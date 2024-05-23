Hello User
Bharti Airtel Share Price Live blog for 23 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
5 min read . 09:17 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live Updates : Bharti Airtel stock price went up today, 23 May 2024, by 0.23 %. The stock closed at 1343.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1347 per share. Investors should monitor Bharti Airtel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live Updates

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live Updates : Bharti Airtel's stock price on the last day was 1343.4 for the opening and 1343.9 for the closing. The high for the day was 1351.15 and the low was 1329.4. The market capitalization stood at 763,841.94 crore. The 52-week high was 1364.05 and the 52-week low was 795.65. The BSE volume was 102,535 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 May 2024, 09:17 AM IST Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: The share price of Bharti Airtel has increased by 0.40% today, trading at 1352.95. Over the past year, Bharti Airtel shares have surged by 68.50% to reach 1352.95. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 23.39% to 22597.80 over the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.9%
3 Months15.7%
6 Months38.99%
YTD30.59%
1 Year68.5%
23 May 2024, 08:49 AM IST Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Bharti Airtel on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11355.58Support 11334.13
Resistance 21364.02Support 21321.12
Resistance 31377.03Support 31312.68
23 May 2024, 08:35 AM IST Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1295.0, 3.86% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 820.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1520.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy10101010
    Buy9988
    Hold6677
    Sell1111
    Strong Sell0000
23 May 2024, 08:26 AM IST Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: Bharti Airtel volume yesterday was 5 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 5794 k

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 4.15% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 131 k.

23 May 2024, 08:06 AM IST Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: Bharti Airtel closed at ₹1343.9 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 1351.15 & 1329.4 yesterday to end at 1343.9. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

