Bharti Airtel share price Today Live Updates : Bharti Airtel Sees Positive Trading Surge Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:10 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live Updates : Bharti Airtel stock price went up today, 24 Mar 2025, by 0.23 %. The stock closed at 1726.30 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1730.35 per share. Investors should monitor Bharti Airtel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live Updates

Bharti Airtel Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Bharti Airtel opened at 1705.30 and closed slightly lower at 1704.95. The stock reached a high of 1731.55 and a low of 1691.70 during the day. With a market capitalization of 983,846.27 crore, the stock has a 52-week high of 1778.95 and a low of 1183.60. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 92,394 shares.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Mar 2025, 10:10 AM IST Bharti Airtel Live Updates:

24 Mar 2025, 09:51 AM IST Bharti Airtel Live Updates: Stock Peers

Bharti Airtel Live Updates: Today, Bharti Airtel's share price increased by 0.20%, reaching 1729.80, while its competitors exhibited mixed performance. Vodafone Idea and Tata Communications saw declines, whereas Bharti Hexacom and Tata Teleservices Maharashtra experienced gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex rose by 0.64% and 0.55%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Bharti Airtel1729.83.50.21778.951183.6985840.98
Bharti Hexacom1352.116.71.251606.2755.267557.86
Vodafone Idea7.58-0.04-0.5219.156.654115.92
Tata Communications1607.15-2.85-0.182175.01291.045803.78
Tata Teleservices Maharashtra62.210.651.06111.454.012161.61
24 Mar 2025, 09:42 AM IST Bharti Airtel Live Updates: Futures trading lower by -0.08%; Futures open interest increased by 0.72%

A lower futures price along with higher open interest in Bharti Airtel suggests that it may experience negative price movement in the coming days as well so traders can continue to hold their short positions.

24 Mar 2025, 09:30 AM IST Bharti Airtel Live Updates: Bharti Airtel trading at ₹1730.35, up 0.23% from yesterday's ₹1726.30

Bharti Airtel Live Updates: Bharti Airtel share price is at 1730.35 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1698.12 and 1737.97 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1698.12 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1737.97 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

24 Mar 2025, 09:19 AM IST Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Bharti Airtel has increased by 0.29%, currently trading at 1731.30. Over the past year, the stock has appreciated by 41.37%, reaching 1731.30. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 8.84%, reaching 23350.40 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week5.72%
3 Months10.97%
6 Months0.82%
YTD8.69%
1 Year41.37%
24 Mar 2025, 08:48 AM IST Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Bharti Airtel on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11737.97Support 11698.12
Resistance 21754.68Support 21674.98
Resistance 31777.82Support 31658.27
24 Mar 2025, 08:33 AM IST Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1890.0, 9.48% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1220.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 2106.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1111119
    Buy13131315
    Hold2234
    Sell2221
    Strong Sell0.000.000.000.00
24 Mar 2025, 08:19 AM IST Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates: Bharti Airtel volume yesterday was 14 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 7509 k

Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 97.2% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 14 mn & BSE volume was 92 k.

24 Mar 2025, 08:00 AM IST Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates: Bharti Airtel closed at ₹1704.95 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Bharti Airtel Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 1731.55 & 1691.70 yesterday to end at 1726.30. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

