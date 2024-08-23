Bharti Airtel Share Price Live blog for 23 Aug 2024

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bharti Airtel opened at ₹1475.95 and closed at ₹1464.2. The stock reached a high of ₹1499.7 and a low of ₹1463.45. The market capitalization stood at ₹845,640.45 crore. Bharti Airtel's 52-week high is ₹1539.1, while the 52-week low is ₹847.6. The BSE trading volume was 1,087,341 shares.
Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Bharti Airtel on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1501.67
|Support 1
|1466.77
|Resistance 2
|1518.23
|Support 2
|1448.43
|Resistance 3
|1536.57
|Support 3
|1431.87
Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1585.0, 6.64% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹990.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2140.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|8
|8
|9
|10
|Buy
|13
|12
|11
|9
|Hold
|6
|7
|7
|6
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 32.9% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 1087 k.
Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1499.7 & ₹1463.45 yesterday to end at ₹1486.25. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend