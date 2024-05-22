Bharti Airtel share price Today Live Updates : Bharti Airtel Stocks Dip in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES

27 min read . 01:14 PM IST Trade

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live Updates : Bharti Airtel stock price went down today, 22 May 2024, by -0.77 %. The stock closed at 1343.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1333.6 per share. Investors should monitor Bharti Airtel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.