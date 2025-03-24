Bharti Airtel share price Today Live Updates : Bharti Airtel Sees Positive Trading Surge Today

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bharti Airtel opened at ₹1705.30 and closed slightly lower at ₹1704.95. The stock reached a high of ₹1731.55 and a low of ₹1691.70 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹983,846.27 crore, the stock has a 52-week high of ₹1778.95 and a low of ₹1183.60. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 92,394 shares.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Bharti Airtel Live Updates:
BHARTI AIRTEL
BHARTI AIRTEL
Bharti Airtel Live Updates: Stock Peers
Bharti Airtel Live Updates: Today, Bharti Airtel's share price increased by 0.20%, reaching ₹1729.80, while its competitors exhibited mixed performance. Vodafone Idea and Tata Communications saw declines, whereas Bharti Hexacom and Tata Teleservices Maharashtra experienced gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex rose by 0.64% and 0.55%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Bharti Airtel
|1729.8
|3.5
|0.2
|1778.95
|1183.6
|985840.98
|Bharti Hexacom
|1352.1
|16.7
|1.25
|1606.2
|755.2
|67557.86
|Vodafone Idea
|7.58
|-0.04
|-0.52
|19.15
|6.6
|54115.92
|Tata Communications
|1607.15
|-2.85
|-0.18
|2175.0
|1291.0
|45803.78
|Tata Teleservices Maharashtra
|62.21
|0.65
|1.06
|111.4
|54.0
|12161.61
Bharti Airtel Live Updates: Futures trading lower by -0.08%; Futures open interest increased by 0.72%
A lower futures price along with higher open interest in Bharti Airtel suggests that it may experience negative price movement in the coming days as well so traders can continue to hold their short positions.
Bharti Airtel Live Updates: Bharti Airtel trading at ₹1730.35, up 0.23% from yesterday's ₹1726.30
Bharti Airtel Live Updates: Bharti Airtel share price is at ₹1730.35 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1698.12 and ₹1737.97 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1698.12 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1737.97 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis
Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Bharti Airtel has increased by 0.29%, currently trading at ₹1731.30. Over the past year, the stock has appreciated by 41.37%, reaching ₹1731.30. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 8.84%, reaching 23350.40 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|5.72%
|3 Months
|10.97%
|6 Months
|0.82%
|YTD
|8.69%
|1 Year
|41.37%
Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels
Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Bharti Airtel on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1737.97
|Support 1
|1698.12
|Resistance 2
|1754.68
|Support 2
|1674.98
|Resistance 3
|1777.82
|Support 3
|1658.27
Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy
Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1890.0, 9.48% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1220.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2106.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|11
|11
|11
|9
|Buy
|13
|13
|13
|15
|Hold
|2
|2
|3
|4
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Strong Sell
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates: Bharti Airtel volume yesterday was 14 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 7509 k
Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 97.2% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 14 mn & BSE volume was 92 k.
Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates: Bharti Airtel closed at ₹1704.95 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1731.55 & ₹1691.70 yesterday to end at ₹1726.30. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend