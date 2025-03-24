Bharti Airtel share price Today Live Updates : Bharti Airtel Sees Positive Trading Surge Today

24 Mar 2025

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live Updates : Bharti Airtel stock price went up today, 24 Mar 2025, by 0.23 %. The stock closed at 1726.30 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1730.35 per share. Investors should monitor Bharti Airtel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.