Bharti Airtel traded by 11 AM is 46.55% lower than yesterday, with the price at 1332.95, down by 0.81%. Trading volume is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with higher volume may signal further price declines.

22 May 2024, 11:37 AM IST Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: Bharti Airtel reached a peak of 1340.5 and a trough of 1333.35 during the last trading hour. The stock price dipped below the hourly support level of 1332.45 (Support level 1), suggesting a bearish trend. Traders may consider reducing long positions and monitor for potential support at 1329.9 and 1326.3.
Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11338.58Support 11331.43
Resistance 21343.12Support 21328.82
Resistance 31345.73Support 31324.28
22 May 2024, 11:26 AM IST Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: Bharti Airtel trading at ₹1333.95, down -0.74% from yesterday's ₹1343.9

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: Bharti Airtel share price is at 1333.95 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1332.45 and 1359.45 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1332.45 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1359.45 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

22 May 2024, 11:15 AM IST Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: Today, Bharti Airtel's stock price dropped by 0.43% to reach 1338.15, while its competitors are experiencing mixed results. Tata Teleservices Maharashtra and Railtel Corporation Of India are declining, whereas Vodafone Idea and Tata Communications are showing growth. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.11% and 0.13% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Bharti Airtel1338.15-5.75-0.431364.05795.65756343.56
Vodafone Idea13.640.070.5218.426.8768363.43
Tata Communications1822.052.00.112085.01221.4551928.42
Tata Teleservices Maharashtra77.08-0.26-0.34109.160.3515068.58
Railtel Corporation Of India432.45-0.7-0.16491.15114.813878.98
22 May 2024, 11:06 AM IST Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1295.0, 3.0% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 820.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1520.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy10101010
    Buy9887
    Hold6777
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell0000
22 May 2024, 10:51 AM IST Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is -46.10% lower than yesterday

Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Bharti Airtel traded by 10 AM is 46.10% less than yesterday, while the price is currently at 1336.2, a decrease of 0.57%. Volume traded is a key indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by high volume indicates a lasting upward trend, whereas a drop in price with increased volume could signal further price declines.

22 May 2024, 10:37 AM IST Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates: Bharti Airtel touched a high of 1339.65 & a low of 1333.5 in the previous trading hour.
Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11338.6Support 11332.45
Resistance 21342.2Support 21329.9
Resistance 31344.75Support 31326.3
22 May 2024, 10:16 AM IST Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates:

22 May 2024, 09:59 AM IST Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates: Today, Bharti Airtel's stock price dropped by -0.65% to 1335.1, while its competitors are experiencing varied movement. Tata Communications, Tata Teleservices Maharashtra, and Railtel Corporation Of India are declining, whereas Vodafone Idea is gaining. The Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices are down by -0.1% and up by 0.14%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Bharti Airtel1335.1-8.8-0.651364.05795.65754619.65
Vodafone Idea13.620.050.3718.426.8768263.2
Tata Communications1813.95-6.1-0.342085.01221.4551697.58
Tata Teleservices Maharashtra77.19-0.15-0.19109.160.3515090.09
Railtel Corporation Of India427.3-5.85-1.35491.15114.813713.7
22 May 2024, 09:40 AM IST Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading lower by -0.19%; Futures open interest decreased by -0.08%

Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates: A decrease in futures price and open interest in Bharti Airtel indicates a potential weakening of the current bearish trend, suggesting that the stock may reach a bottom or begin a reversal in the near future.

22 May 2024, 09:35 AM IST Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates: Bharti Airtel trading at ₹1336.65, down -0.54% from yesterday's ₹1343.9

Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates: Bharti Airtel share price is at 1336.65 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1332.45 and 1359.45 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1332.45 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1359.45 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

22 May 2024, 09:18 AM IST Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: The share price of Bharti Airtel has decreased by -0.18% and is currently trading at 1341.45. Over the past year, Bharti Airtel shares have increased by 67.65% to 1341.45. In contrast, Nifty has risen by 23.01% to 22529.05 in the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week4.67%
3 Months16.09%
6 Months38.47%
YTD30.24%
1 Year67.65%
22 May 2024, 08:49 AM IST Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Bharti Airtel on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11355.63Support 11332.68
Resistance 21370.67Support 21324.77
Resistance 31378.58Support 31309.73
22 May 2024, 08:34 AM IST Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1295.0, 3.64% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 820.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1520.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy10101010
    Buy9887
    Hold6777
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell0000
22 May 2024, 08:22 AM IST Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: Bharti Airtel volume yesterday was 5 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 5794 k

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 4.15% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 131 k.

22 May 2024, 08:05 AM IST Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: Bharti Airtel closed at ₹1348.2 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1362 & 1336.5 yesterday to end at 1348.2. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

