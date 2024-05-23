Bharti Airtel Share Price Live blog for 23 May 2024

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live Updates : Bharti Airtel's stock price on the last day was ₹1343.4 for the opening and ₹1343.9 for the closing. The high for the day was ₹1351.15 and the low was ₹1329.4. The market capitalization stood at ₹763,841.94 crore. The 52-week high was ₹1364.05 and the 52-week low was ₹795.65. The BSE volume was 102,535 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: The share price of Bharti Airtel has increased by 0.40% today, trading at ₹1352.95. Over the past year, Bharti Airtel shares have surged by 68.50% to reach ₹1352.95. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 23.39% to 22597.80 over the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.9%
|3 Months
|15.7%
|6 Months
|38.99%
|YTD
|30.59%
|1 Year
|68.5%
Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Bharti Airtel on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1355.58
|Support 1
|1334.13
|Resistance 2
|1364.02
|Support 2
|1321.12
|Resistance 3
|1377.03
|Support 3
|1312.68
Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1295.0, 3.86% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹820.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1520.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|10
|10
|10
|10
|Buy
|9
|9
|8
|8
|Hold
|6
|6
|7
|7
|Sell
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 4.15% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 131 k.
Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹1351.15 & ₹1329.4 yesterday to end at ₹1343.9. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend